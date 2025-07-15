THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS In-Universe Time Magazine Covers Spotlight Marvel's First Family

Marvel Studios' retro-futuristic in-universe marketing campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has revealed a new look at Marvel's First Family on Time Magazine covers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios' has launched one of its most impressive marketing campaigns yet for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with a number of publications such as Time, Men's Health and People featuring members of Marvel's First Family in a series of in-universe cover stories.

Most of the adverts contain obvious character nods (Johnny Storm's "Hot aftershave," etc), but People Magazine's recent H.E.R.B.I.E. spread did feature an easy-to-miss nod to the villainous Doctor Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Is this an indication that Victor Von Doom will make his debut in FF?

Possible spoilers follow.

According to recent First Steps plot leaks, Doom doesn't actually appear in the movie (the closest we get is a reference to Latveria), but does show up in the post-credits scene.

"Sue is reading a book to Franklin. She gets up to grab another one. In the background, we hear the sound of a teleportation device activating. When she returns, she freezes. The book slips from her hand. Standing before her is a cloaked figure - Doctor Doom. We don't see his face, but his full body is visible beneath a silver cloak. In one hand, he holds his iconic mask (rendered in CGI); in the other, he carries an unconscious Franklin."

The Time Magazine covers spotlight Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben in their civilian and superhero guises.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 7:50 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 8:01 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Nothing but High Quality for Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps.





MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/15/2025, 8:04 AM
@HashTagSwagg - i really dont think this guy would look for an excuse to touch his female co stars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 8:02 AM
Cool TIME magazine covers!!.

Also Ben being on Men’s Health is great but also funny…

Like he’s a big rock dude , I don’t think he can gain muscle and if so then how would we know?.

Anyway , can’t wait to see the film!!.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/15/2025, 8:15 AM
For Sue Storm's TIME magazine cover, it would have been more impressive if they showed her like this:
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 9:06 AM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/15/2025, 8:23 AM
User Comment Image
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/15/2025, 8:25 AM
Wake me when this flop is over.
Matador
Matador - 7/15/2025, 8:32 AM
I do like Herbie, Galactus, The Thing, and the car but not enough to go see it.

User Comment Image

