THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach On Doctor Doom, Andy Serkis' Help, And "It's Clobberin' Time"

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has discussed The Thing's iconic catchphrase, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, getting Andy Serkis' help, and more.

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 07:01 AM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps has assembled an impressive cast which will see Andor and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking on the role of Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing. 

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday evening, the actor was asked by the host how well he got on with Robert Downey Jr. on the set of the Marvel Studios movie. "Uh, yeah, we lived together [Laughs]," Moss-Bachrach joked. "He asked me to move in with him."

The host then pushed for further details, wondering whether Downey's Doctor Doom appears either in the movie itself or a post-credits scene. The actor, clearly being careful not to give anything away, replied, "It's not gonna happen. I've been through rigorous media training."

Well, at least Kimmel tried! 

Moss-Bachrach was next quizzed on the process of bringing The Thing to life on screen. "I have seen a very crude rendering because it takes a while to build this stuff. They've got so many animators working on this. I wear a motion-capture suit [with] two cameras right here so they're capturing absolutely everything. Every nuance, every expression, every thought in my eye. It takes a while to build it so they're building it now."

"Andy Serkis, who is the godfather of motion capture in a way, has this company called the Imaginarium which is at Pinewood Studios where she shot Fantastic Four and he was very generous," he said of The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes star. 

"They have a room called the magic mirror where you put on the motion-capture suit and sensors and then they set up monitors and you can see, in real-time, a beta rendering...you can see the physics and how big the character is."

Kimmel interrupted to ask whether he saw The Thing smoking a cigar on those monitors to which he simply said, "No." We're not shocked to learn the hero won't smoke in a Disney movie, but what about his classic catchphrase, "It's Clobberin' Time!"? 

"I slipped it in there a couple of times," Moss-Bachrach admitted. "We'll see what happens. I don't have final cut on this one, so we'll see."

You can watch the full interview below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Vigor
Vigor - 1/8/2025, 7:30 AM
If they have herbie, they have it's clobberin time!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 7:34 AM
@Vigor - yep , they better!!

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/8/2025, 7:30 AM
I thought they were going with a practical suite for him?? Anyways, MoCop, Practical suite, idc... i just hope he looks good. Dude is a great actor. Still not sold on Pedro as Reed but if they main 4 have great chemistry together, thats all that matters. Looking forward to a new/actual trailer and hope this thing hits hard and is a big Win
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/8/2025, 7:35 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - what he was wearing in the photos was to see what it would look like in different lighting in order to make it easier for vfx artists to get a more accurate depiction based on light reflection.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 7:36 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - The behind the scenes leak was more than likely just a stand in reference like they did with Ultron User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/8/2025, 7:37 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I think they might use a practical suit for scenes where he is just standing around or for reference. Scenes involving a lot of movement, like action scenes, mo-cap makes more sense to me than a bulky suit
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 7:41 AM
Needs that cigar at some point. Maybe in the future sometime.
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 7:49 AM
@ObserverIO - Maybe if he does a special appearance in some R rate property. Hollywood is very annoying regarding smoking.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 7:55 AM
@Urubrodi - If they really are making a Hulk Vs Wolverine film they should put Ben Grimm in that. He can smoke his cigars, use some blue language and maybe even...
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 8:18 AM
@ObserverIO - That'd be awesome if it'd happened.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 7:42 AM
Ebon seems genuinely excited or atleast enthusiastically knowledgeable about the motion capture process which is cool…

Also yeah nice try but no way they reveal RDJ’s Doom is in the movie or not before it comes out.

Anyway , him and Joseph Quinn as Johnny were the casting choices I was most sold on from the beginning so can’t wait to see their individual performances aswell as chemistry together!!.

User Comment Image

