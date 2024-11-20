THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal A New Look At Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently in Spain for its last couple weeks of shooting and Pedro Pascal has been spotted on set as Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic.

These photos were taken before cameras were rolling, but we do get to see the Gladiator II star rocking Reed's iconic grey hair and the blue team suit beneath his jacket. 

It's unclear what this location is doubling for, though the modern architecture should lend itself well to the futuristic New York City this story takes place in. Set photos haven't revealed as much about The Fantastic Four: First Steps as we'd hoped, though Marvel Studios deserves credit for keeping the action under wraps. 

Asked earlier this year why he agreed to play the Marvel Universe's smartest man, Pascal said, "Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

"To be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to," The Last of Us star continued. "I love the comic and I love being in a family."

While John Krasinski was a firm fan favourite for this role in the MCU, he got his chance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but wasn't who Marvel Studios wanted for its main Reed Variant. Pascal looks stellar in the role, though. 

Check out these new The Fantastic Four: First Steps set photos in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 11/20/2024, 12:11 PM
I will never understand why Pascal as Reed gets so much hate...

I'm sure he will be amazing in the role :D
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 12:20 PM
@ChrisRed - guess people are just tired of seeing him. I'm the opposite though. Think it's always fun to see him show up, like most recently with GladIIator
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 12:22 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

He does seem to be everywhere so I can understand people’s issues with that but I his casting as Reed has grown on me
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/20/2024, 12:30 PM
@ChrisRed - he gets hate because "he's not comics accurate" a narrative made ad nauseum in a lot of comic nerd spaces. This is an adaptation to a different medium. Everything cant be a one to one or else it would fail. Sometimes the most accurate actors arent necessarily fit for the story
Fogs
Fogs - 11/20/2024, 12:30 PM
@ChrisRed - Losing the stache would be enough imo.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/20/2024, 12:36 PM
@ChrisRed - My personal reason is that I'm experiencing "Pascal fatigue."

He's everywhere, always looking the same. I understand he's a tool for Hollywood, which is why he lands so many roles. He's also a decent actor, but it just feels like too much.

I had a similar issue with Jennifer Lawrence in the early 2010s.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/20/2024, 12:13 PM
Amazing! What an original look.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/20/2024, 12:14 PM
Before anyone shouts about Reed with a mustache I'm just going to say this... Have you seen Pedro without the stash?! The man looks waaaay better rockin the duster than he does without it. I'm glad they let him keep it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 12:17 PM
@RedFury - plus Reed with facial hair has become kind of a staple.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 11/20/2024, 12:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I might be biased because I will never not have a beard, but the beard looks damn good on Reed.

It gives him that tenure professor vibe that fits the character so well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 12:21 PM
@RedFury - same

I have had a beard for awhile and I look so much better with it as I’ve gotten older then without
RedFury
RedFury - 11/20/2024, 12:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah man! Every dude looks better with a beard. It gives us wisdom, ruggedness, and once the grey's start showing we somehow look even better lol.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 12:56 PM
@RedFury - beard for the win! ive had one the last 13yrs and will never not have one. plus my wifey loves it and if i were to shave it off, id look like im 15yrs younger than i am (which isnt a bad thing) but i love my beard
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2024, 12:15 PM
So glad they went with the futuristic 60s setting for this. Gonna be interesting to see how the team fits into modern day if they go that route down the road, hopefully we at least get a glimpse of Spider-Man and Human Torch friendship from the comics eventually.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/20/2024, 12:32 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It will be funny when they come to 2020s MCU and realize they were already ahead in their 60s.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/20/2024, 12:17 PM
It would have cost production $0.00 to shave the stache
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/20/2024, 12:21 PM
@Matchesz - where do you get your free razors and shaving cream?
Pampero
Pampero - 11/20/2024, 12:22 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 12:35 PM
I’m interested to see this version of Reed and how Pedro plays it (he seems to be doing well from the test footage).

Reed has been written in so many ways or has has had elements of his personality emphasized more in some runs more then others that everyone has their own take on him.

I do hope we delve into Reed’s guilt because I do think Pascal could play that well along with the intellect & such.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/20/2024, 12:46 PM
Perfect casting for Reed, just wish he'd shave.

