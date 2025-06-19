THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Reed Richards Stretches His Arm (We Hope It's His Arm) Around Latest Popcorn Bucket

The first look at a new tie-in popcorn holder for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been shared online, and it features Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) using his stretchy abilities - something we've only seen very briefly in the trailers and TV spots.

Mr. Fantastic is (obviously) using his arm to grasp the bucket here, but the internet being the internet, some fans have latched on to the fact that, from a certain angle, it does kind of look like it could be... another body part.

This is just the latest in a large range of First Steps popcorn buckets that will soon be available. This one won't be quite as pricey as that massive Galactus collectible, however, and will set you back $39.99.

Check out some shots of the Reed Richards bucket below, along with some much more suggestive fan-art from Boss Logic.

"I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," Pascal said of his take on Richards during a recent interview with Empire. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising. A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction."

Though accurate box office estimates won't arrive for another couple of weeks, a recent forecast predicted a $125 million - to $155 million debut for the MCU reboot. Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen.

Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.