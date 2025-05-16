THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Funko POPs Reveal First Look At [SPOILER]

Funko has unveiled its first wave of POPs for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they reveal a first look at a certain long-rumored character...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Funko has officially unveiled its first wave of The Fantastic Four: First Steps POPs, and in keeping with the company's tradition of revealing spoilers for upcoming movies, these plastic Fantastics confirm that a certain character will make their MCU debut in the reboot.

Spoilers ahead.

In addition to all four members of Marvel's First Family and the Silver Surfer, the Sue Storm POP comes with Franklin Richards. This reveal probably won't come as a major surprise, since we've been hearing rumors that Reed and Sue's son will appear in First Steps for a while, and the most recent trailer confirmed that Sue will be pregnant (we now know that she will give birth at some point).

A previous rumor claimed that Avengers: Doomsday was casting actors between 10-13 to play Franklin, who will have a "major role" in the film. If you're a fan of the FF comics, you'll probably have a pretty good idea how the lad could potentially age-up between movies.

On the page, Richards - a reality-warping mutant - uses his abilities to grow into adulthood. This allows him to utilize his psionic powers to their full potential, but after realizing that his mind still lacked an adult's emotional maturity, he ultimately decides to transform back into a child. If Doomsday does follow this storyline, we'd expect some big changes to how things play out.

Though the full First Steps trailer didn't confirm this, we have heard that Galactus sends the Silver Surfer to demand that Reed and Sue hand Franklin over. This could indicate that the MCU will adapt at least some elements of the "Earth X" arc, which saw Franklin become the new Galactus for a time. Again, we don't anticipate a direct adaptation, but there's a chance Franklin will transform into a near God-like being in order to protect (or restore) the Multiverse.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Still Reveals Marvel's First Family Getting Ready To Blast Into The Cosmos
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/16/2025, 6:51 AM
That Funko mustache
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/16/2025, 8:08 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Pascal shaves for that POS Wonder Woman sequel and yet, held-the-line for a MARVEL crown-jewel movie. SMH 🙄
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/16/2025, 9:53 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - whats your source that Pedro refused to shave for the role? i willing to bet marvel wanted to keep the stache.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/16/2025, 10:51 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - he looks like straight Freddy Mercury.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 6:55 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2025, 7:11 AM
That's like a Future Foundation outfit that Franklin's got on.

I think I kind of need all of these.

As far as Franklin aging up, yes he did age up into a large naked blonde man who then proceeded to chase Sue around the Baxter Building in the comics and then age back down into a 5 year old at the end of the issue, but I think that since the movie is set in the '60s the more natural thing to do would be to have Franklin age in real time. Sue gets pregnant with him in the trailers and is 9 months pregnant when the Silver Surfer arrives and as we can see here there seems to be a baby Franlin in the movie at least, so the movie does seem to take place at least over the span of a couple of years. Is it really inconceivable that a superhero movie could actually take place over the course of a decade or so?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/16/2025, 7:16 AM
@ObserverIO - or she has the baby at the beginning, and then the F4 does an Interstellar and Franklin is 40 by the end of it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2025, 7:15 AM
What I wanna know is where's Valeria? If we're gonna get a 10-13 year old Franklin, shouldn't there also be a Valeria or are they choosing to just not have her in this continuity?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/16/2025, 8:00 AM
@ObserverIO - I’m guessing she only has one in this series.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 5/16/2025, 9:03 AM
@ObserverIO - Sue could be pregnant with Val in the F4 movie if Franklin is Galactus already.
LordMushu
LordMushu - 5/16/2025, 9:24 AM
@ObserverIO - it’s been killing me as well! MCU better not just skip over Valeria. Like obviously franklin is a big deal but to just have the one without the other would be stupid.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/16/2025, 8:32 AM
Johnny's blue contacts look ridiculous.
Radders
Radders - 5/16/2025, 9:56 AM
Why does Reed/Pedro look like a timid kitten?

Really didn't want Franklin in this, too much going on. Establish them first, then go that route
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 10:27 AM
Ha use go action figures and hottoys see spoilers what characters look now where going to funkos news is news 😅

