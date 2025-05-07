THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Confirms Movie Will Feature Multiple H.E.R.B.I.E.s; New Art Revealed

With a futuristic 1960s-style setting, The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks set to embrace the comics in a big way. In the movie, Marvel's First Family will encounter the Silver Surfer and Galactus, and be joined by their loyal robot helper, H.E.R.B.I.E.

The loveable "Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics" has become a mainstay in comics and animation, occasionally serving as a key ally in battle or, more often, Franklin Richards' babysitter.

Talking to Empire Magazine, filmmaker Matt Shakman said, "He's a Reed Richards creation. He's the highest-evolution robot of our era. He is really Reed's right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side, whether in New York City or out in space."

He'd later reveal that there will be other H.E.R.B.I.E.s in the movie, "doing errands, walking dogs, working as butlers." In the newly released still below, for example, he's working on a new pasta sauce.

Shakman added, "This is a movie about family and children and parental anxiety and all the things that come along with being first-time parents: hopes and dreams. H.E.R.B.I.E. is definitely a key part of that emotional journey."

Artist Paul Mann has also shared a closer look at his character portraits for the latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps posters, depicting each member of the team on bubblegum trading cards.

H.E.R.B.I.E. is among them, of course, suggesting the robot is every bit as beloved among the public as the team itself. Whether he accompanies the team in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond remains to be seen, though we'd bet on him evolving if the heroes remain on Earth-616.

You can take a closer look at Mann's The Fantastic Four: First Steps artwork in the Instagram gallery below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.