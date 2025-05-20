UPDATE: The Retrofuturism Of Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Shines In New TV Spot

The retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired alternate Earth featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps signals a striking and unique visual shift for the MCU.

May 20, 2025
UPDATE: A higher resolution version of the TV spot has surfaced.

ORIGINAL POST FOLLOWS: Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Step unfolds in a reimagined version of the 1960s—an era often associated with boundless optimism, bold dreams of the future, and the thrill of the Space Race.

But in this alternate timeline, the world has already leapt far ahead in terms of technological advancement, boasting innovations far beyond what even our modern world has achieved.

Much of this progress can likely be traced back to the genius of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, whose groundbreaking inventions have reshaped the course of human history in this retro-futuristic reality.

Director Matt Shakman has characterized the film's visual approach as a fusion of bold comic book imagination and cinematic grandeur, calling it “a blend of Jack Kirby’s vibrant artistry and Stanley Kubrick’s epic, otherworldly vision.”

In this new, tie-in TV spot for the NBA Western Conference Finals, the retrofuturism of First Steps is on full display.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025, marking the 37th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and launching a bold new chapter for Marvel's First Family. As part of Phase 6, the film promises to explore the early days of the iconic superhero team in a fresh and emotionally grounded way, backed by an all-star cast that's already turning heads.

Leading the team is Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, the brilliant scientist whose intellect is matched only by his elastic abilities. Joining him is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, whose blend of power and grace brings a commanding presence to the role.

Joseph Quinn steps into the role of the fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays the ever-loyal Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, a character as tough on the outside as he is tender on the inside.

Adding cosmic weight to the story, Ralph Ineson takes on the role of Galactus, the planet-devouring force of nature, with Julia Garner portraying the mysterious and morally complex Silver Surfer.

Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles, sparking intense fan speculation about how deep the film will delve into Marvel's expansive mythology.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the project has gone through several script revisions. The original screenplay was written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, later revised by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Final touches were provided by Eric Pearson, known for his work on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Fantastic Four’s entrance into the MCU has already been hinted at in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene, and their story is expected to become a key cornerstone of the lead-up to the major crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

ANNIHILATORS Project Rumored To Feature Silver Surfer - But Will It Be Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?
RUMOR: SILVER SURFER Will Appear In Multiple MCU Projects And A Solo Movie After THE FANTASTIC FOUR
RUMOR: SILVER SURFER Will Appear In Multiple MCU Projects And A Solo Movie After THE FANTASTIC FOUR

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 9:40 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 9:47 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
u all r suck minded
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 10:02 PM
@harryba11zack -
It's kinda disturbing that they showed him having a human tongue.

I know some comics have him with it, but the 2005 and 2015 film both understood that it'd be really weird to see The Thing with a human tongue so found ways to avoid showing it.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/20/2025, 9:44 PM
I can’t be the only one that thinks this looks awful.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 9:46 PM
It'll be funny if this ends up being Marvel's third flop of the year and they go into Avengers: Doomsday with the majority of the audience not caring about half the currently announced cast members.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:51 PM
@Scarilian - I think there's a decent chance of that.
I see this struggling to get over $500 million worldwide.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/20/2025, 10:02 PM
@Scarilian - yeah, the reason they need to rely on the geriatric fox men for some attention.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:47 PM
"a blend of Jack Kirby’s vibrant artistry and Stanley Kubrick’s epic, otherworldly vision.”

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/20/2025, 9:48 PM
So edge Lordy on this post.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:49 PM
Let your honesty shine shine like ITS shines on me
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/20/2025, 9:52 PM
Damn, why is everyone being so harsh all of a sudden?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/20/2025, 9:54 PM
@comicfan100 - Lives suck in RL so they vent out on fun things.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 9:55 PM
@comicfan100 - All of a sudden? Where have you been?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/20/2025, 10:06 PM
@comicfan100 - pretty much most articles are people spewing negativity these projects
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:07 PM
@comicfan100 - all of a sudden?.

It’s been like this for awhile here , just filled with miserableness and negativity from apparent “fans” who act like spoiled children if they don’t get what they want.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 10:15 PM
@comicfan100 - Half the people on here just drop hate all the time. It’s not even the old Marvel versus DC split. They seem to hate equally.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:17 PM
@RolandD - hey well , atleast they are equal opportunity lol…

No bullshit Marvel vs DC stuff.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 10:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - We’ve got your equal opportunity, haters here every day at CBM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/20/2025, 11:37 PM
@comicfan100 - 🤔... my guess:

Female led F4.

Female Silver Suffer.

Pedro gives 0 Reed vibes (aesthetically).

Real life becoming more entertaining/scary than movies.

This feels like we've already seen it. There may be a nod that "wows" us momentarily. We cheer, then, it's on to the next film.



🪙 🪙
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/20/2025, 11:48 PM
@RolandD - I've noticed the same... People love to hate nowadays... Excited by it even.
It's might sads. But I figure things are cyclical... Hopefully things will come around and change.
#bethehero
Floke
Floke - 5/21/2025, 12:34 AM
@OptimusInTime - Yeah. This is a site writing articles about people wearing pastel spandex and capes while flying and shooting laser from their eyes, but sometimes the comment section acts like it was an article rooting for child labour in an African cobolt mine or something.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/21/2025, 12:58 AM
@KennKathleen - bingo
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/21/2025, 2:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - even when these “fans” get what they want they still spew negativity.
Even the authors of some of these articles are starting to gear up their headlines using negativity and then subsequently turning off the comments after being called out on it.
This place will never be how it was.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/21/2025, 4:47 AM
@WruceBayne - When was the last time you can say fans got what they wanted? 🤨

Thunderbolts- in Name Only

Capt America - Hulkamania

DP & Wol - Bros in Spandex

Agatha - Are you f#@%ing serious???

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ✅️

This. I personally gave rave reviews about this show. I look firward to it, as well as the next round of X-Men 98(?)!

My biggest issue with many of these shows are their lack of commitment to the characters. I heard that thunder⚡️vengers was good, and that's cool. BUT it's not the Thunderbolts OR The New Avengers.

The real THUNDERBOLTS may have gotten me in a theater seat. The New Avengers DEFINITELY would've gotten me in a theater seat.

I believe DISNEY is trying to bring back the A-list celebs.

This desire to reignite star power is seemingly siphoning from the actual stories, which dilutes the overall experience.

For example- Tony SHOULD be the hologram for Ironheart. It'd be a nice nod to the continued theme of mentorship found in comics, and it'd be a welcome return for the missing Ringleader of Rizz.

The problem: RDJ AIN'T DOING THAT 💩! He's too big. Iron man would be great. RDJ would be too big.

Next example: How about a Cap cameo in the void?


Give us some sense of what Bucky felt before freezing, or while he was unfrozen during missions.

Could've been nice to see... but again- CHRIS EVANS would be out of budget to bring in for stories sake!

The cameo in comics is almost a must when developing characters. Not to mention we just jumped through multiverse hoops!

We got TVA, Wolverine cosplay cameos, the most disrespectful ending to a team that is alligned with Illuminati level characters, and a KINGPIN that bows to a woman.... nahhh this ain't it Joe.

Don't throw a cold doublestack in a Ruth Chris box, then get upset with the comsumer because you failed to meet the quality standard.

We complain when 💩 is lame.


Nuff' Said!








RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/20/2025, 9:54 PM
It's either going to be really good or really bad. There's no inbetween.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/20/2025, 10:37 PM
@RockReigns - Film critique in 2025
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:05 PM
Love the old timey narration style of this tv spot…

Also digging the glimpses we have gotten of the world so far in this , truly feels grand & vibrant imo.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this!!.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 10:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Me too! Although I will say the commercial is a little cheesy.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/20/2025, 10:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the retro futuristic car from the video was the highlite for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:39 PM
@RolandD - i think intentionally so since if you watch a lot of those 60 commercials today , they would be cheesy
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/20/2025, 10:10 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 5/21/2025, 12:06 AM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/20/2025, 10:17 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Rotten Tomatoes 79% with 195 Reviews

Now tied with Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Rotten Tomatoes Score of 79%

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/20/2025, 10:23 PM
@AllsGood - The film is an interminable slog. While flashbacks touch upon all manner of characters from previous MI movies and pains are taken to connect people and places with the stories that came before this one, you won’t care.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/20/2025, 10:24 PM
@AllsGood - Seriously who thought it was a good idea to have Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt face an AI as the main villain Matrix style?!?!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/20/2025, 10:36 PM
@Huskers - Nothing happens without Tom Cruise permission.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2025, 5:02 AM
@Huskers - From the sounds of how this movie was written, AI truly is the main villain.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 10:49 PM
@NateBest - I hope you get the bugs worked out of this site soon. I’m tired of getting the HTML warning in comments that I’m posting. There was nothing the least bit inflammatory in my comments so I don’t know why it was flagged. Then I tried disconnecting it from the thread that I had with @TheVisionary25 but when I tried to post it in the new comment box, it said that my post had been created successfully, and of course it is nowhere to be found
NateBest
NateBest - 5/20/2025, 10:58 PM
@RolandD - Without seeing what the actual text was there's no way to know what words/phrases are triggering it. If you can remember/share, it would go a long ways to tracking it down.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/20/2025, 11:05 PM
Anyone else catch Gaydro simulating “suggin dig” during some pride rave. It’s almost like homeboy is going out of way to do stupid shit to purposefully sink this movie before it even comes out…

User Comment Image
1 2

