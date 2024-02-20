OPPENHEIMER Actor David Krumholtz Met With THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director About Playing The Thing

David Krumholtz, a huge comic book fan, has revealed that he met with The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman about potentially taking on the role of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing...

Marvel Studios officially announced the cast of The Fantastic Four earlier this month on Valentine's Day, with The Bear and The Punisher actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach set to take on the role of ben Grimm/The Thing.

Other actors had been rumored for the part in the buildup to the big reveal, but one name that didn't come up was Oppenheimer standout David Krumholtz.

While chatting to EW, Krumholtz revealed that his social media campaign to play The Thing paid off, and he managed to get a meeting with The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman.

“It's been a big, sort of unabashedly craven goal of mine to be part of the MCU in some way. I met [director] Matt Shakman for Ben Grimm,” he tells the site. "I only met him on the strength of a Twitter post or an Instagram post that I then took down two hours after I posted it,” he says. “I was embarrassed. My post said, ‘I just want to be in the conversation.’ And it was a picture of the Thing, and Matt saw it somehow. And I had a meeting with him and we discussed it. And I've never been so bold in a meeting before, just begging for the role, just straight up selling the s--- out of it, the idea of how committed and passionate I was for it. But obviously that didn't happen.”

Now, Krumholtz appears to have set his sights on another FF villain: Mole Man!

“It’s not a joke at all,” the actor says of his recent social media post (see below). “I mean, it's a shoe-in for Mole Man, isn't it? But I don't know. I'll do anything Marvel tells me to. I'll probably end up playing like a superhero's therapist. Let's face it. There's slim pickings for guys like me in that world, unfortunately. I'm old and I'm not in any kind of acceptable shape. So we'll see how that works out, if it works out at all.”

Joining Moss-Bachrach will be Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:32 PM
Probably too old. I just watched The Bear though and I'm pretty sure Ebon Moss-Bachrach is going to kill it. He's got that accent down to a science, dude is the perfect vibe for Ben Grimm.
bbting - 2/20/2024, 9:33 PM
@DankMan - they're the same age lol
DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:35 PM
@bbting - Damn really? Looks about 10 years older than Ebon
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2024, 9:42 PM
@DankMan - he’s a year younger then Ebon Moss haha

I honestly thought he was older in his 50’s haha
DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - same dude, I think Ebon just acts younger too. Especially in The Bear
TheLight - 2/20/2024, 9:32 PM
"David Krumholtz, a huge comic book fan, has revealed that he met with The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman about potentially taking on the role of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing..."
Matchesz - 2/20/2024, 9:33 PM
Man I would really like to see him as their first villain Mole Man. We never got him in the other films. Kinda weird Bens going to be a tall lanky guy, just hope he smokes a cigar at some point
DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:38 PM
@Matchesz - He's going to be a CGI rock man. It'll be like Thanos where he does mo cap I'm guessing. They can make him any size they want to
DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:39 PM
@DankMan - Plus Ebon Moss is 6'1 and the Thing in the comics is 6'0
Matchesz - 2/20/2024, 9:49 PM
@DankMan - I just always picture a big buff actor as Ben, Michael Chiklis was good but way too short
DankMan - 2/20/2024, 9:50 PM
@Matchesz - Ya, won't matter if he's already the Thing though
Shinzo - 2/20/2024, 9:58 PM
@Matchesz - exactly. Ben Grimm was a handsome jock. That was part of the tragedy of his becoming an ugly monster. Nearly every version except for the 1994 film hasn't got it right (the 2005 one was okay).
WhatIfRickJames - 2/20/2024, 9:39 PM
Always remember him from Addams Family Values
DarthAlgar - 2/20/2024, 9:48 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Joel Glicker.

Great movie.
MCUKnight11 - 2/20/2024, 9:46 PM
The one edge Ebon has is that he has blue eyes which is perfect for the ever loving blue-eyed Thing.
DarthAlgar - 2/20/2024, 9:48 PM
I've always loved David Krumholtz.
NicolausCopernicus - 2/20/2024, 9:50 PM
John Goodman was born to play Ben Grimm, just saying
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2024, 9:52 PM
Moles Man not a bad choice lol but I think I got a good one here…





I can see him more of a sympathetic take on the character such as Molina’s which might be why we won’t get him since they will likely want to differentiate as much as possible if the MCU does their version of Doc Ock.

Anyway , Krumholtz is good from the little of his work that I have seen so I would be down to have him in the MCU either way!!.
Rosraf - 2/20/2024, 9:54 PM
I think Krumholtz was gunning for Mole Man the whole time. And they should totally do it.
Shinzo - 2/20/2024, 9:57 PM
Lol! They must have tested every schlubby jew in Hollywood for the part. Odd fixation on what is an otherwise very recent and irrelevant retcon to the character; Ben Grimm was retconned as a jew in the mid 2000s, but was always otherwise depicted as a handsome jock, which was part of the tragedy of his becoming The Thing, an ugly monster. His surname and profession (rocket pilot) were also both germanic, not jewish (of course, "Grimm" has been retconned as a "fake name" now).

I can't really say that any of the new Shakman FF cast is particularly fantastic, just that it is better than the Trank Fan4stic, but that isn't saying much. The 2025 cast is just mid, not fantastic. With nothing being worse than Trank's version, every other live action attempt has been less comics accurate with each casting since the 1994 film, with the 1994 film still being the most accurate to date.





The 1994 cast was spot on for accuracy, and deserved a big budget film. It is a true shame they didn't get the justice they deserved.

Now look at what we are stuck with. :(

