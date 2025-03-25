THE LAST OF US Stars Pedro Pascal And Isabela Merced Address THE FANTASTIC FOUR vs. SUPERMAN Box Office Battle

Talking at The Last of Us season 2 press conference, Pedro Pascal and Isabela Merced briefly - and jokingly - broke their silence on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman doing battle this July.

By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A press conference for The Last of Us season 2 took place in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon. We were on hand for the event and will bring you some highlights over on GameFragger.com later this week, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman did briefly come up. 

Isabela Merced was asked about joining this video game franchise after recently being part of everything from Madame Web to Alien: Romulus and James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot (where she'll play Hawkgirl). 

After inadvertently dropping a spoiler for The Last of Us - it won't be a surprise to those of you who have played the game - Merced went back to discussing what's proven to be an exciting few years for her as an actor. 

"Franchises are cool...perfect segue," she said. "Superman and Fantastic Four. Competition!" That prompted Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal to respond with mock rage as he declared, "See you this summer!"

The two movies will indeed go head-to-head in theaters, with Superman arriving on July 11 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps following on July 25, just a couple of weekends later. Both will face stiff competition from the movie that kicks the month off, Jurassic World Rebirth

Opening so close to each other means the Marvel and DC movies will somewhat suffer, particularly as they'll be forced to battle for space on premium format screens. However, there's no reason to think they can't both be huge hits and a righting of the ship for the DC brand and Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga.

Skip to the 0:55 mark to see Merced's interaction with Pascal:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures and stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

As noted, Superman arrives in theaters on July 11 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to be released on July 25.

This is gonna be one crowded ass summer again it seems…

I hope both FF & Superman are good though and do well since it’s been a rough year for the box office so far.

Calling it meow… FF does better than Supergun.
Both will have good box office numbers regardless of movie quality. Hopefully both are excellent films.

