HARRY POTTER HBO Series Enlists GANGS OF LONDON Actor Paapa Essiedu To Play Severus Snape

Though nothing is 100% official just yet, it looks like HBO may have found our small-screen Snape.

THR is reporting that British actor Paapa Essiedu is now in talks to play Hogwarts' cunning potions master, Professor Severus Snape, in the upcoming Harry Potter series. Essiedu is said to have been offered the part, but it's not clear if negotiations have begun in earnest.

Essiedu has appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project, and I May Destroy You, as well as movies such as Men, The Outrun, and Femme.

This take on Snape is described as the "wickedly smart and casually cruel Hogwarts potions master who comes across as the story’s primary antagonist in the show’s first season." The character was previously played by the late Alan Rickman in Warner Bros.' eight Harry Potter movies.

HBO said in a statement, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We recently learned that Mark Rylance was "in the mix" to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, and the trade believes the Bridge of Spies star is now close to finalizing a deal.

A rumor did the rounds earlier today that Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, Batman Begins) might be in line to play the villainous Voldemort, but THR's sources say there's no truth to it.

The studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and has launched an open casting call for kids aged between 9 and 11. WBD is reportedly "hoping to populate the adult cast with some of the U.K.’s best-known actors."

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The snow doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.