THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Comic-Inspired Artwork Sees The Team Face "The Coming Of Galactus"

As The Fantastic Four: First Steps fast approaches, Galactus is no longer being kept under wraps. We haven't seen the villain's face in trailers, but with merchandise arriving in stores, it was inevitable that the Devourer of Worlds would be put front and centre.

Today, we have three comic book-inspired covers featuring the MCU's First Family doing battle with Galactus and the Silver Surfer. We've been unable to identify the artists responsible for the first two, but the third one is by Phil Noto.

Marvel Comics is releasing an in-universe comic book prequel for The Fantastic Four: First Steps; you can learn more about that here.

Pedro Pascal will lead the team as Mister Fantastic, and recently shared his excitement to explore one of the Marvel Universe's most complex heroes. "I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," the actor said. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising."

"A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction," Pascal added.

Filmmaker Matt Shakman has also revealed his take on why The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star is the right choice to bring Reed Richards to life on screen.

"I was looking for an actor who could contain multitudes," the director explains. "There’s the very cerebral Reed Richards, and then there’s the action hero, the leader, the husband, the father, the friend. I knew Pedro could do all of that."

There have been a few leaks for the upcoming reboot, but no word on how the team ultimately vanquishes Galactus. If Shakman is sticking to the comics, we can likely expect the Ultimate Nullifier to come into play.

Check out this new promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.