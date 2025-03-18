Disney+ Gives PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS An Early Season 3 Renewal

Disney+ has announced an early season 3 renewal for the television adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling young adult fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, even though season 2 won't debut until much later this year.



The adaptation's first season was largely well-reviewed, with several critics complimenting it for being true to the source material. Over 3 billion minutes have been viewed since the premiere of the first season, which consistently led to the show appearing near the top of weekly Disney+ viewership charts.



Production on season 2 recently wrapped this past summer.

The tide is turning. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is streaming on @DisneyPlus in 2025. pic.twitter.com/fWlcCvmYGY — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 10, 2024

"We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” Rick Riordan remarked via press release.

“It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

Fans of the series have noted that the early season 3 renewal is likely to ensure that the cast does not age out of their respective roles.

In book 1, Percy Jackson is only 12 and ages only 1 year across the four books that follow.But according to some fans, actor Walker Scobell (16), who portrays Percy Jackson in the show, already sounds and seems much more mature in the season 2 teaser video.

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television added, "From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages."

“With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”