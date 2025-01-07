THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Julia Garner Shares Excitement To Join The MCU As Silver Surfer

The Wolfman star Julia Garner has spoken for the first time about joining the MCU as the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 07, 2025 08:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Before Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot - now officially titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps - entered production, there were persistent rumors that the movie would introduce a female take on the Silver Surfer alongside Marvel's First Family.

Sure enough, we'd soon find out that Ozark alum Julia Garner had been cast in the role - but she won't be playing a gender-switched take on Norrin Radd.

Garner will actually take on the role of Shalla-Bal, who was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, and the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus came to devour their planet, Radd volunteered to become his herald in exchange for sparing Zenn-La. Later, when Franklin Richards took over as the new Galactus, he imbued Shalla with the same cosmic powers and allowed her to serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

While chatting to ComicBook.com, Garner discussed her MCU debut for the first time, but wasn't willing to divulge any details about her space-faring character.

“I mean, just how big it is," Garner said when asked what surprised her most about prepping for the part. "It’s a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it to be honest,” Garner told ComicBook. “Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal and they’re so wonderful. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I’m very excited.” 

Some fans aren't too happy about Shalla-Bal being introduced before the original Sentinel of the Spaceways, but we have heard that Garner's role will be a "one and done," possibly leaving the door open for Norrin Radd will appear down the line.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Garner will be Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/7/2025, 8:51 PM
Hands down the worst part of this production.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 1/7/2025, 8:52 PM
@GiverOfInfo - Agreed
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/7/2025, 9:20 PM
@GiverOfInfo - She's a variant. Why is it s problem? Their universe is going to get destroyed except the heroes. Norin Radd will be the post Secret Wars surfer
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/7/2025, 9:24 PM
@SonOfAGif - yeah, she’s playing an established character that isn’t the same surfer in an alternate universe. If they were just making radd a girl I’d get the uproar but it’s another character that’s appeared in the comics. Yeah I’d prefer the original surfer but I’m sure we will get him eventually. The only problem will be if she’s a breakout star and pulls a Jenifer Lawrence like in the fox men and becomes a focal point in the main universe
asherman93
asherman93 - 1/7/2025, 9:27 PM
@GiverOfInfo - No, the worst part is that they're jumping straight into Galactus and the Silver Surfer in the FIRST [frick]ING MOVIE!

Making Shalla-Bal the Surfer is benign at worst, and I'm sure the actress will do fine.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/7/2025, 8:57 PM
Has there been any rumors about who might be playing Norrin Radd?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/7/2025, 9:12 PM
@OptimusCrime - Finally, a Norrin Radd for this generation!
You heard it here first true believers!

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/7/2025, 9:19 PM
@Feralwookiee - Oof. Look at the micropenis. 😂
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/7/2025, 9:20 PM
@OptimusCrime - We don't know who will be playing Dr. Doom or Norrin Radd post Secret Wars yet.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/7/2025, 9:27 PM
@DarthAlgar - *Ahem*
The proper terminology is "feminine penis".

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/7/2025, 8:58 PM
What a disaster of a casting

Marvel has a incredible character in Norrin Radd

That can have his own spinoff

I doubt we ever see him in the MCU
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/7/2025, 9:10 PM
@WakandaTech - they will use him in a fantasic 4 sequel I’m sure, or maybe Nova but I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t show up somewhere
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/7/2025, 9:06 PM
She's the only one excited.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/7/2025, 9:07 PM
Can't wait for Marvel Rivals to do Silver Surfer right.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 9:10 PM
User Comment Image

...at least we got:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

And last but definitely least...

User Comment Image



User Comment Image
SethBullock
SethBullock - 1/7/2025, 9:10 PM
Liked her in Ozark and in some other stuff, but she shouldn't be the MCU's Silver Surfer.

Same for Pedro Tache as Reed.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 9:23 PM
@SethBullock - Would've loved her as Elsie Dee, BOOM-BOOM, or even a version of Mxyzptlk... but not Norrin.

Pedro is nowhere on my list of Reed Richard's. In his defense, I felt the same way about Heath as Joker, until I saw the film.
grif
grif - 1/7/2025, 9:27 PM
trash.

reboot the mcu completely
asherman93
asherman93 - 1/7/2025, 9:28 PM
See, my problem is less the casting choice for the Silver Surfer... And more that they're going straight for the Silver Surfer in the first goddamn movie.

Marvel's First Family have plenty of other villains, and Galactus and Doom are characters you should build up to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:35 PM
@asherman93 - I agree and in an ideal world , I would have preferred that aswell…

However if the rumors are true about Galactus being a multiversal being then I think it could work and would make sense to have him in this as a way to lead into the FF coming to the MCU.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/7/2025, 9:29 PM
The only thing that would actually save this movie for me would be of Marvel decided to do a 180, cast someone to play Radd, nix her playing Surfer and just do it right.

It’s just hilarious to read how how some of you justify this casting bc “we’re getting the REAL Surfer after Secret Wars”. If that’s the case then why use her version at all. It makes absolutely zero sense and you’re just coping bc you don’t want to admit how shitty this decision actually is.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 9:39 PM
@BruceWayng - User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/7/2025, 9:59 PM
@BruceWayng - Bingo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:31 PM
I can definitely understand people being upset that Norrin Radd won’t be appearing first as the Silver Surfer but I can also see why Feige & co likely made this decision aswell.

Regardless of how people feel about the movie itself , we already got a Fantastic Four movie featuring Galactus & The Silver Surfer so we know that Feige likes to approach franchises that have previously been done in a new & fresh manner as much as possible so doing Shalla Bal instead is one way to to do that…

Plus the Silver Surfer in that film was very well done so they might not feel that they have a take (atleast as of yet) that could surpass that.

I hope we do get Norrin Radd in the future but I also sadly wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/7/2025, 9:37 PM
Is she gonna eventually become the Keeper of the Great Truth?

User Comment Image

