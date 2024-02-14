THE FANTASTIC FOUR: 4 Biggest Reveals From Today's First Look (Including Specific Year It Takes Place)

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally announced the cast of The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).

With that came a first-look image illustrated by MCU concept artist Wes Burt. While we've known about the cast for a while, the news has got everyone talking and this teaser image holds more clues than you might realise.

With that in mind, we're taking a deep dive into our first official look at The Fantastic Four to share insights into the movie's setting, those eye-catching costumes, and even the direction we think Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman are taking the heroes in.

4. A 1960s Setting (1963, To Be Precise)

There have been rumblings for a while now that The Fantastic Four might be set in the 1960s. Well, that's confirmed by pretty much everything we see in the teaser image, but there's a very specific clue as well.

The first issue of Fantastic Four was released in 1961, but the magazine being read by The Thing is a December 1963 issue of Life featuring President Johnson on the cover. We can't think of any specific reason to set the story in 1963, but it's a year which promises to make for a unique setting in a superhero movie.

Does Marvel's First Family get stranded in the past? Is that where they originally hail from? If so, why have we never heard of them before? Do they perhaps come from a reality that isn't Earth-616? And can a 1960s Reed Richards still be considered a genius when he arrives in 2025? Time will tell!

