THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal Which Reality Doctor Doom Hails From - Possible SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal Which Reality Doctor Doom Hails From - Possible SPOILERS

There's been a lot of intrigue about whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has a history with the team we'll meet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and this new rumour may offer a significant hint...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a parallel reality and revolves around a version of Marvel's First Family that hails from a retro-futuristic New York City inspired by the 1960s.

The team will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday, and the expectation is that they'll become a permanent part of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers: Secret Wars. There's always a chance they'll remain in their own reality, but that potentially closes the door on a lot of very exciting team-ups. 

While the Fantastic Four will battle Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, there's been no official word on whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Variant hails from their world or even if they've crossed paths with Victor during the four years since gaining their powers. 

Avengers: Doomsday being the first time Reed Richards and Doom meet would wipe away a lot of comic book history, though it's always possible that Victor simply hates every version of the Fantastic Four across the Multiverse. 

While we still don't have a definitive answer about when or where Doom comes from, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has learned, "There's a scene in [The Fantastic Four: First Steps] where the major world leaders are together discussing the threat of Galactus - and there’s an empty spot with a flag that says Latveria!"

If Latveria does indeed exist in this reality, then it stands to reason that Doom does, as well. Perhaps Downey's Variant knew Reed in college, but was scarred while trying to find another living Variant of his mother (in the comics, he tries to rescue her from Hell). If he was then lost in the Multiverse, he may not have seen Pedro Pascal's Reed since. 

On the other hand, it makes just as much sense for Doom to not hail from the same reality as the Fantastic Four, especially taking into account what we know of his appearance and plans for the Multiverse (if previous rumours are accurate, the villain's home has already been destroyed).

Still, Avengers: Doomsday being where Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom battle for the first time is a little disappointing. Marvel Studios could have done with maybe one more movie featuring the team to establish Doom before he takes centre stage in the two-part Multiverse Saga finale, but it wasn't meant to be.

Plus, with Doom being a last-minute pivot from Kang the Conqueror, though, that was always going to be wishful thinking.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Featurette Reveals The Epic Scale Of Marvel's Cosmic Blockbuster
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Featurette Reveals The Epic Scale Of Marvel's Cosmic Blockbuster
Meet The Family In A Must-See New Featurette For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
Recommended For You:

"Meet The Family" In A Must-See New Featurette For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/10/2025, 9:34 AM
Reads, sees MTTSH...

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 9:44 AM
This is good to hear. Wouldn't make any sense for this FF not have any history with Doom.
So that "Anti-Doom" thing in the HERBIE magazine promo might actually be eponymous.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/10/2025, 9:45 AM
"There's a scene in [The Fantastic Four: First Steps] where the major world leaders are together discussing the threat of Galactus - and there’s an empty spot with a flag that says Latveria!"

Is this an inside scoop? Or was this scene shown in the 30 minute preview from over the weekend?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder