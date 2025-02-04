THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Reveals Reed Richards Is Investigating The Marvel Multiverse

Marvel Studios brought us the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps a little sooner than expected (a TV spot during the Super Bowl is still a possibility) and, if you somehow missed it, watch it here.

By now, we're sure you've read our trailer breakdown. However, there was one scene we wanted to highlight on its own because it could have major consequences for both the Multiverse Saga and next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

Reed Richards doesn't show off his superpowers in the teaser but we get a glimpse of his incredible genius. Much of what's on his blackboard is hard to decipher; look closely, though, and you'll see a diagram revealing that Mister Fantastic is attempting to create a bridge between realities.

There's an entrance and an exit, with the latter labelled "Another Universe."

Fans have long theorised that this team originated from Earth-616, only to somehow end up being stranded in an alternate reality. If so, that explains their absence from the MCU and gives them a good reason to travel to the Sacred Timeline.

Alternatively, Reed may be aware of the danger Incursions pose and could be investigating them as a subplot taking him and the team directly into the next Avengers movie. We also can't forget rumours about Galactus being a Multiversal threat.

Whatever the case, this Easter Egg feels significant and surely wasn't included here by mistake.

Thanks to X's @Cryptic4KQual, we also have some 4K screenshots from The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer which you can take a closer look at below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.