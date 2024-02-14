DAMSEL: New Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown's Fantasy Adventure Finally Unveils The Dragon

Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming fantasy adventure, Damsel, and although it doesn't give us a full reveal, we do get a first glimpse of the movie's ferocious - and seemingly verbal - dragon.

"The benchmark of dragons is so high. We worked hard on a new concept, a really great meeting point between fantasy creature [and] real. The dragon in this movie is a character, not only a beast but also something else," director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo explained to Empire in a recent interview.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) as a princess named Elodie, who believes all of her dreams have come true when she is betrothed to Prince Henry. However, she soon comes to realize that the royal family has actually recruited her as a sacrifice to a dragon to repay an ancient debt.

Elodie is abandoned in the fire-breathing beast's cave, and when it becomes clear that no knights in shining armour are coming to save her, she decides to take matters into her own hands and attempt to slay the lethal creature herself with the aid of an indominable spirit and a very large sword.

The trailer finds Elodie vowing to escape the cave and make the royal family pay for all the innocent women who lost their lives, and - spoiler alert - it looks like she manages to do just that, as we see her make her way to Robin Wright's castle with vengeance on her mind.

Check out the new trailer at the link below, along with a recently-released poster.

They messed with the wrong DAMSEL.



Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, and Ray Winstone. Premiering March 8. pic.twitter.com/NkTRYAAIYb — Netflix (@netflix) February 13, 2024 The new poster for DAMSEL -- starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson.



Premiering March 8. pic.twitter.com/cul6p43pCi — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

Damsel was helmed by 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, from a script by Dan Mazeau (Fast X). Brown also serves as an executive producer along with Mazeau, Robert Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), and Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha). The movie also stars Jurassic World's Nick Robinson, Black Panther's Angela Bassett, and Black Widow's Ray Winstone.

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive," reads the official synopsis.

Damsel is set to premiere on March 8. Do you plan on giving this one a go when it arrives on Netflix? Drop us a comment down below.