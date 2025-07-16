THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Says Galactus Is On A "Collision Course" With [SPOILER]

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Says Galactus Is On A &quot;Collision Course&quot; With [SPOILER]

In a new interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman confirms a major plot rumor that's been doing the rounds, and teases Galactus' "collision course" with a certain character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

There have been quite a few rumors relating to the main plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps as it pertains to Galactus and his reasons for targeting the team's world (a recent teaser pretty much confirmed it, anyway), but just in case you haven't been keeping up with the marketing, spoilers will follow.

While speaking to Games Radar, director Matt Shakman confirmed that the story will revolve around the Devourer of Worlds being "put on a collision course" with Reed Richards and Sue Storm's infant son, Franklin.

"What was so charming about this movie is it's about the tiniest, youngest thing in the world and the oldest, biggest thing in the universe," he explains. "Galactus's scale is a big part of him and Ralph Ineson is an amazing actor; that voice, that presence. He felt 1000ft tall."

What exactly would a near-omnipotent planet-eating being want with a baby? That much has not been disclosed, but it might have something to do with little Franklin Richards going on to become one of the most powerful people in the Marvel Universe (in the comics, at least).

Ralph Ineson will bring life to the villain, and revealed how the immense scale of his character was achieved on film.

"They shot me like they were shooting miniature with massive amounts of light, so every nook and cranny of the costume was fully lit and it could be blown up in perfect focus. So yeah, it was a slightly different way of working but quite solo, just me and the crew. They showed me some kind of pre-vis things of how big he was going to look on the screen, obviously without the treatment. So I kind of knew that."

"To try and get your head around [how big he is, though], it was more thinking about what something of that size could do, you know?" he added. "The destruction that that could cause. So I watched lots of videos of landslides, tornadoes, tsunamis, just destructive things like that to imagine having that kind of power over the natural world." 

Image

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/16/2025, 1:08 PM
Awesome!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 1:09 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 1:10 PM
@AllsGood - nothing Holy about shit....unless you aré from the Uttar Pradesh área of course.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/16/2025, 1:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - Damn! Deep cuts.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 1:10 PM
Not awesome...unless the Fantástic Four help a small nation of Brown people to enduere the invasión of a White nation that negates their rigth to exist.tbat would be Kino vanino
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/16/2025, 1:11 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 1:12 PM
"What exactly would a near-omnipotent planet-eating being want with a baby?"

I assume for dessert.

User Comment Image

Thank you. Two shows nightly. please tip your server.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 1:18 PM
@Nomis929 - His intelligence and Superpowers.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 1:21 PM
@Nomis929 - Galactus not going to eat baby raise the child has own and make him his Next Hearld.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 1:24 PM
@AllsGood - What. Are. You. Talking. About ??????

I was making a joke. Move along.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 1:25 PM
@Nomis929 - Got me :)
Matador
Matador - 7/16/2025, 1:28 PM
@Nomis929 - Damn I must be drunk cause I didn't get it and I haven't even bee drinking; yet.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 1:31 PM
@Matador - Okay, It's Galactus, he "eats" planets, that's all he do.

Planets have people on them including children.

The question Mark ask in the article is: "What exactly would a near-omnipotent planet-eating being want with a baby?"

Which is why i said Have it as a dessert. He will eat the child after eating the planet for dessert.

Get it?

dragon316
dragon316 - 7/16/2025, 1:24 PM
Didn’t expect hollywood use miniatures that’s wonderful to see will still take on pas s on it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 1:29 PM
Galactus & Franklin have an interesting relationship in various stories and in Earth X (which they seem to be taking some inspiration from) amongst other versions , the latter became the new Galactus…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also I love they seem to be portraying Galactus as a force of nature in this since that is what he is imo…

He just wants to survive like the rest of us and has no intentions , bad or good otherwise.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/16/2025, 1:30 PM
May be Galactus is the real father of the child here and he is on his court appointed visit, Reed probably get to know the truth in during the film itself that's why Mr fantastic is looking depressed.

Someone called CPS on them and Galactus is there to investigate.

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 7/16/2025, 2:06 PM
@Martianhunter - im sure reed knew. sue probably made him watch the whole thing.

