FANTASTIC FOUR: It Sounds Like Vanessa Kirby Is A Lock For Sue Storm As Marvel Studios Finalizes Cast

FANTASTIC FOUR: It Sounds Like Vanessa Kirby Is A Lock For Sue Storm As Marvel Studios Finalizes Cast FANTASTIC FOUR: It Sounds Like Vanessa Kirby Is A Lock For Sue Storm As Marvel Studios Finalizes Cast

We have yet another Fantastic Four casting update for you and, after months of rumours, it sounds like Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible, The Crown) is indeed a lock for the role of Sue Storm in the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios still hasn't announced Fantastic Four's leads and it's hard to remember when else there has been this much excitement to see who will be cast in a superhero movie (Batman and Spider-Man may be the only other characters to have generated as much online buzz in recent years). 

It's taking a lot longer than we expected and, based on recent reports, cameras may now roll later on the reboot than we'd anticipated. We're unsure if that means a release date delay but Kevin Feige getting heavily involved seems likely as they simply can't afford to get a movie as important as this wrong.

After all, Fantastic Four has the potential to be the next Avengers franchise and if it ends up performing like Eternals...well, what a disaster that would be. 

Well-known Hollywood insider deuxmoi has shared an update, claiming Marvel Studios has now pretty much finalised its Fantastic Four cast. Vanessa Kirby is now said to be a lock for the role of the Invisible Woman, joining Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic in the MCU reboot. 

There's still no word on The Thing and the Human Torch, though it was widely reported earlier this week that the roles have indeed gone to Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Paul Mescal.

It's also worth noting that scooper Daniel Richtman has backed up previous reports about Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy being offered a villainous role in Fantastic Four. We still don't know who she'll play, but last year, rumours swirled that it might be a gender-swapped Silver Surfer or Galactus Herald Frankie Raye/Nova. 

We can't escape the feeling that a casting announcement is imminent and, if the cast has indeed been locked in, then it might be a matter of days away. Stay tuned.

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

FANTASTIC FOUR Reportedly Casting For Comic Relief And CGI Characters
Related:

FANTASTIC FOUR Reportedly Casting For Comic Relief And CGI Characters
FANTASTIC FOUR Filming Reportedly Delayed As Pedro Pascal Exits WEAPONS To Clear His Schedule
Recommended For You:

FANTASTIC FOUR Filming Reportedly Delayed As Pedro Pascal Exits WEAPONS To Clear His Schedule
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

WhatIfRickJames - 1/13/2024, 11:08 AM
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:57 AM
Here's the next water head post we'll see tomorrow. What an idea! Wow! 🤡
harryba11zack - 1/13/2024, 11:08 AM
can you wait until its confirmed first? we've had enough of your rent money rumors.
PapaBear562 - 1/13/2024, 11:19 AM
@harryba11zack - Agreed, and honestly I hope Kirby is not cast. Not that I doubt her acting skills, I just don't think she has the looks for it. My opinion, feel free to disagree.
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:32 AM
@harryba11zack - who tf is deuxmoi lmao well known scooper.. the desperation on this site is just sad
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:35 AM
No posts since 2022, obviously he's always right! Ffs
Skestra - 1/13/2024, 11:42 AM
@bobevanz - Well, he hasn't been wrong since 2022 either. ;)
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:44 AM
@Skestra - lol you figured scoopers would leave their scoops up, or pinned since they were the first to say it. Or.......
DrReedRichards - 1/13/2024, 11:09 AM
Reed likey. Reed likey a lot.
marvel72 - 1/13/2024, 11:14 AM
1/4 great casting, if true,probably get debunked tomorrow.
comicfan100 - 1/13/2024, 11:27 AM
@marvel72 - I don't think it's getting debunked. It's been too consistent and no one is denying anything.
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:33 AM
@comicfan100 - is there a well known source that says it? Other than a bunch of Twitter bots?
comicfan100 - 1/13/2024, 11:41 AM
@bobevanz - CWGTST has been one of the most reputable scoopers that seems to have a job in some Disney art department. Their track record is a lot better than others. Not saying it's not total BS, just remarking on how consistent they've been.
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:47 AM
@comicfan100 - you're saying this because he drew the Marvel suit and some lines on Echo's face? Lol they also said RDJ was coming back.. you're just as full of it as they are lol
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:47 AM
*Daredevil suit
comicfan100 - 1/13/2024, 12:19 PM
@bobevanz - Ugh... This is why I hate what this site has become. All I'm doing is trying to engage in conversation and you reply with an insult.
Urubrodi - 1/13/2024, 11:16 AM
If true fantastic news.
TheFinestSmack - 1/13/2024, 11:18 AM
"it's hard to remember when else there has been this much excitement to see who will be cast in a superhero movie (Batman and Spider-Man may be the only other characters to have generated as much online buzz in recent years)."

It's manufactured buzz by you and these useless attention-seeking "scoopers"
MosquitoFarmer - 1/13/2024, 11:19 AM
I'm here for it. Have had a crush on her since the Hobbs & Shaw trailer.
Skestra - 1/13/2024, 11:52 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - I can relate. Why do I find this shot of her just so damn sexy? No idea. It just is.
Izaizaiza - 1/13/2024, 11:20 AM
Still can't see Pascal as Reed, but I'll withhold judgement
Havenless - 1/13/2024, 11:33 AM
@Izaizaiza - felt exactly the same when I heard he was playing Sanjuro in Star Wars. But turns out he’s good at acting
HashTagSwagg - 1/13/2024, 11:35 AM
@Izaizaiza - Felt the same when he was cast as Joel for the last of us, I still don't see him as Joel.
KaptainKhaos - 1/13/2024, 11:21 AM
I sure do miss the old days before the dark times, before the Twitterbots
Th3Batman - 1/13/2024, 11:24 AM
They've been "finalizing" this cast for years now.
Cobalt416 - 1/13/2024, 11:26 AM
The more I look at Pascal, I can see him bringing a type of loner melancholy to the role of Reed Richards. They'll just have to cast around him, whoever lands the role of The Thing HAS to be a physical presence, someone no one would mess around with and Reed has the utmost trust in. Then you can have Sue and Johnny playing to the more youthful/excitable side of things.
Origame - 1/13/2024, 11:26 AM
No! I actually like her, and don't want to see her sully her reputation in modern mcu.

And yes, I say that knowing she was in Hobbs and shaw 🤣
MCUKnight11 - 1/13/2024, 11:37 AM
Not believing anything unless it's from a trade. Everyone has been wrong about this already so why bother having any opinion on it.
bobevanz - 1/13/2024, 11:43 AM
This site is gonna have to print so many retractions this year, who am I kidding.. You'll just delete them live you've been doing..
DocSpock - 1/13/2024, 11:48 AM

I'm good with sweet Ms. Kirby and her cute little weasel nose.
DanFlashesShirt - 1/13/2024, 11:52 AM
I get and appreciate that they want to get this right, and strikes played a huge role, but jesus… how is it taking THIS long to cast?!

They announced this in Summer 2019!!!!!
TheManWithoutFear - 1/13/2024, 11:55 AM
She's a great pick, I'm all for it.

Pedro however...I don't see it. But I'll wait to be proved wrong.
JFerguson - 1/13/2024, 12:00 PM
She would look fantastic next to an Ioan Gruffudd type
Thing94 - 1/13/2024, 12:00 PM
They better not woke this movie up
SuperiorHeckler - 1/13/2024, 12:11 PM
@Thing94 - Oh, you mean like positioning Sue as an emerging Girl-Boss and the real leader of the team? (You know, like the prevailing rumors have indicated...) 🤔
HumanRubiksCube - 1/13/2024, 12:15 PM
@Thing94 - lol samr pedro gonna come in like hola mi amigos I AM SENOR RICARDO HOMBRE ELASTICO lmao
Nolanite - 1/13/2024, 12:01 PM
Pedro is going to burn himself out real quickly with all of these "roles" he's getting himself these days. People will soon turn on him like they did with Tom Cruise, Jake Gallagher and a few others.
Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder