THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Celebrates Father's Day With A New Reed Richards-Focused Teaser

To mark Father's Day, Marvel Studios has released a brief new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps focusing on Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 15, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Happy Father's Day! Marvel Studios has marked the occasion with a new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, focusing on "Marvel's First Father," Reed Richards.

The brief clip doesn't give us a look at Mr. Fantastic in action, unfortunately, but Pedro Pascal fans should appreciate the retro-style footage.

"I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," Pascal said of his take on Richards during a recent interview with Empire. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising. A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction."

Though accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another couple of weeks, a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 1:47 PM
Are we sure that’s not Howard Stark?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/15/2025, 1:50 PM
I doubt Pedro will ever have a child by a woman, if you catch my drift
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/15/2025, 2:10 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - …and?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/15/2025, 2:35 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Having kids isn't for everyone even if able to have any which not all can but he has been in multiple relationships with women.

He was in a long term relationship with Maria Dizzia for at least a decade then romanticaly tied to Lena Headey and Robin Tunney since.

Just cos he supports LGBT+ rights doesn't mean he is gay but so what if he was?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/15/2025, 1:53 PM
I like Pedro Pascal in a lot of roles, but i just can't see him as Reed Richards.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/15/2025, 1:55 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Me neither. He's a good enough actor that I'm sure he'll do a decent job, but it just feels like a miscast. Then again, Quinn as Johnny Storm is even worse.
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/15/2025, 2:32 PM
@MarkCassidy - Imma be honest and say Pascal hasn’t had a memorable role since Oberyn Martel. Kind of thought every other name rumored for Reed was significantly more interesting (matt smith, gyllenhaal, and ofc driver)
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/15/2025, 2:33 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - it's an objectively awful casting
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/15/2025, 1:54 PM
Still not sold on Pascal in this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2025, 2:03 PM
I snagged the early Imax event for this as well, mostly for the cool Keychain lol. If they put as much effort into this as they did Thunderbolts, it just might be a surprise. None of the July movies will make a billion but it'll still be a record domestic month by a long shot
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/15/2025, 2:11 PM
Thrilling
Huskers
Huskers - 6/15/2025, 2:11 PM
Man they really lean heavily into that 60’s vibe don’t they? Personally I don’t see the appeal or marketing sense behind that. Is there a lot of nostalgia for the 60’s?!?! So their universe is 50+ years behind us, but ahead of us in technology in some ways, but not in others?!?! 🤷🏻‍♂️
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/15/2025, 2:17 PM
@Huskers - its because the original first family fantastic four was created in ‘66 so its a nod to the creation of that and Marvel comics and a idea I saw go around the internet for awhile and one of these genius marvel writers probably saw it on reddit
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/15/2025, 2:15 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2025, 2:18 PM
I like the retro-ish vibe of that footage with the filter & music…

I know this Reed having a mustache has been controversial to say the least but I think it fits the 60s-esque era they are going for with this (plus , him having facial hair isn’t a new thing).

Anyway , so far I have liked Pedro’s performance from what we’ve seen…

Whether it be his anxiety as a soon to be dad , his scientific acumen or his guilt of possibly being the one to bring Galactus and his herald to Earth , I think he’s been doing well though obviously need to see it fully to judge for real.

User Comment Image

Happy Fathers Day to all!!.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/15/2025, 2:25 PM
Pedro in general is a really good actor. I’m sure he’ll do well. It seems like most of the Fantastic Four movies have had solid Reed Richards actors. Pedro definitely has charisma and is very well rounded to play serious and comedy perfectly. I also think he is believable as an intelligent dude. So I’m pretty excited. I also don’t care that he has a mustache. I think it works for the 60’s era.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/15/2025, 2:27 PM
Marvel still terrified to show off Reed’s powers. Unreal.

Not that I expected it in something like this but overall, a bizarre approach. I think showing him in action could go a long way in swaying people on the fence about Pedro’s casting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/15/2025, 2:30 PM
she pegs him.

