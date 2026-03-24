HARRY POTTER Set Videos Showcase Platform 9¾ And A Tease Of Hogwarts School Concept Art

As we first told you earlier this week, several influencers were recently invited to the set of HBO's Harry Potter. They shared videos from the UK's Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, primarily focused on their smiling faces as they explored parts of the rebooted Wizarding World.

There were several blink and you'd miss them reveals, though, including a blurry glimpse at concept art for the all-new Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

We see part of the castle (it once again appears to be elevated on a cliff face) along with the Quidditch pitch, which will be a big part of Harry's story as he becomes the school's youngest-ever Seeker. Given the low quality of these images, it's hard to make any definitive conclusions, but this clearly isn't the same Hogwarts featured in the movies.

Those who visited the Harry Potter set have said the idea is to make it clear that Hogwarts is located in the Scottish highlands, and connected to the native flora, fauna, and landscape of that region.

There's also a shot of what may be the new school crest, along with a far clearer shot of the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9¾.

When will we get our first official look at Harry Potter? Well, that came yesterday with a shot of Dominic McLaughlin's Boy Wizard in his Quidditch uniform. HBO has confirmed that something else is coming later today/early tomorrow—depending on where you live—so we could have a trailer in a matter of hours.

J.B. Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, recently said, "In the series, you can go deeper and tell more of the pieces that you didn’t capture in a two-hour movie. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content] doesn’t like me saying this, but I really think this is the streaming event of the decade."

Take a closer look at HBO's Harry Potter in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

👀First look at Hogwarts for the HBO #HarryPotter series!

The castle appears to be significantly larger than in the films!

What do you think of the concept art? ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uFaCsOVXSy — Harry Potter World Report (@HPNews_Germany) March 24, 2026 👀New Hogwarts school crest?#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/YkqRULepSe — Harry Potter World Report (@HPNews_Germany) March 23, 2026 👀A closer look at the background of Platform 9¾ at King's Cross station in the HBO #HarryPotter series! 🚂

Rabbits, deer and birds can be spotted on the wall!

Nature seems to be the central theme of the station's artwork!



What do you think about the new Design?⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ptsHrB9ChU — Harry Potter World Report (@HPNews_Germany) March 23, 2026

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other key cast members include Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

Outside of Hogwarts, the series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no official word on who will play Lord Voldemort. However, Cillian Murphy took himself out of the running shortly before WandaVision star Paul Bettany's name started doing the rounds.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.