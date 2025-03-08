THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Official Concept Art Pulls Back The Curtain On Tomorrowland-Inspired New York

Following the news that Marvel’s First Family are coming to Tomorrowland in Disneyland California this summer, we have officially released concept art featuring the team and their 1960s-inspired New York.

It's been announced that Disneyland guests will be able to meet Marvel's First Family this summer in Tomorrowland. Based on their appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all expected to be doing meet-and-greets. 

However, they won't be alone (sorry, Galactus fans, it's not him).

A H.E.R.B.I.E. robot is also in the works from Imagineers, though it's unclear if it will be ready later this summer. As for how The Thing will be brought to life, we'd imagine it's going to be similar to the Quantum Suit-wearing Hulk who has occasionally roamed the Disney Parks.

Back to H.E.R.B.I.E., and he's described as "a fully functioning analog computer [that] assists the Fantastic Four in their quest to protect Earth."

Accompanying today's news is some official concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That showcases the movie's alternate reality New York and its Baxter Building, both of which are said to be inspired by what Walt Disney dreamed up with Tomorrowland. 

We're only expecting to visit this Earth in the upcoming reboot as, post-Avengers: Secret Wars, the expectation is that the team will make the Sacred Timeline their new home. 

Check out this newly revealed concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X post below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

