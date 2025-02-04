THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Posters Prove Controversial Amid Accusations Of AI Usage - Marvel Responds

Marvel came under fire earlier today for supposed A.I. usage in posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps but is it much ado about nothing...again?! Here's what the studio had to say on the matter...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Like most things these days, AI is incredibly divisive...particularly in Hollywood. Some see it as the future of filmmaking, while others argue it's taking the jobs of real creatives and robbing movies of originality. 

The truth is, most regular moviegoers probably don't care and it's that studios are likely banking on when it comes to any social media backlash they might face. 

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released four posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Their design was unique but some were quick to argue they had telltale signs of AI usage (the fact no one could agree whether that was the case shows just how far the technology has come). 

The post below, for example, appears to show people with four fingers instead of five and two women with the same face. Bad Photoshop or AI? The Wrap reached out to Marvel and explained, "Despite what many suspected, though, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that AI was not used in the creation of these posters."

So, bad Photoshop it is then! 

Marvel Studios came under fire for Secret Invasion's AI opening credits and similarly denied the technology was used on the first poster for Thunderbolts*. Artists may be using it as a tool but that doesn't mean posters like these are fully AI-generated. 

Honestly, looking at posts like the one below, it does feel like people are looking for - or seeing - things that aren't there...the sort of paranoia the machines want if the Terminator franchise is anything to go by...

And then there's this...

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer: 10 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References
grif
grif - 2/4/2025, 3:07 PM
they dont give a [frick]. cocacola dont give a [frick] either look at this shit



shits on the menu
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 3:58 PM
@grif -

Grif, you're my spirit animal.

🙂🧸
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 2/4/2025, 3:07 PM
Good grief. Seem there’s always some thing to complain about
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 3:58 PM
@cheeseburger -

If only there was something Disney could do to stop some of it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/4/2025, 3:09 PM
I am against AI taking human jobs, but we may be looking at things too closely at this point. Damn
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 3:10 PM
Busted
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 3:10 PM
Kanye West came out and said he used AI on his forthcoming album "Bully." I think we need just need to get used to this. Yes, it puts people out of work, but what business out there DOESN'T want to save money. The DMCA will probably need an amendment about AI so artists and other creatives can get paid.

I'm not shilling for AI as the only AI I ever use is Gemini's circle-to-search. However, I'm just being real here. Coca Cola did it. Kanye is doing it. Many others will be engaging in the use of AI too. So... just get used to it, unfortunately.
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 3:31 PM
@JayLemle - ...No, we don't need to at all. We should just focus our anger at actual AI not every picture that looks like it has a slightly odd looking finger in it.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/4/2025, 3:12 PM
AI doesn’t like humans so of course it’ll make humans look bad.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/4/2025, 3:12 PM
Remember: pencil not prompt.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/4/2025, 3:13 PM
Get a life, ya square.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/4/2025, 3:14 PM
Who gives a shit?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/4/2025, 3:15 PM
Don't know why there's still a push for this crap.
It gave Coca-Cola the worst commercial for the season.
The biggest loser in music used it in Taylor made.
WB lost so much money on the DCEU flash.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 3:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Did the Coca-Cola ad air in your market? NBC's Today Show shared the commercial and the controversy, but it didn't air on any live television, or streaming platform in my market.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/4/2025, 3:19 PM
@JayLemle - Doesn't matter where it aired. It's horrific to look at.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 3:17 PM
As someone who used to use Photoshop every day, you don't just forget to add a finger. Might have some cloning going on, but the layering and fabric anomalies...it's clear use of AI. They need to admit as much because it's obvious and lying about it is dumb.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 3:20 PM
AI is the first thing I thought when I saw it
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/4/2025, 3:20 PM
Does it really matter? It's a couple of posters, it's not like Marvel stole someone's work and passing it off as their own. They're drawings Marvel made on their own using AI, big deal.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/4/2025, 3:21 PM
Someone call Drew Struzan in to save the day.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 3:22 PM
I also think we are MAAAAAAYBE looking at this too closely. It's just a movie poster. HOWEVER..... it is also on Marvel Studios to oversee the quality of their products. Four fingers is just too easy of a mistake to miss. If it is AI, then the design should be an easy fix. The system does the work for you.
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 3:34 PM
@JayLemle - The worst thing is that we humans can't even recognize an awkward angle anymore.
Reginator
Reginator - 2/4/2025, 3:27 PM
who cares? tech advances have replaced human labor since the industrial revolution. The "creatives" thought they would always be immune. Script writing will soon go the way of AI and actors will follow. Guess a lot of people need to learn how to code.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 3:28 PM
I hate AI. A damn shame. I can't stand people who use it.

OT: Here's a new still from the set of Secret Wars.

A real photo not something that took me 10 seconds to make at all.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 3:34 PM
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 3:37 PM
@HashTagSwagg - You see. It's real. You can't fake this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/4/2025, 3:41 PM
@DarthOmega - ai is the future, it's sad but it's true, best to just embrace it and learn how to prompt
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 3:55 PM
@harryba11zack - I made a remake of Thriller using Video to Video AI, it's currently at 100,000 views. It took me all of 5 minutes. I see people on YouTube with mind-blowing art that's been up on YT for almost a decade and it only has a few hundred views. It's sad, but it's inevitable.

?si=o2D9QtFr2kMwodH9
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 3:32 PM
Why do you all just run with this. This picture is not AI. XD
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/4/2025, 3:35 PM
I do think in this case people are nitpicking too much.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/4/2025, 3:36 PM
I don't see it.

Unrelated, but has everyone seen the new Superman poster? Looks pretty great.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/4/2025, 3:37 PM
(Photoshop is my passion)
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 3:38 PM
@Clintthahamster - Misinformation.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/4/2025, 3:41 PM
@Clintthahamster - hahahha

Cursed
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/4/2025, 3:47 PM
@Clintthahamster - Hmm. I hope this doesn't awaken anything in me.
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 3:38 PM
So, obviously this is not AI. But what really scares me is that people just jump unboard the bandwagon just to have something to complain about. We don't even need AI to fool us. We are perfectly capable of fooling ourselves.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 3:40 PM
I'm glad they didn't use AI, but my first reaction to the poster was really positive. There are some wonky details here and there but that's normal in graphic design. Loving the Space Race vibe.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/4/2025, 3:40 PM
So what?
What's next, complaining about photoshop filters too?
AnEye
AnEye - 2/4/2025, 3:42 PM
I remember a long time ago that a lot of marketing agencies when doing advertisements, purposely put subliminal messages. Like the Little Mermaid poster, or some pictures where I've seen three legs instead of two.

The purpose is, if you look so fast, you won't notice the curiosity. For the people who do though, they know subconsciously something is wrong with that image. This will cause you to remember the picture/poster/image and forces you to remember the brand. Very clever way to manipulate you into remembering the product.

This is what I think it is with this poster.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/4/2025, 3:47 PM
AI has always used in the creative process. THIS SHIT AINT NEW. just easier to tell it what to do.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/4/2025, 3:50 PM
That finger gives it away. Its 100% AI.

People who don't care now when every aspect of media is using AI. You can make a 100% AI video now which is why YouTube is filled with AI voice over garbage. Think they wont come for movies and comics? The writing community is getting hit because loser are posting AI books like crazy. Even the cover is AI. So you don't ignore it just because it doesn't impact you. There are few jobs this won't impact. Even blue collar.
