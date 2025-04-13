THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - The First Clip From MCU Reboot Has Been Released Online

Marvel Studios has released the first clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it finds Johnny Storm scolding his sister and Reed Richards for being late for dinner...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 13, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first clip from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released online, but it's only a few seconds long.

In the brief sneak peek, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) gets on Reed (Pedro Pascal) and Sue (Vanessa Kirby) for showing up late to dinner.

Quinn spoke about how his take on the Human Torch will differ to previous incarnations of the character in a recent interview with EW.

"He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny. Myself and Kevin Feige were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior."

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

