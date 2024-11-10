Kevin Feige On ETERNALS Sequel & Possibility Of The INHUMANS Making Their MCU Debut

Kevin Feige On ETERNALS Sequel & Possibility Of The INHUMANS Making Their MCU Debut

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has weighed in on the possibility of more Eternals adventures and whether there's any chance of the Inhumans ever making their MCU debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

While speaking to CinePop during D23 Brazil yesterday, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared an update on the status of an Eternals follow-up and spoke about the possibility of characters from the Inhumans making their MCU debut.

Eternals not only had the dubious honor of being the first Marvel Studios movie to drop to "rotten" status on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but also finishing up its U.S. run with a disappointing $164.9 million to give it the lowest domestic haul of any MCU-set film aside from 2008's The Incredible Hulk ($134M).

Even so, we appeared to get confirmation that a follow-up was in the early planning stages... when Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington (who made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in the movie) suggested that the project had been scrapped!

Not exactly a surprise, but does that mean we won't be seeing Sersi, Thena, Kingo and the others in live-action form (they are expected to appear in the Marvel Zombies animated series) again?

Feige stopped short of making any promises, but he did say that he was "very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point.”

As for the Inhumans, we did see Anson Mount show up as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the chances of the studio revisiting the property after the disastrous ABC series always seemed pretty slim.

When asked about the super-team potentially appearing in the MCU at some point, all Feige would say is: "We'll see where, if, and when, they return."

Feige was also asked to share his three favorite MCU moments so far, and went with: Tony Stark saying "I am Iron Man" at the end of the first movie, Black Panther being revealed for the first time, and the Portals scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, Important X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More
Related:

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, "Important" X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More
3 Years After Blade's MCU Debut, These Are The Phase 4 And 5 Characters We're STILL Waiting To See Again
Recommended For You:

3 Years After Blade's MCU Debut, These Are The Phase 4 And 5 Characters We're STILL Waiting To See Again

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MOVIELORD101
MOVIELORD101 - 11/10/2024, 1:05 PM
T;dr: Kevin has zero interest in using the Inhumans ever again, and an Eternals follow-up is slip to none chance-wise
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/10/2024, 1:06 PM
Save the Inhumans for FF 2.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/10/2024, 1:11 PM
Some nothingburger answers and here i am 🫠
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/10/2024, 1:44 PM
@vectorsigma - Kevin Feige is the Rattatouille of Nothingburgers.
Timerider
Timerider - 11/10/2024, 1:14 PM
They should show up in other Marvel shows and films, not all together, but maybe in teams or one here and there, but bringing them together for Secret Wars or right after Secret Wars when the Mutant Saga begins and the X-Men show up is highly likely.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/10/2024, 1:15 PM
1 hour before the article about Kev clearing his throat. " ahem "
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 11/10/2024, 1:18 PM
Actually liked the movie, didn't love it, but more deserved of that low box office, lol.

BP suit introduction is also up there for my favorite moment. It helped having a dope action scene during his reveal.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/10/2024, 1:23 PM
They might as well have 5 teams to choose from, maybe one of these will stick. Avengers, Thunderbolts, Eternals, Inhumans, and the Fantastic Four. I guess you can add the X-Men lol
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/10/2024, 1:26 PM
Should have introduced The Eternals in a Thor or Guardians Of The Galaxy movie,if they proved popular then give them a movie.

The Inhumans should get a movie but make it better than that shite you released.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/10/2024, 1:27 PM
No one cares about Eternals or Inhumans.

Just give us the X [frick]ING MEN. Focus on that.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/10/2024, 2:10 PM
@JobinJ - I care about the Celestials.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/10/2024, 1:32 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Great News for Sony.

Weekend Box Office: Third VENOM Takes the Lead for the Third Time.

READ HERE

https://www.boxofficepro.com/weekend-box-office-third-venom-takes-the-lead-for-the-third-time/

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 11/10/2024, 1:39 PM
I want to see the Inhumans proper. Just so we can have a complete Marvel universe akin to the comics.
TK420
TK420 - 11/10/2024, 1:48 PM
Inhumans should be an adversary, initially, for maybe the FF. THEN try and do something, depending...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/10/2024, 1:54 PM
shame Anson Mount was wasted in the trash show, not only was he great on Hell on Wheels but has been fantastic on Strange New Worlds as well. I'd like to see him get another shot at the role now that Jeph Loeb is out of the picture.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/10/2024, 2:08 PM
If they hadn’t gone down this whacky ass multiverse path with the Fantastic Four, I would’ve loved to have seen the Inhumans in a Fantastic Four movie.

As much as I hate that whole superhero movie trope of good guys meeting for the first time, then have a minor misunderstanding that leads to them fight my each other in the second act and then ultimately joking forces in the third act to take down a threat so powerful that it requires them fight together…

I would’ve totally enjoyed seeing something like this happen with the F4 and the Inhumans. Especially when they have a morally flexible member like Maximus
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/10/2024, 2:16 PM
Eternals should get a Disney Plus series. I think that many characters needs more time to breathe than a 2-3 hour movies can allow

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder