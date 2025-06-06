Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme" For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Officially Released

Michael Giacchino's &quot;Main Theme&quot; For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Officially Released

Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme" for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally been released in its entirety, and this will almost certainly be the best thing you hear today. Listen to it here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Michael Giacchino might have the most impressive discography of any composer working in Hollywood today. As a reminder, his credits include Up, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Coco, The Batman, and countless others.

Next up for the Werewolf by Night director is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his "Main Theme" for filmmaker Matt Shakman's new take on Marvel's First Family has finally been released in its entirety. 

It's another theme that feels destined to become iconic. Listening to it, it's easy to imagine the theme becoming synonymous with the Fantastic Four in the coming years as they become fully entrenched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I was just on set for a week," Giacchino recently explained. "It was just something to see real sets everywhere. There wasn't a Volume or a green screen to be found. It was just beautiful sets. They're doing such incredible work and the actors all look amazing."

Discussing his approach to this theme, the composer added, "The inspiration for me was a mixture of Tomorrowland, what that represents, the Disneyland Electric Lights parade, the incredible synth work that was done for that, and then The Right Stuff."

"To me, the Fantastic Four was all of those things, and it needed to have a sense of hope and optimism in a way that frankly no other Marvel movie has done yet," Giacchino concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' "Main Theme" will also be released on vinyl as a single, along with a newly announced track called "Let Us Be Devoured," written and performed by Andrea Datzman (Inside Out 2). Hopefully, more details on the soundtrack will be revealed soon. 

Listen to Giacchino's "Main Theme" for the highly anticipated reboot below. 

image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Mystery Statue From Set Photos Finally Revealed; New Details On Ladies' Man Johnny Storm
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Mystery Statue From Set Photos Finally Revealed; New Details On Ladies' Man Johnny Storm
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - 4 Complaints From Fans That Make Absolutely No Sense
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - 4 Complaints From Fans That Make Absolutely No Sense

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/6/2025, 4:38 AM
I gotta be honest, I'm not digging it.User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/6/2025, 4:42 AM
@JustAWaffle - I haven’t been impressed by any of Michael Giacchino‘s work… and there is a LOT of it.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/6/2025, 4:52 AM
@Lisa89 - To be fair his work on The Incredibles was pretty awesome
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/6/2025, 4:57 AM
@DarthMauve - That’s the problem. I’ve seen ‘The Incredibles’ more than any other Pixar film, but couldn’t hum the score even if there were a hefty cash prize on the line.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/6/2025, 5:03 AM
Pedro 🤢
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/6/2025, 5:05 AM
VEVO?
User Comment Image

That aside, I like it. Has a solid enough balance between 60s-ish vibes and the usual Marvel themes. Nothing really memorable though.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/6/2025, 5:20 AM
I like it more every time I hear it
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/6/2025, 5:34 AM
Soooooooo, nobody’s watching that Predator anthology on Hulu? It’s bananas.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/6/2025, 5:35 AM
Not a bad theme overall. It does sound more unique than most superhero themes. But I got to be honest the fact that the choir in the song belts out "FANTASTIC FOUR!!" really takes me out of it. A little too corny for me.

I know being corny is part of the f4s charm and I appreciate everything else about the movie but singing the name of the superhero/team that your theme is for is almost like the song reminding you "remember this is for the fantastic four"

Aside from that it's alright. Still excited as hell for the movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder