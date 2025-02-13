HARRY POTTER: John Lithgow In Final Talks To Play Albus Dumbledore In HBO Series

HARRY POTTER: John Lithgow In Final Talks To Play Albus Dumbledore In HBO Series

Despite recent reports that both Mark Rylance and Mark Strong were being eyed for the role, John Lithgow is now officially in talks to play Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Following recent reports claiming that both Mark Strong and Mark Rylance could be in contention to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series, we're now hearing that John Lithgow is officially in talks for the role.

Lithgow has appeared in a multitude of film and TV projects over the years, including Dexter, Footloose, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Interstellar. More recently, he played key roles in Conclave and FX's prematurely cancelled The Old Man.

Jeff Sneider believes Rylance was offered the part, but declined after his wife passed away.

Dumbledore was previously played by late Irish acting legends Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, with Jude Law portraying a younger take on the character in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

This seems to be the first "formal offer" that's been made, but a number of other actors are reportedly being eyed for various key roles.

Bad Sisters co-creator/star Sharon Horgan and Constantine and The Mummy alum Rachel Weisz are said to be up for Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall. Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein is reportedly in line to play Hagrid, and a more recent rumor claimed that Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up for the role of Petunia Dursley.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and we have heard that these roles have been cast (we should get an announcement fairly soon).

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/13/2025, 11:02 AM

Never read or seen anything Harry Potter.

I plan to keep my streak going.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:04 AM
@DocSpock - I recommend the films.

Great heartfelt messages.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/13/2025, 11:15 AM
@DocSpock - The books are great. I haven't seen the films past #3 though
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:23 AM
@DocSpock -

You're not missing much.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/13/2025, 11:56 AM
@DocSpock - I was like that, Then I read the books. There's a reason they're as popular as they are. Fantastic storytelling. Great continuity.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/13/2025, 11:57 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm surprised you've read all of them.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:03 AM
My wife loves the books. We both love the movies.
Both of us are satisfied with what has already been created.

Personally, I don't see how this can compete with the films. There's too much originality and nostalgia associated with them.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 11:14 AM
@DrDReturns - Knowing the books, there's a lot that can be done to make it different enough. Like actually adapting the 6th book, rather than competing with Twilight.

There's also talks that they'll try to have it blend with the video games, so there might be some Hogwarts Legacy related side plot going on.

I'm curious and hopeful for the show, but I too am satisfied with the movies (even though 6 is a letdown)
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/13/2025, 11:21 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - True. I mean, that pretty always is the case when comparing a screenplay to a novel.
Always plenty more in a novel, and I won't claim to be a Harry Potter authority. I just like the films :-)

Yeah, I just feel they are up against some heavy competition.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:24 AM
@DrDReturns -

Yeah but they made an error by not raceswapping ten of the characters.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 11:31 AM
@DrDReturns - Oh, they definitely have strong competition. Those movies have ingrained HP in the minds of a lot of people. I don't know what they'll do for the castle, but it'll be hard to convince people that Hogwarts is anything but the castle we've been seeing for the past 20 years.

I hope they walk their talk of faithfully adapting the books, because a series is a much better format to fit everything from the books. There's a real good opportunity to adapt them here.
whoknows
whoknows - 2/13/2025, 11:32 AM
@DrDReturns - heavy heavy competition, i feel bad for any actor having to follow Alan Rickman’s Snape. As well as Sirius Black, that Azkaban speech before pettigrew changes is chefs
Kiss. Voldemort as well, how’d an actor do that role any better? Also shoutout to Cedric’s dad’s actor that screamed “My boy my boy.” The cadence and sorrow of that moment can make me teary in a heartbeat. It’s an up hill battle.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/13/2025, 11:14 AM
Hm. Weird.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 11:20 AM
Honestly , I like it…

I still think Mark Rylance would have been pretty perfect in the role but it’s understandable him apparently passing on it due to the death of his wife (RIP) but Lithgow is certainly far better then Strong imo for Dumbledore.

My only concern is his age since he turns 80 this year so hopefully we don’t have a Richard Harris/Michael Gambin situation again god forbid.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 11:22 AM
But Dumbledore is English.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 11:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you always find a way to squeeze in something about race or lineage or some kind of identity politics. How you don't get tired of it is shocking
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/13/2025, 11:41 AM
Yeah, I don't know. If this show's going to be running for the next 7 years, Lithgow will be pushing 90 by the end. Seems like you're just begging to recast at least once.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/13/2025, 11:59 AM
@Clintthahamster - yeah feels like they are asking for trouble. Think they would have learnt their lesson with Harris. Though Gambon was the Don.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 2/13/2025, 11:55 AM
"Some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make."
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 11:57 AM
@Reeds2Much - he’s so smarmily great in Shrek lol.

User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 2/13/2025, 11:58 AM
Idk I don't see it. He doesn't look very...Dumbledore-y.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 12:01 PM
He should have won a couple emmy's for 3rd Rock. What a great show that gets lost in the amazing shuffle of 90's sitcoms



