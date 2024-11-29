THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Shares Awesome Thanksgiving-Themed Fan Poster

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is close to wrapping production (if it hasn't already) and, to celebrate Thanksgiving, Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal just shared an awesome new fan-made poster.

In that, Marvel's First Family gathers for dinner in a recreation of Norman Rockwell's iconic "Freedom From Want" painting.

We're a little surprised Marvel Studios didn't take the opportunity to release something like this yesterday, though we're still not sure when the marketing campaign will fully begin (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* come first next year, remember).

The last time we got an official look at the reboot was when a Human Torch poster was released on "4-4 Day." A couple of trailers have leaked since then after debuting at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events.

Ultimates artist Bryan Hitch also took inspiration from "Freedom From Want" for a cover during his and Mark Millar's Fantastic Four comic book run in the late 2000s.

Earlier this year, Pascal was asked what drew him to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

The Reed Richards actor added, "And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."

You can take a closer look at this new fan poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.