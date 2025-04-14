THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Here's When You Can Expect To See The New Trailer

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Here's When You Can Expect To See The New Trailer

Following a recent report that Marvel Studios has a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on the way, we have an update on when fans can expect to see it...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We now know when we can expect to see a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Daniel Richtman recently reported that the new teaser will be released "soon," and has now revealed that the trailer will debut on the big screen with Thunderbolts* on May 1.

Apparently, the footage shows "Reed using his powers, the female Silver Surfer, and confirms that Sue is pregnant. Johnny says his sister is going to be the best mom — and teases Reed with, “You’re not prepared for what’s coming.” Runtime is around 2 minutes and 30 seconds." 

We're not sure if the trailer will be released online beforehand, but even if it isn't, there's a good chance it will leak (Thunderbolts* is set to release in China on April 30).

For now, you can check out an impressive fan-made poster from Dark Design below.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

