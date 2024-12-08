ETERNALS' Barry Keoghan Leaves Instagram Due To "Disgusting" Discourse Surrounding Sabrina Carpenter Breakup

The Batman star Barry Keoghan has faced the wrath of social media this week following his split from singer Sabrina Carpenter and the actor has now announced his departure from social media. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 08, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Eternals

Depending on how interested you are in the love lives of your favourite celebrities, chances are you're at least tangentially aware of Eternals and The Batman star Barry Keoghan's romance with singer Sabrina Carpenter. 

Over the past week, social media has been buzzing with reports that the actor called it quits with Carpenter after allegedly cheating on her with influencer Breckie Hill. 

Carpenter's legion of fans hasn't taken it easy on Keoghan for his supposed indiscretions and the actor has broken his silence on that after deciding to deactivate his Instagram account. That came as a result of the "disgusting commentary" and "absolute lies" he's faced about his character and family, including the child he shares with ex-partner Alyson Sandro.

Here's Keoghan's statement in full: 

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

"Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line."

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remeber he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older."

Keoghan and Carpenter's romance faced criticisms from the start. After he and Sandro welcomed their son in August 2022, breaking up the following summer before he quickly started dating the singer. 

While his MCU future as Druig is uncertain, Keoghan is expected to reprise his role as The Joker in The Batman Part II or, potentially, Part III. We recently learned of plans for a TV series revolving around the Clown Prince of Crime, though DC Studios boss James Gunn debunked those reports.

