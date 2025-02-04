THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Reveals Reed Richards Is Investigating The Marvel Multiverse

By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios brought us the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a little sooner than expected (a TV spot during the Super Bowl is still a possibility) and, if you somehow missed it, watch it here

By now, we're sure you've read our trailer breakdown. However, there was one scene we wanted to highlight on its own because it could have major consequences for both the Multiverse Saga and next year's Avengers: Doomsday

Reed Richards doesn't show off his superpowers in the teaser but we get a glimpse of his incredible genius. Much of what's on his blackboard is hard to decipher; look closely, though, and you'll see a diagram revealing that Mister Fantastic is attempting to create a bridge between realities. 

There's an entrance and an exit, with the latter labelled "Another Universe."

BLW7010-TRL-comp-CPT-v0001-1026-R
BLW7010-TRL-comp-CPT-v0001-1026-R-1

Fans have long theorised that this team originated from Earth-616, only to somehow end up being stranded in an alternate reality. If so, that explains their absence from the MCU and gives them a good reason to travel to the Sacred Timeline. 

Alternatively, Reed may be aware of the danger Incursions pose and could be investigating them as a subplot taking him and the team directly into the next Avengers movie. We also can't forget rumours about Galactus being a Multiversal threat. 

Whatever the case, this Easter Egg feels significant and surely wasn't included here by mistake. 

Thanks to X's @Cryptic4KQual, we also have some 4K screenshots from The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer which you can take a closer look at below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 4:17 PM
Reed in name only.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/4/2025, 4:18 PM
Like an Einstein Rosenbridge

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/4/2025, 4:25 PM
@Forthas - Look at that chalkboard. A normal person could cover that in two steps. It's so tiny and pathetic. Barely worth an arm stretch.

Gimme dat long shit. And curve dat bitch while you at it.

Make me STRETCH FOR DAT MATH.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/4/2025, 4:29 PM
@theBlackSquare - If Erik Selvig can come up with the same theory with less space then who is really the smartest person in the MCU?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 4:48 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 2/4/2025, 4:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/4/2025, 5:05 PM
@Forthas - Darcy of course...she Is a PHd you know
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/4/2025, 5:18 PM
@Forthas - You saying Selvig is smarter than Richards? THAT'S A STRETCH.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/4/2025, 5:30 PM
@theBlackSquare - I thought it was a FANTASTIC observation!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/4/2025, 4:21 PM
That chalkboard looks like it was purpose built for some STRETCHY ARM MATH.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 2/4/2025, 4:24 PM
I like his look for Reid. It brings something new. It reminds me of Starks dad when he was young and a little Ricky Ricardo.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/4/2025, 4:24 PM
Reed is the only character whose powers we didn't see. Not satisfied with the CGI, perhaps?
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/4/2025, 4:29 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Hardest power set to realistically pull it off. The Thing’s CGI isn’t finished, so they’re probably not revealing Reed’s until it’s dome
Gambito
Gambito - 2/4/2025, 4:25 PM
Why???? Doesn’t he have anything else to do with his day? Dear lord this movie is gonna bomb
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/4/2025, 4:30 PM
This movie looks like everything it should be
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/4/2025, 4:33 PM
So what movies do y'all actually like?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/4/2025, 4:44 PM
@ShellHead - "Citizen Kane and The Boondock Saints"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/4/2025, 5:07 PM
@EskimoJ - the Best and the worse ..no middle ground like a true man
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/4/2025, 4:40 PM


Wow! That Sue Storm has an ego.

Look closely at the tiny corner of the blackboard. Sue refers to herself as the most powerful member of the Fantastic 4. Of the other 3 members? She refers to them as stretchy wiener, rocky wiener, and fire wiener.

It's all connected.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 4:55 PM
Do not bring them to present day. Hopefully at the end of this and Galactus wins, they escape into the Doomsday/ Secret Wars universe and when that's done they go to earth 616. The sacred MCU timeline is earth 19999. They have an opportunity to merge everything into the real sacred timeline. They aren't that smart lol
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/4/2025, 4:55 PM
If you look closely at the equation he’s working on he’s calculating the probability of there actually being a universe that exists in which Marvel is not super gay.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/4/2025, 4:58 PM
Classic Reed. Hopefully it's not on a Sunday so he doesn't miss the family dinner at 7, on the dot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 5:01 PM
@NinnesMBC - knowing Reed , he probably lost track of time and is surprised it’s almost 7 lol
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/4/2025, 5:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - You're right. I'd like to see him then rushing through the streets in the Fantastic Car like it was shown in the trailer, trying to make it to the Baxter Building on time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 5:18 PM
@NinnesMBC - looks like he’s in the Baxter building but if not then it would nice to see that too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 5:00 PM
That’s cool!!.

However I don’t think this FF is from the Sacred Timeline and has just always been a part of the one they are in…

It’s likely moreso to do with Galactus if he is indeed a multiversal threat or just showing Reeds scientific curiosity!!.

Im leaning towards it being something Reed has been working on for awhile and maybe cracks the code for it in a post credits scene thus leading into Doomsday.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/4/2025, 5:08 PM
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/4/2025, 5:24 PM
Pedro as Reed is the best casting of the bunch, just wish he'd shave.

Evon as Grimm is the worst casting of the four and sounds nothing like The Thing.

The Storms' castings are okay.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/4/2025, 5:29 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/4/2025, 5:34 PM
Man this movie looks so good. This really warmed me up to MCU period piece films.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 2/4/2025, 5:35 PM
It did always slightly irk me that the F4 would be from another universe. However if they were originally from the 616, ended up in another, then found their way back to the 616 in time for Doomsday,now that would be interesting.

