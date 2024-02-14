DAMSEL: New Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown's Fantasy Adventure Finally Unveils The Dragon

DAMSEL: New Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown's Fantasy Adventure Finally Unveils The Dragon DAMSEL: New Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown's Fantasy Adventure Finally Unveils The Dragon

Damsel is set to premiere early next month, and Netflix has released a new trailer spotlighting plenty of exciting new footage, as well as our first proper look at the movie's fire-breathing beast...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFFGazette

Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming fantasy adventure, Damsel, and although it doesn't give us a full reveal, we do get a first glimpse of the movie's ferocious - and seemingly verbal - dragon.

"The benchmark of dragons is so high. We worked hard on a new concept, a really great meeting point between fantasy creature [and] real. The dragon in this movie is a character, not only a beast but also something else," director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo explained to Empire in a recent interview.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) as a princess named Elodie, who believes all of her dreams have come true when she is betrothed to Prince Henry. However, she soon comes to realize that the royal family has actually recruited her as a sacrifice to a dragon to repay an ancient debt.

Elodie is abandoned in the fire-breathing beast's cave, and when it becomes clear that no knights in shining armour are coming to save her, she decides to take matters into her own hands and attempt to slay the lethal creature herself with the aid of an indominable spirit and a very large sword.

The trailer finds Elodie vowing to escape the cave and make the royal family pay for all the innocent women who lost their lives, and - spoiler alert - it looks like she manages to do just that, as we see her make her way to Robin Wright's castle with vengeance on her mind. 

Check out the new trailer at the link below, along with a recently-released poster.

Damsel was helmed by 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, from a script by Dan Mazeau (Fast X). Brown also serves as an executive producer along with Mazeau, Robert Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), and Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha). The movie also stars Jurassic World's Nick Robinson, Black Panther's Angela Bassett, and Black Widow's Ray Winstone.

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive," reads the official synopsis.

Damsel is set to premiere on March 8. Do you plan on giving this one a go when it arrives on Netflix? Drop us a comment down below.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: ADVENTURES Star Khary Payton On His Three Exciting New Shows & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: ADVENTURES Star Khary Payton On His Three Exciting New Shows & More! (Exclusive)
WICKED: PART 1 Trailer Pulls Back The Curtain On Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation
Recommended For You:

WICKED: PART 1 Trailer Pulls Back The Curtain On Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

BassMan - 2/14/2024, 7:26 AM
Hadn’t heard of this. Looks alright
xfan320 - 2/14/2024, 7:26 AM
Honestly, MBB is probably the only mediocre looking part of this movie.

Excited to see more of this dragon!
Tasmaniac - 2/14/2024, 7:27 AM
If this is dark and not cheesy, it could be really good.

I’m not optimistic 😒
rychlec - 2/14/2024, 7:28 AM
It actually looks pretty good but the trailer DOES appear to give away every single plot beat in the movie.
UnderpantsGnome - 2/14/2024, 7:28 AM
Nah. Definitely not for me
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 7:31 AM
Looks decent imo…

Will definitely check it out!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder