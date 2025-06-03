THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Reveals Whether Doctor Doom Will Appear - SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Reveals Whether Doctor Doom Will Appear - SPOILERS

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman has finally revealed whether the villainous Doctor Doom will show up in the Marvel Studios movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Given the fact that Robert Downey Jr. will soon step into the role of Doctor Doom in the MCU, and that the character is most closely associated with Marvel's First Family, fans have understandably been speculating that the villain could make his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Now, director Matt Shakman has provided us with a pretty definitive answer.

Spoilers follow.

While speaking to Empire for the movie mag's latest issue, Shakman stated: "Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview."

According to a few different sources, the post-credits scene that was attached to a recent test-screening did feature the villain, with Sue Storm returning to Franklin's crib to find Doom sitting beside the boy while holding his mask in his hands (he doesn't actually say anything, as far as we know).

Do Shakman's comments suggest that this leak is inaccurate? Not necessarily.

A post-credits stinger is not technically part of the movie it's attached to, and for all we know, another filmmaker might have helmed this sequence (just as the Russo Brothers did on Thunderbolts*) to set up the events of Avengers: Doomsday

At any rate, it sounds like we can forget about seeing Doom in the actual film. Some comic book fans feel that the megalomaniacal ruler of Latveria really should have been the first antagonist the FF faced in this reboot, but it's not too surprising that Marvel decided to go in a different direction after Doom featured in the team's previous big-screen outings.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Matt Shakman Reveals How Jonathan Hickman's Comic Book Run Inspired FIRST STEPS
Pampero
Pampero - 6/3/2025, 5:15 PM
he's bluffing
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 6/3/2025, 5:16 PM
Cool don’t have to see the woke crap then! Maybe see it on Disney plus in oct
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 5:58 PM
@Mandalorian47 - So you DO have to see it. A-ha!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/3/2025, 6:04 PM
@Mandalorian47 - You what?!

I will be seeing F4 at least 3 times at the cinema lol.
Mortagon1978
Mortagon1978 - 6/3/2025, 5:16 PM
He'll probably be in a post credit scene shot by the Russo's, so technically not part of his film.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2025, 5:23 PM
@Mortagon1978 - Bingo!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/3/2025, 5:36 PM
@Mortagon1978 - What I expected when it was first announced as seemed unlikely they would want to feature Doom for a fourth time in a row with F4 films, but then also didn't expect them to repeat doing Galactus yet either...

...a mention of Doom maybe but no more than that other than a possible tease in an end credit...

...that said Galactus was a frickin cloud last time and only one film, Doom for a fourth seemed unlikely till at least the 2nd F4 film when it is set in the main universe if only cos would they want to have him follow them from the alt on or use a variant.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/3/2025, 5:19 PM
Shouldn't it be purview and then film?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 6:00 PM
@Simonsonrules - You're right and therefore it should!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/3/2025, 5:25 PM
Just like Jake didn’t do the fantastic four post credit scene after the thunderbolts, I don’t think Matt will do anything with Doom, but he’ll most definitely show up. So Matt isn’t lying here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 5:31 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed

That rumored post credits scene could very well be true but shot by the Russo’s on the set of Doomsday given both RDJ and Kirby are already shooting for it
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/3/2025, 5:33 PM
Well it would be pretty insane to introduce Doom in Doomsday without even something like a post credit scene leading to it, right? Riiiiiiiiiight?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/3/2025, 5:35 PM
‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Clears 202 Million Views In 24 Hours, Best for A Marvel Studios Non-Sequel.

Marvel has a Summer Box office Hit on their hands with the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which saw its trailer in its first 24 hours clear 202 million views across all platforms after dropping on Tuesday.

That’s the third-best first-day traffic for a Marvel Studios movie’s first trailer after Deadpool & Wolverine (365M) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (355M). That said, it’s the best Marvel Studios has ever seen in traffic for a non-sequel movie.

READ HERE

https://deadline.com/2025/02/the-fantastic-four-the-first-steps-trailer-traffic-record-1236280256/

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/3/2025, 5:54 PM
@AllsGood - Social volume for Fantastic Four: First Steps hit close to a half million, which is higher than all recent Marvel titles excluding Deadpool & Wolverine which launched during the Super Bowl.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2025, 5:36 PM
If that post credit rumor is true....I hope there is a bit more to it. Imagine some creepy dialogue btw Sue and Doom that teases their history while Doom then subdues her via Magic, while we hear Sue screaming and the rest of The Fantastic Four scrambling to her side and Doom just disappearing into a portal with their baby...too late to save baby Franklin... Shit would be insane...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 5:43 PM
@BlackStar25 - that would be cool though I do like the intrigue and mystery that the rumored one leaves you on if it’s even true that is.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2025, 5:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I would too...if the Thunderbolts end credit scene wasn't what it was. Mystery ruined a bit there leaving me to want a bit more for the post credit scene. Can't see myself watching the rumor one more than once as apposed to the one suggested above. Would watch the hell outta that multiple times.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 5:59 PM
@BlackStar25 - I get ya but we don’t particularly know the reason why they come to our Earth unless that credit scene is real hence it’s easy to assume then that they likely go after Victor to get Franklin back.

Will be interesting to see what they do.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/3/2025, 5:41 PM
Guarantee he’s in the post credit scene. This is the last movie before Doomsday they have to do it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 5:42 PM
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised (unless it’s been added in reshoots) that we don’t get a mention of Doom in the film given that he was a late pivot from Kang when the movie was already in development at the least.

If they do then perhaps Reed mentions Victor as an old peer of his he hasn’t seen in awhile or we do get a picture or something of them having already fought him as Doom etc.

Anyway , I do think we need some buildup to the character given this may be the last film before Doomsday if BND moves too as rumored.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 5:47 PM

Bullsh!t!

100% sure we will see Doctor Doom in this movie or credits scene.

I'd bet Gusto's life and all of @SuperCat - 's authentic original Huggy Bear action figures on it.

