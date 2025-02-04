THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Posters Prove Controversial Amid Accusations Of AI Usage - Marvel Responds

Like most things these days, AI is incredibly divisive...particularly in Hollywood. Some see it as the future of filmmaking, while others argue it's taking the jobs of real creatives and robbing movies of originality.

The truth is, most regular moviegoers probably don't care and it's that studios are likely banking on when it comes to any social media backlash they might face.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released four posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Their design was unique but some were quick to argue they had telltale signs of AI usage (the fact no one could agree whether that was the case shows just how far the technology has come).

The post below, for example, appears to show people with four fingers instead of five and two women with the same face. Bad Photoshop or AI? The Wrap reached out to Marvel and explained, "Despite what many suspected, though, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that AI was not used in the creation of these posters."

So, bad Photoshop it is then!

Marvel Studios came under fire for Secret Invasion's AI opening credits and similarly denied the technology was used on the first poster for Thunderbolts*. Artists may be using it as a tool but that doesn't mean posters like these are fully AI-generated.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.