THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Says He's "Beyond Excited" To Play Reed Richards In MCU Reboot

Pedro Pascal has spoken about joining the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, expressing his excitement to be "invited to a family like that."

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal picked up the SAG award for Best Actor in a Drama series for his performance in HBO's The Last of Us, and was asked about being officially announced as part of The Fantastic Four cast during a backstage interview with ET.

Pascal has been rumored to be in contention to play Reed Richards for quite a while, and the trades actually reported that he was in final talks for the role late last year. Even so, the Game of Thrones alum had previously remained tight-lipped about potentially joining the MCU in interviews, and is only now getting the chance to speak about it and express his excitement.

"I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond! There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

Pascal clearly didn't expect his name to be read out after Succession's Kieran Culkin won in the same category at the Golden Globes, and indulged in a few tipples during the show.

“This is wrong for so many reasons,” Pascal told the audience during his acceptance speech. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible [frick]ing honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

Pascal will be joined by Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

There are rumors that both Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One) are top picks to play Doctor Doom, but other actors are sure to be in contention.

Several well-placed sources have claimed that Doom will be one of the main villains of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Javier Bardem is still rumored to be the top choice for Galactus, but his schedule may prevent him from signing on. The Eater of Worlds' herald is believed to be Silver Surfer, but a female take on the character. A recent rumor claimed that Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed for that role.

Matt Shakman will direct FF. Plot details are still a mystery, but we do know that it will at least partially be set in the '60s. Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Related:

Recommended For You:

FlopWatchers5 - 2/25/2024, 10:58 AM
hell yea. he finna give that lame ass character some sauce!
Evansly - 2/25/2024, 10:59 AM
Hoping to be surprised by his role. Don't fully see it but plenty of people didn't see Heath Ledger as Joker or Michael Keaton as Batman
bobevanz - 2/25/2024, 11:01 AM
At this point the casting is the least of my worries. Sarah Finn has proved time and time again she knows who to pick. It's the writing and cgi that scares me, it has been the main issue since Endgame. Maybe they'll right the ship, or they fail again. Either way I'll be there to give my two cents
Itwasme - 2/25/2024, 11:03 AM
I think he'll do great. The only thing I've learned from castings is that fans have no clue what they are talking about. Keaton as Batman, Ledger as Joker, RDJ as Stark, Evans as Cap and so on.
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2024, 11:10 AM
@Itwasme - it’s a coin toss honestly

I remember so many were excited for Leto as Joker when it was announced and then we got a real try hard performance out of him which i atleast didn’t like…

Ultimately it depends on what they are going for and if he fits their version of Reed best.
Shinzo - 2/25/2024, 11:08 AM
Fine casting, just shave, so you can actually play Reed and become the character.

Otherwise, join the ranks of John Astin's Riddler:



Although in his defense, he only played the character for two episodes of a TV show. Not a year long big budget movie production, so I can't blame him for not shaving.

Pedro has no excuse.
RolandD - 2/25/2024, 11:25 AM
@Shinzo - Of course he does.
Shinzo - 2/25/2024, 11:33 AM
@RolandD - That's a beard, not a mustache, and was created by people who were trying to cargo cult bearded Krasinski in the role for some reason.

The exception proves the rule, it doesn't become the rule; Mister Fantastic generally doesn't have facial hair.
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2024, 11:08 AM
Pedro as Reed has grown on me but I’m still not fully sold on him yet.

I can see him doing the family man & darker shades of the character if they go there but it’s him being able to portray the intelligence of the character that I’m unsure of…

Tbh , even that is only because i have never seen him in that kind of role before so hope it turns out well!!.
Itwasme - 2/25/2024, 11:15 AM
@TheVisionary25 - here's the thing people don't seem to get... intelligence is not a personality trait, its a cognitive trait. So it will have far less on the actor and more on the script. Being a bit arrogant, bit impatient... these are personality traits.

So him playing a smart person really shouldn't be that much of a concern.
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2024, 11:18 AM
@Itwasme - that’s fair

I still think it’s up to the actor to be able to believablly come across and exude that intelligence which [frick] it , I’m sure he’ll be able to do

Dudes a good actor and has range.
Polaris - 2/25/2024, 11:12 AM
Sometimes I forget how charismatic this man is and then he does something like this and I remember. His speech was one of the best moments of the ceremony simply by how genuine and funny and lovable he is as a person. The main reason I don't see him as Reed is that he doesn't have that... idk let's say coldness, that I associate with the character and because he's everywhere, but f*ck it, he's great, his happiness is contagious and I'm glad he's part of the cast.
RolandD - 2/25/2024, 11:24 AM
@Polaris - That’s why it’s called acting. A lot of people, myself included didn’t see how a pretty boy actor like Heath Ledger could play the Joker.
FireandBlood - 2/25/2024, 11:12 AM
Pascal’s great in everything. A huge get for Marvel and anybody acting otherwise is fooling themselves
MCUKnight11 - 2/25/2024, 11:28 AM
My policy is that if I have fancasts that come true, it's great, but if it is someone else, as long as the actor chosen gives it their all I'm not going to complain. Sarah Haley Finn has never let us down before and she won't do it this time.
FinnishDude - 2/25/2024, 11:29 AM
I'm genuily suprised how unpopular this casting choice is. Like, he is hella talented actor and super charismatic, I think he will do great as long as the material doesn't fail him. It's not like Krasinski, the big fancasting favorite, had history of playing Mr. Fantastic-type roles either, but I guess he was always popular for more shallow reasons (married to Emily Blunt, who gets fancast for every single even slightly action-y female role, and people got obsessed with the idea of getting a real-life married couple for Reed and Sue).
thedrudo - 2/25/2024, 11:29 AM
I’m definitely warming up to him as Reed. Not what I envisioned but we’ll see what juice he adds to the role. I’m optimistically excited the movie might turn out alright.
DarthAlgar - 2/25/2024, 11:32 AM
He's the new Samuel L. Jackson.

He'll be in everything.

