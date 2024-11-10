Kevin Feige On ETERNALS Sequel & Possibility Of The INHUMANS Making Their MCU Debut

While speaking to CinePop during D23 Brazil yesterday, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared an update on the status of an Eternals follow-up and spoke about the possibility of characters from the Inhumans making their MCU debut.

Eternals not only had the dubious honor of being the first Marvel Studios movie to drop to "rotten" status on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but also finishing up its U.S. run with a disappointing $164.9 million to give it the lowest domestic haul of any MCU-set film aside from 2008's The Incredible Hulk ($134M).

Even so, we appeared to get confirmation that a follow-up was in the early planning stages... when Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington (who made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in the movie) suggested that the project had been scrapped!

Not exactly a surprise, but does that mean we won't be seeing Sersi, Thena, Kingo and the others in live-action form (they are expected to appear in the Marvel Zombies animated series) again?

Feige stopped short of making any promises, but he did say that he was "very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point.”

As for the Inhumans, we did see Anson Mount show up as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the chances of the studio revisiting the property after the disastrous ABC series always seemed pretty slim.

When asked about the super-team potentially appearing in the MCU at some point, all Feige would say is: "We'll see where, if, and when, they return."

Feige was also asked to share his three favorite MCU moments so far, and went with: Tony Stark saying "I am Iron Man" at the end of the first movie, Black Panther being revealed for the first time, and the Portals scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.