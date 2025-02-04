THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer: 10 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier today (you can check it out here if you missed it) and, having combed through every frame of footage, we couldn't be any more excited for this long-overdue reboot. The sneak peek showcases the movie's leads, teases its villain, and puts the spotlight on a world that's vastly different from Earth-616, a.k.a. the Sacred Timeline. It also brings a team into the MCU that, in an ideal world, would have been there from the start. In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer to bring you a breakdown of all the biggest moments, reveals, potential plot spoilers, comic book references, and Easter Eggs. To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. That's Not Earth-616 Right from the start, it's made clear this is not the Sacred Timeline. The retro 1960s-inspired New York City is dominated by unrecognisable skyscrapers and, crucially, the Baxter Building. There was speculation the team would make Avengers Tower their home in the MCU and, while that could still happen, we're hoping this building is added to the main timeline's skyline because it's far cooler than what Tony Stark built all those years ago.



9. H.E.R.B.I.E. Much has been said about who is voicing the robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four: First Steps but short of a major evolution, this trailer makes it clear that he has no voice. We're already in love with the clunky-looking assistant to Marvel's First Family and hope/expect him (or her) to get at least a couple of standout moments...and probably a lot of merchandise.



8. The Origin Story As Reed Richards breaks down the abilities of each team member, we catch a glimpse of what could be the moment Sue Storm gains her incredible invisibility powers. However, the way Reed is talking makes us think they might be heading back into outer space and it could be that she's being affected by the Cosmic Rays which created the team. Either way, we expect their backstory to be presented mostly through news reports.



7. A Comic-Accurate Thing There are moments in this trailer where The Thing looks a little rough around the edges, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't set to be released for a good five months or so...meaning there's plenty of time to fix any possible imperfections. More importantly, Ben Grimm looks like he's stepped straight out of the comics. His size is accurate to the source material - he's never been a Hulk-like giant - and that scene with the hat and trench coat alone should be worth the price of admission.



6. "Flame On!" We've seen the Human Torch in action as recently as Deadpool & Wolverine where Chris Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four movies released in the mid-2000s. This Variant, however, is played by Joseph Quinn. The hot-headed hero looks terrific in action and we're particularly intrigued by a scene which shows him flying into the upper atmosphere before the lack of oxygen presumably robs him of his powers. Can he survive the fall?



5. The End Of The World? This is easily the most ominous shot in the trailer as Marvel's First Family watches as debris falls from the sky. Is this simply the arrival of Galactus or an indication the end is nigh for their reality? Heck, this may even be an Incursion! We know the heroes are destined to be part of Avengers: Doomsday and there has to be an explanation for what brings them to Earth-616...either Doctor Doom hails from their reality, they're returning home, or left with no other choice than to leave their home.



4. Fantasticar Yes, that is the Fantasticar and this version does indeed appear to be a regular car (on the surface) which transforms into a flying vehicle. Is there room for The Thing? It's hard to tell, though we'd imagine a flashier version will eventually follow. This reality's Mister Fantastic is obviously a genius but he only has equipment from the 1960s to work with...something tells us his Earth-616 arrival will be an eye-opening experience for the inventor and superhero.



3. Who Is John Malkovich Playing? Of all the characters Marvel Studios could have shown in this teaser trailer, it's interesting that they chose John Malkovich's mystery character. Who is he playing? Rumour has it the Being John Malkovich star is Ivan Kragoff, a.k.a. Red Ghost. In the comics, he's fascinated by Cosmic Rays and desperate to replicate the experiment which created the Fantastic Four. It's using those which land him with an army of Super-Apes; how much of that will make the cut here is hard to say.



2. Galactus The Eater of Worlds has arrived! Galactus' massive shadow looms large over New York City and we catch a glimpse of the villain from behind as he takes in the sights (the Statue of Liberty in this instance). From what little is shown here, Galactus looks very ancient and cosmic. Is he being wasted with an appearance in the team's first movie? Based on how long we've all been waiting to see him properly portrayed on screen, it's difficult to complain about his MCU debut here.

