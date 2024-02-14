THE FANTASTIC FOUR: 4 Biggest Reveals From Today's First Look (Including Specific Year It Takes Place)

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally announced the cast of The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).
With that came a first-look image illustrated by MCU concept artist Wes Burt. While we've known about the cast for a while, the news has got everyone talking and this teaser image holds more clues than you might realise.
With that in mind, we're taking a deep dive into our first official look at The Fantastic Four to share insights into the movie's setting, those eye-catching costumes, and even the direction we think Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman are taking the heroes in.
4. A 1960s Setting (1963, To Be Precise)
There have been rumblings for a while now that The Fantastic Four might be set in the 1960s. Well, that's confirmed by pretty much everything we see in the teaser image, but there's a very specific clue as well.
The first issue of Fantastic Four was released in 1961, but the magazine being read by The Thing is a December 1963 issue of Life featuring President Johnson on the cover. We can't think of any specific reason to set the story in 1963, but it's a year which promises to make for a unique setting in a superhero movie.
Does Marvel's First Family get stranded in the past? Is that where they originally hail from? If so, why have we never heard of them before? Do they perhaps come from a reality that isn't Earth-616? And can a 1960s Reed Richards still be considered a genius when he arrives in 2025? Time will tell!
3. Astronauts
Unsurprisingly, it looks like the MCU's Fantastic Four will also be astronauts. In the comics, they boarded a rocket and were bombarded by cosmic rays, crashing to Earth with incredible - and horrifying - new superpowers.
The origin has undergone numerous changes over the years; sometimes, they've stolen the rocket and, in other interpretations, they were working under the watchful eye of the U.S. Government. Either way, that shot of Ben Grimm in a NASA-like uniform looks very official, so we don't think they're stealing anything!
It's also worth noting that this shot of the team in a 1963 setting debunks rumours and theories about them being transported from the 1960s to the present day after gaining their powers via transportation through the Quantum Realm.
2. Are Those THE Costumes?
Despite the blue colour scheme, it's obvious that Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm are relaxing in casual 1960s-style clothing here. Reed Richards and Sue Storm, however, are wearing what appear to be the official Fantastic Four uniforms.
It looks like they're both wearing turtlenecks, to be honest, but each costume pays homage to the comic books - the white around Sue's neck, for example - and we'd bet on these being the suits.
They'll almost certainly evolve if and when Marvel's First Family arrives in the present day, but when it comes to finding a comic-accurate style for these heroes (which is something you'd realistically see during the period), we'd say Marvel Studios has nailed it.
1. H.E.R.B.I.E.
H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics) was initially created for the Fantastic Four animated series in the 1970s due to licensing issues preventing the use of the Human Torch.
Later, the highly intelligent and loyal robot became a staple on the page, providing technical support and comedic relief. We have no idea who is playing H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four, but it appears he'll move around on wheels rather than taking flight. For now, at least.
His inclusion suggests Marvel Studios is embracing the comics in a big way for this take on the team. Whether they clash with Doctor Doom, Galactus, or someone else altogether, it feels like the heroes are in good hands with Matt Shakman. Just look how comic-accurate The Thing is!