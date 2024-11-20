THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal A New Look At Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic

The main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently in Spain for its last couple weeks of shooting and Pedro Pascal has been spotted on set as Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic.

These photos were taken before cameras were rolling, but we do get to see the Gladiator II star rocking Reed's iconic grey hair and the blue team suit beneath his jacket.

It's unclear what this location is doubling for, though the modern architecture should lend itself well to the futuristic New York City this story takes place in. Set photos haven't revealed as much about The Fantastic Four: First Steps as we'd hoped, though Marvel Studios deserves credit for keeping the action under wraps.

Asked earlier this year why he agreed to play the Marvel Universe's smartest man, Pascal said, "Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

"To be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to," The Last of Us star continued. "I love the comic and I love being in a family."

While John Krasinski was a firm fan favourite for this role in the MCU, he got his chance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but wasn't who Marvel Studios wanted for its main Reed Variant. Pascal looks stellar in the role, though.

Check out these new The Fantastic Four: First Steps set photos in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.