Behold! THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Our First Full (Low-Res) Look At The MCU's Galactus

Newly revealed promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally reveals our first full look at Galactus, and Ralph Ineson's villain does indeed look like he's stepped straight out of the comic books.

By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has only revealed a few exciting glimpses of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Galactus, but the villain has finally been revealed (in low-res) thanks to some new promo art. 

The gigantic baddie looks like he's stepped straight out of the pages of the comic books, and we can just about make out Ralph Ineson's likeness. His armour looks a little Celestian in nature, though it's hard to pick out the finer details given the poor quality of the image. 

It's still a little hard to believe that we're getting a comic-accurate Galactus, especially after Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer infamously transformed him into a dust cloud back in 2007 (even though the movie featured a perfect take on the Surfer). 

Also of note is a new look at the Baxter Building. As you can see, it's emblazoned with the "4" logo and promises to dominate the skyline in the alternate reality New York City we'll see in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

During a recent interview, filmmaker Matt Shakman explained why Galactus was prioritised over Doctor Doom as the lead villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"Doom's a great character, but he takes up a lot of air," the director tells the site. "Other film adaptations have done both an origin story and Doom. We're doing neither, and that allows us to look at them from a fresh perspective."

Galactus is a very different type of villain, and Shakman set out to avoid heading down the expected route with Ralph Ineson's Devourer of Worlds. 

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part," Shakman confirms. "So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

As for what Reed Richards makes of this new threat, Pedro Pascal teases, "It is definitely a scale of threat which Reed has never experienced. Even the smartest man in the world is awestruck by a being that outdates his understanding of time."

Check out this new promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X post below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2025, 3:33 PM
Better than a cloud... jokes aside, Galactus is what im Most excited about for this movie. Hoping/praying he isnt a wasted 1 and done villain of the week. he has HUGE potential
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/21/2025, 3:52 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -
It's a high bar. The Tick has done it best to date.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/21/2025, 3:34 PM
Well that's the 2nd thing this side of Sue they've gotten right!
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/21/2025, 3:39 PM
Galactus looks great.

Too bad the rest is not up to par. The Ben Grimm casting sucks, The Thing's voice sucks, Pedro needs to shave, and the Silver Surfer should be a man.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/21/2025, 3:42 PM
@Pictilli - you know. You basically described the fantastic four 2 movie we already got with Fox. And I get the sentiment because that movie had good representations as how we pictured these characters from page to screen. But if Disney did this, it would be pretty identical to that movie wouldn't it? Is that a good thing?

I'm not fully convinced here either. But we got a well received bearded Reed in the new marvel rivals game. So I'm coming around to the beard. Heck capt America rocked a beard as Nomad and nobody had an issue there
grif
grif - 4/21/2025, 3:43 PM
of course he looks good. but im not watching any more mcu trash.

reboot now
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/21/2025, 3:48 PM
@grif - oh no, what will we do
grif
grif - 4/21/2025, 3:49 PM
@ShellHead - thumbs up
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/21/2025, 3:47 PM
Yep that's Galactus alright, in all his pixelated form lol
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/21/2025, 3:50 PM
User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/21/2025, 3:51 PM
Y'all going so hard for a male Silver Surfer is weak chin shit.

You didn't give an ass rats about the gender of this character until it became useful to chase clout by being contrarian.

Whatever you think you're doing with this perpetual online negativity and maga shitposting, it's not going to work lol
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/21/2025, 3:54 PM
@ShellHead - bullshit
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/21/2025, 3:55 PM
@AllsNotGood - which part asshole, I can't read minds
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/21/2025, 3:57 PM
@ShellHead - every word
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/21/2025, 3:59 PM
@AllsNotGood - somebody throw him a quarter, this one's all out of jokes
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/21/2025, 3:52 PM
Looks good👍🏾
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 3:53 PM
Seems cool from what I can make out , it definitely looks like they are using Ralph Ineson’s likeness for the role which is good…

It’s so nice that they haven’t gone for a big name but moreso a good character actor with a great voice for the role of the “antagonist” essentially.

?si=v_iL5XILudyQxAzr
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/21/2025, 3:53 PM
Perfect
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/21/2025, 3:55 PM
Even pixelated I’m like “Yep, that’s Pedro Pascal.”
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/21/2025, 3:55 PM
There’s still enough time to reshoot this or use AI to replace the ozark chick with Keanu…Bonus points if they can also replace Pedro with John Krasinski
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/21/2025, 3:58 PM
Yep...looks like galactus. Whooo.

