THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson On "Humbling" Reaction To Galactus Casting: "There Were Big Names Attached"

Ralph Ineson is set to re-team with The Witch and The Northman director Robert Eggers for a supporting part in this month's Nosferatu, but the British actor has also lined up what will be his biggest role of his career in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the villainous Galactus.

Though Ineson will likely have been known to quite a few fans thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of The Office, Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter movies, he was far from the biggest name mentioned in connection with the gig.

While speaking to Yahoo on the Nosferatu red carpet, Ineson admitted that he didn't expect such an outpouring of support from the fanbase when his casting was announced.

“It was really humbling. When they announced that, I was like ‘how is that going to go down?’ because there were a lot of big names that had been attached. I was expecting people to go, ‘sorry, who?’ It was lovely and very heart-warming. It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it.”

Though not confirmed, both Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardem were believed to be in line to play the Eater of Worlds prior to Ineson landing the part.

We still haven't seen this movie's take on the gargantuan villain (aside from a brief glimpse in the leaked trailer), but we have heard that he will sport a fairly comic-accurate look.

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Wonder Woman 1984) will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, alongside Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer.

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Spain.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.