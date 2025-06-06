Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme" For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Officially Released

Michael Giacchino might have the most impressive discography of any composer working in Hollywood today. As a reminder, his credits include Up, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Coco, The Batman, and countless others.

Next up for the Werewolf by Night director is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his "Main Theme" for filmmaker Matt Shakman's new take on Marvel's First Family has finally been released in its entirety.

It's another theme that feels destined to become iconic. Listening to it, it's easy to imagine the theme becoming synonymous with the Fantastic Four in the coming years as they become fully entrenched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I was just on set for a week," Giacchino recently explained. "It was just something to see real sets everywhere. There wasn't a Volume or a green screen to be found. It was just beautiful sets. They're doing such incredible work and the actors all look amazing."

Discussing his approach to this theme, the composer added, "The inspiration for me was a mixture of Tomorrowland, what that represents, the Disneyland Electric Lights parade, the incredible synth work that was done for that, and then The Right Stuff."

"To me, the Fantastic Four was all of those things, and it needed to have a sense of hope and optimism in a way that frankly no other Marvel movie has done yet," Giacchino concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' "Main Theme" will also be released on vinyl as a single, along with a newly announced track called "Let Us Be Devoured," written and performed by Andrea Datzman (Inside Out 2). Hopefully, more details on the soundtrack will be revealed soon.

Listen to Giacchino's "Main Theme" for the highly anticipated reboot below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.