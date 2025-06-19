THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Reed Richards Stretches His Arm (We Hope It's His Arm) Around Latest Popcorn Bucket

This latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps tie-in popcorn bucket spotlights Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) as he uses his stretchy abilities to grip the holder with his arm...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first look at a new tie-in popcorn holder for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been shared online, and it features Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) using his stretchy abilities - something we've only seen very briefly in the trailers and TV spots.

Mr. Fantastic is (obviously) using his arm to grasp the bucket here, but the internet being the internet, some fans have latched on to the fact that, from a certain angle, it does kind of look like it could be... another body part.

This is just the latest in a large range of First Steps popcorn buckets that will soon be available. This one won't be quite as pricey as that massive Galactus collectible, however, and will set you back $39.99.

Check out some shots of the Reed Richards bucket below, along with some much more suggestive fan-art from Boss Logic.

"I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," Pascal said of his take on Richards during a recent interview with Empire. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising. A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction."

Though accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another couple of weeks, a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sequel Already In Development - Will AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Be A Two-Parter?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/19/2025, 12:39 PM
The only way people will talk about this movie is if they make some sexual innuendos.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/19/2025, 12:43 PM
@RockReigns - That’s a stretch.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 12:43 PM
OT

Ive just confirmed a 30 min clip of Superman was shown to a select few during the Manila event. Still trying to get more info
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/19/2025, 12:45 PM
That’s more Reed action than we’ve gotten in a dozen official F4 promos.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2025, 12:49 PM
I'll get this only if the Galactus popcorn bucket and Herbie robot are sold out
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/19/2025, 12:51 PM
Not a bad looking bucket. Sounds like this Reed is gonna come off more humane/relatable than his comic counterpart.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 6/19/2025, 12:52 PM
i thought it was his penis
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 1:00 PM
@Superheromoviefan - the hell man. I cant unsee it 😭
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/19/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/19/2025, 12:56 PM
He wants to put his arms around an unsuspecting child like biden
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 6/19/2025, 12:57 PM
"We hope it's his arm"

Shut up. That was dumb. You're dumb for saying it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/19/2025, 1:26 PM
@BringFFtoMCU - [frick] off.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/19/2025, 1:01 PM
I'm sure Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake are lurking in the comments
CristianE
CristianE - 6/19/2025, 1:05 PM
Wow first time I see an innuendo in this site!
mountainman
mountainman - 6/19/2025, 1:14 PM
Reed is trying to take out that bucket like Ezekiel tried taking out Butcher in The Boys.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2025, 1:23 PM
Similar to all these novelty-buckets; I anticipate that this will be virtually impossible to score at your local theater but will turn-up on eBay at double the price instead. 🤨
FlyShawn
FlyShawn - 6/19/2025, 1:23 PM
Mr. Mustachetic

