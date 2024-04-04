THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Galactus Will Be The Main Villain; Franklin & Valeria Richards Expected To Appear

Following yesterday's Silver Surfer casting news, we have updates on The Fantastic Four's plans for Galactus and the children of Reed and Sue Richards...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Yesterday, we got the surprising (unless you've been keeping up to date with rumors) news that The Fantastic Four will introduce a female take on the Silver Surfer played by Ozark breakout Julia Garner, and we now have updates on several other supporting characters.

Deadline's Justin Kroll took to Twitter shortly after the Surfer news broke to confirm that Galactus will indeed be the main villain, but no actor is currently in talks for the part.

Last we heard, Javier Bardem was said to be the "top choice" to play the Eater of Worlds in the MCU reboot, but it was noted that scheduling conflicts may prevent him from signing on. Antonio Banderas was also a rumoured contender.

Does "main villain" indicate that the team will face other foes? Doctor Doom is expected to appear, but only briefly (most likely in a post-credits scene) to set up a bigger threat down the line. There have been rumors that both Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One) are in the mix, but nothing too substantial.

As for the children of Reed and Sue Richards, insider Daniel Richtman has heard that both Franklin and Valeria will appear. We don't have any details on their ages, so they may be babies or toddlers whose powers haven't manifested yet. Richtman also reports that The Fantastic Four are well-established and "big celebrities" in the movie.

Garner joins Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Plot details are still a mystery, but a recent rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four will actually be set in an alternate universe. If accurate, this would obviously suggest that the characters will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline (possibly due to the interdimensional rift Dar-Benn caused at the end of The Marvels).

Kevin Feige has also confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Matt Shakman will direct the movie. Production is expected to get underway this summer, and the film is set to bow on July 25, 2025.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 8:14 AM
Make him a Celestial.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2024, 8:21 AM
@DrReedRichards - that makes the most sense.... so doubt it will happen, but i hope it does
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 8:23 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

I know he and the Celestials are basically natural ennemies on page, but I strongly feel this would be a simplified and easier approach to new audiences.

What bugs me is introducing Valeria before Doom, and rushing Franklin as an OP macguffin incarnate.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/4/2024, 8:31 AM
@DrReedRichards - whatever bugs you save it this aint the place, conform and eat the potato salad with raisins Kevin feige is cooking up for you
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/4/2024, 8:35 AM
@Matchesz -

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/4/2024, 8:37 AM
@DrReedRichards -
Nope
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2024, 8:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - we’ll see how it goes but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is true

We know Feige as evident with the Spidey films doesn’t like to focus or do things that have previously been done in live action so I feel this might be his way to differ this version from the previous live action ones.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2024, 9:18 AM
@DrReedRichards - i feel like they are going wayyyyy too big for the very first MCU f4 movie. this feels like they are under the "go big or go home" mentality, and that is not how they should be moving forward with this movie. i hope to be wrong, but it's overstuffed at the moment
RockBottom
RockBottom - 4/4/2024, 8:15 AM
They ain’t wasting no time are they? This could either be turn into a really good thing or a really bad thing.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/4/2024, 8:45 AM
@RockBottom - Or a movie that has some good "and" bad things.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/4/2024, 8:15 AM
Feels early as shit to bring them in, they better have Doom in there to some extent because it'd be an absolute waste if they just skipped over the Doom Valeria goddaughter relationship.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/4/2024, 8:20 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Right? Galactus should be a later villain, or even an Avenger's-level threat. Not sure what thet're planning, but my faith in Marvel has run out.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/4/2024, 8:15 AM
Why have a herald with no Galactus? Makes perfect sense. Looking forward to this spin on the IP and see how they fold it into 616
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/4/2024, 8:17 AM
Galactus in the first movie, genius. You need to have a bigger threat with each movie, if you are planning a trilogy, Galactus should be the final boss not the first.
DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 4/4/2024, 8:18 AM
Here’s a theory:

If this Fantastic Four is in an alternate universe, what if Galactus wins by the end and devours their earth, before they’re transfered to mainline MCU.

It would give them a decidedly dark start, and provide them with a similar “fish out of water” vibe like Cap did, except they came from a world in which they failed
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/4/2024, 8:38 AM
@DannRamm113 - That's what I'm thinking too and when they come into Universe 616, they meet that universes Silver Surfer with Norin Rad and discover that Universe 616 also has a Galactus.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/4/2024, 8:38 AM
@DannRamm113 -
And that would be the saving grace for not having Norin Radd playing SS. He will be the herald in 616.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2024, 9:00 AM
@SonOfAGif - this sounds like too much wishful thinking
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/4/2024, 9:15 AM
@bobevanz - bingo. it's too good to be true
Forthas
Forthas - 4/4/2024, 8:19 AM
So far so good. They need to link this to the events of the Eternals and then we are in business. If they can develop a concurrent storyline with the emergence of the mutants...Marvel is back!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2024, 8:20 AM
Galactus should be saved for later, build up to his appearance, why blow your load in the first movie?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/4/2024, 8:25 AM
If true, this is bombarding the general audience too much for them to care and get back. Why not just start small and embody the true essence of "quality"?

The rumors are starting to get out of hand with xmen 97's good feedback. Remember, we still had Echo this year. So that's still a 50% success rate.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/4/2024, 8:28 AM
Irish Elba, Ray porter, j k simmons, javier bardem Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom hardy or Laurence Fishburne are all fine choices
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 4/4/2024, 8:39 AM
With shalla-bal being the Silver Surfer, they have to do a lot to win me over with this movie. My interest plummeted once i read that.
Origame
Origame - 4/4/2024, 8:41 AM
Galactus being the main villain? This is like having the first avengers movie and immediately doing Thanos and the infinity gauntlet story.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/4/2024, 8:47 AM
My second favorite Marvel comics (second to Spider-Man) and I'm very much looking forward to see what Kevin and Co. will do with this.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 4/4/2024, 8:55 AM
All rumours until Marvel confirm it themselves!
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 4/4/2024, 8:57 AM
Make Mole Man the lead villain, cowards.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2024, 8:59 AM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - yes! It should have been Molecule Man or Mole Man. What the actual [frick]
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/4/2024, 9:19 AM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - THANK YOU!!!!!!

Do you know how much excitment they would get with fans if they show an image similar to this...

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2024, 8:59 AM
This is a joke right? Both kids AND Galactus in the FIRST MOVIE?! Are you high?!!! Wow
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/4/2024, 9:07 AM

Calling it right now.

Honey Boo Boo for Galactus.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/4/2024, 9:07 AM
The Twitter scoops were true.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2024, 9:13 AM
I still think doing Galactus off the bat is an odd choice since how would you go bigger down the line than the Eater of Worlds?.

However once you have cast a version of Silver Surfer then their master isn’t far behind so oh well.

I think a more “grounded” villain like Mole Man or The Wizard could have worked for a first installment or even Annihilus if they wanted more fantastical one but I guess that doesn’t have the same grand spectacle that Feige &. Co want for the big screen offerings.

User Comment Image

I don’t mind Reed & Sue already having kids though , I’m sure they’ll be toddlers or atleast very young.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/4/2024, 9:16 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/4/2024, 9:18 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/4/2024, 9:25 AM
1st movie villian should be Mole Man

2nd movie villian should be Docotor Doom.

3rd Movie villian should be Galactus!

