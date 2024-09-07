THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumored Details Reveal Plans For The Team's Origin Story - SPOILERS

The expectation is that Marvel Studios will skip the team's origin story in The Fantastic Four: First Steps but just because we pick up with them as established heroes, it doesn't mean we won't get flashbacks.

New intel has surfaced today (via @UnBoxPHD) which suggests the plan is for scenes tom show the moment Marvel's First Family return to Earth, either after transforming aboard their ship or when they touch back down on Earth.

This is a pivotal moment in their history and getting to see it on screen again is an exciting prospect. The fact it's likely to take place in front of their adoring public may add an interesting wrinkle to proceedings, though.

According to the photographer - who has spent the past several weeks shooting The Fantastic Four: First Steps set - this scene will see "the Fantastic Four head to space on an experimental flight. They are waved off by the American Public."

He adds, "In this same scene, the Fantastic Four are welcomed back to Earth unaware that they have been exposed to cosmic rays. Hence why we don't see any of the cast in uniform."

You'll recall that the video previously shared showed Marvel Studios shooting two scenes with extras waving at an unseen flying craft and then welcoming back, so this new intel tracks. If this is indeed the team's origin story, though, we can't help but wonder why there's already a "4" on the Excelsio Launch Pad.

Perhaps, given Reed Richards' genius, they've already established themselves as celebrities and it's this latest experiment that goes wrong, transforming them into the superheroes we know people will soon know and love.

As always, let us know your thoughts on this update below and stay tuned for more on The Fantastic Four: First Steps as we have it.

EXCLUSIVE INFO:https://t.co/UGXe9MCT1D



In this scene, the Fantastic Four head to space on an experimental flight.



They are waved off by the American Public.



In this same scene, the Fantastic Four are welcomed back to Earth unaware that they have been exposed to cosmic rays.… — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) September 6, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.