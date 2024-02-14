THE FANTASTIC FOUR: 4 Biggest Reveals From Today's First Look (Including Specific Year It Takes Place)

Marvel Studios shared a first look at The Fantastic Four earlier today and we're now taking a deep dive into that teaser to see what exactly it tells us about the upcoming reboot. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2024 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally announced the cast of The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing). 

With that came a first-look image illustrated by MCU concept artist Wes Burt. While we've known about the cast for a while, the news has got everyone talking and this teaser image holds more clues than you might realise.

With that in mind, we're taking a deep dive into our first official look at The Fantastic Four to share insights into the movie's setting, those eye-catching costumes, and even the direction we think Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman are taking the heroes in.

To check it out, you just need to tap on the "Next" or "View List" buttons below. 
 

4. A 1960s Setting (1963, To Be Precise)

Rf-AE09iu-3005221942361gpadd

There have been rumblings for a while now that The Fantastic Four might be set in the 1960s. Well, that's confirmed by pretty much everything we see in the teaser image, but there's a very specific clue as well. 

The first issue of Fantastic Four was released in 1961, but the magazine being read by The Thing is a December 1963 issue of Life featuring President Johnson on the cover. We can't think of any specific reason to set the story in 1963, but it's a year which promises to make for a unique setting in a superhero movie.

Does Marvel's First Family get stranded in the past? Is that where they originally hail from? If so, why have we never heard of them before? Do they perhaps come from a reality that isn't Earth-616? And can a 1960s Reed Richards still be considered a genius when he arrives in 2025? Time will tell!
 

3. Astronauts

3aeaef4ce37485b3b5c9066880bb04a4

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the MCU's Fantastic Four will also be astronauts. In the comics, they boarded a rocket and were bombarded by cosmic rays, crashing to Earth with incredible - and horrifying - new superpowers. 

The origin has undergone numerous changes over the years; sometimes, they've stolen the rocket and, in other interpretations, they were working under the watchful eye of the U.S. Government. Either way, that shot of Ben Grimm in a NASA-like uniform looks very official, so we don't think they're stealing anything! 

It's also worth noting that this shot of the team in a 1963 setting debunks rumours and theories about them being transported from the 1960s to the present day after gaining their powers via transportation through the Quantum Realm.
 

2. Are Those THE Costumes?

Fantastic-Four-285

Despite the blue colour scheme, it's obvious that Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm are relaxing in casual 1960s-style clothing here. Reed Richards and Sue Storm, however, are wearing what appear to be the official Fantastic Four uniforms. 

It looks like they're both wearing turtlenecks, to be honest, but each costume pays homage to the comic books - the white around Sue's neck, for example - and we'd bet on these being the suits. 

They'll almost certainly evolve if and when Marvel's First Family arrives in the present day, but when it comes to finding a comic-accurate style for these heroes (which is something you'd realistically see during the period), we'd say Marvel Studios has nailed it.
 

1. H.E.R.B.I.E.

Herbie-Marvel-Comics-Fantastic-Four-copy

H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics) was initially created for the Fantastic Four animated series in the 1970s due to licensing issues preventing the use of the Human Torch.

Later, the highly intelligent and loyal robot became a staple on the page, providing technical support and comedic relief. We have no idea who is playing H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four, but it appears he'll move around on wheels rather than taking flight. For now, at least. 

His inclusion suggests Marvel Studios is embracing the comics in a big way for this take on the team. Whether they clash with Doctor Doom, Galactus, or someone else altogether, it feels like the heroes are in good hands with Matt Shakman. Just look how comic-accurate The Thing is! 

NicolausCopernicus - 2/14/2024, 3:46 PM
Yup, they´re just doing the incredibles
Fogs - 2/14/2024, 3:54 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - the Incredibles is the best FF film so far, tbh.
Dotanuki - 2/14/2024, 4:25 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - your prognostication skills are amazing! What else can you tell us about the future?! What are the winning lottery numbers next week?
FireandBlood - 2/14/2024, 3:48 PM
Reed and Sue look like a whole vibe
GhostDog - 2/14/2024, 3:50 PM
@FireandBlood - I Love Lucy energy
OleBobbyTiger - 2/14/2024, 4:10 PM
@GhostDog - I was thinking Gomez and Morticia. Something about Pedro... he just seems like a great Gomez Adams to me.
MaxPaint - 2/14/2024, 3:50 PM
Looks good so far. At least it's not a rumour.
GhostDog - 2/14/2024, 3:51 PM
That logo is so elegant. Really pops.

Don’t pull an MCU and change it Marvel…
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 3:59 PM
@GhostDog - agreed

If the movie is indeed 60’s set , it just fits nicely!!

It’s got personality to it.
FireandBlood - 2/14/2024, 3:54 PM
Ngl the whole aesthetic, casting, the lot… it’s doing it for me.

Th3Batman - 2/14/2024, 3:54 PM
If there's one movie that can get the MCU back on track, it looks like it will be this one.
MCUKnight11 - 2/14/2024, 4:22 PM
@Th3Batman - Nah, it's Deadpool and wolverine. However 2025 will be the make it or break it year. If they can get some consistency back and at least 3/4 movies are bangers, then we won't have to worry. On the tv side, hopefully Born again lives up to the first 3 seasons and Agatha, eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart are pleasant surprises.
tb86 - 2/14/2024, 3:55 PM
So if they do come from the 60s, does that mean we won’t see them interact with any heroes post Endgame? I assume somehow they will via the multiverse/time travel.
FireandBlood - 2/14/2024, 4:04 PM
@tb86 - I’m gonna go out on a whim here and say whoever the antagonist behind Secret Wars is, they separated the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers, explaining why neither of the former teams exist in the mainline MCU.
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 4:15 PM
@FireandBlood - Peter Cuneo and Isaac Perlmutter!?!
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/14/2024, 4:24 PM
@FireandBlood - thatd make sense if DS2 didn’t show a world with all 3 of them existing together , like why not also separate that oen
Fogs - 2/14/2024, 3:55 PM
Looks nice, specially The Thing's look. Pedro is still miscast tho
Origame - 2/14/2024, 3:56 PM
Something you also missed from this reveal...the movie is delayed again 🤣
DanFlashesShirt - 2/14/2024, 4:08 PM
@Origame - that was obvious when they said there was another rewrite and that filming wouldn’t start until mid-summer, while thunderbolts starts filming in a few weeks. Makes sense.
Origame - 2/14/2024, 4:23 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - yes, but it wasn't official until now.

In fact, I'm pretty sure they announced the cast now to hide the confirmation it's been delayed again.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/14/2024, 4:00 PM
tHeRe hAvE BeEn rUmBlInGs
FlopWatchers5 - 2/14/2024, 4:00 PM
grace revealed on her live stream that the film will have two timelines. kinda like in the present with flash backs to the past.

putting that on the bingo board.
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 4:11 PM
Depends on how they portray him in the film of course…

However , I think Harvey Guillen could be a good voice for H.E.R.B.I.E
Shinzo - 2/14/2024, 4:12 PM
At least everyone is the right race, but each live action version of the FF seems to take turns in messing up at least one of the FF, but it usually happens in pairs, usually either Johnny & Sue or Reed & Ben. Looks like it is Reed and Ben's turn to have the worst casting this time. Pascal needs to shave for Reed.

Only the FF film from 1994 gave us the most comic accurate cast, followed by the 2005 film.

The rest....yikes. It is better than the Trank cast, but that is a very low bar.
marvel72 - 2/14/2024, 4:17 PM
Looks good should have saved The Fantastic Four for the MCU reboot after Secret Wars.

Recast Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor.

Betting now that H.E.R.B.I.E is the most annoying character.
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 4:18 PM
Why didn't anyone here complain about John Krasinski having a beard in MoM, but it's like a huge problem Pedro has one?

I swear it FEELS like there's a different reason some you don't like the Pedro casting that's not his facial hair...
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 4:20 PM
@SATW42 - plus , Bearded Reed is a thing…



People have their preferences of course but it is comic accurate and we know how much people love banging that drum around here 😏
ModHaterSLADE - 2/14/2024, 4:18 PM
Would be nice to have another period-piece in the MCU.
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 4:20 PM
Kinda think this FF doesn't need another origin story.
They should do like what Gunn is doing with Superman: Legacy. No origin story but have him be established and still only a year or two in.

Maybe that's what they're doing and that answers why it's set in 1963 instead of '61.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 4:21 PM
This is gonna be great🖖♥️🔥
MCUKnight11 - 2/14/2024, 4:23 PM
Could not have asked for a better first impression. This and the Born again panels at SDCC/D23 are gonna go so hard.
grif - 2/14/2024, 4:38 PM
looks like shit



Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder