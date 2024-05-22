HARRY POTTER Star Gary Oldman Explains Previous Comments About His "Mediocre" Sirius Black Performance

HARRY POTTER Star Gary Oldman Explains Previous Comments About His &quot;Mediocre&quot; Sirius Black Performance HARRY POTTER Star Gary Oldman Explains Previous Comments About His &quot;Mediocre&quot; Sirius Black Performance

The Dark Knight star Gary Oldman has clarified his comments from a December 2023 interview which saw him describe his performance as Sirius Black in Harry Potter as "mediocre." Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Last December, Gary Oldman surprised Harry Potter fans when he revealed how dissatisfied he is with one of his most famous performances: Sirius Black.

The Dark Knight Trilogy star first played the beloved J.K. Rowling creation in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, delivering a madcap performance before reprising the role (and somewhat dialling it back) in the next two movies. Eventually, Oldman bid farewell to the character when Sirius died in battle during Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Describing his work in the franchise as "mediocre," the screen icon said at the time, "Maybe if I had read the books like Alan [Rickman], if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what's coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently."

Oldman's comments generated a great deal of discussion among fans, with many quick to argue that his performance was anything but "mediocre." 

Asked to elaborate on how he views his Harry Potter work during the Cannes press conference for Parthenope earlier today, the actor was quick to say he didn't mean to "disparage anyone out there who are fans of 'Harry Potter' and the films and the character who I think is much beloved."

"What I meant by that is, as any artist or any actor or painter, you are always hypercritical of your own work," he continued. "If you’re not, and you’re satisfied with what you’re doing, that would be death to me. If I watched a performance of myself and thought, 'My God, I’m fantastic in this,' that would be a sad day."

"There was such secrecy that was shrouded around the novels, they were under lock and key. And had I known from the very beginning, if I had read the five books and I had seen the arc of the character, I might have approached it differently. I may have looked at it differently and painted in a different color."

"So when I started 'Harry Potter,' all I had was the book, 'The Prisoner of Azkaban,' and that one representation of that man," Oldman added. "One book in the library of Sirius Black. And that’s kind of what I meant by it. It’s not me looking at the movie and saying it’s a terrible film or I’m terrible, I just wish it had been under different circumstances."

"That’s what I meant, not to be rude to any of the people out there who like that film."

It's hard to find many Wizarding World fans who are unhappy with Oldman's approach to Sirius, though there were some differences from the books, particularly in Prisoner of Azkaban. Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón took a unique approach to the material, with the subsequent movies taking fewer risks with the franchise.

The change proved jarring and the actor appears to be suggesting that, had he known what was to come for Sirius, his approach to the character would have differed from the start. "Mediocre" still seems far too harsh of an assessment! 

Check out Oldman's comments in full below (via SFFGazette.com).

HARRY POTTER Star Daniel Radcliffe Hits Back At Claims He Should Be Grateful To J.K. Rowling For His Career
Related:

HARRY POTTER Star Daniel Radcliffe Hits Back At Claims He Should Be Grateful To J.K. Rowling For His Career
HARRY POTTER Author J.K. Rowling Fires Back At Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson For Trans-Rights Support
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Author J.K. Rowling Fires Back At Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson For Trans-Rights Support
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/22/2024, 3:44 PM
Been a fan of Gary Oldman since The Professional. The guy is gold.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2024, 3:46 PM
@SonOfAGif - otherwise he'l be Gary Youngman, the strong silent type
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/22/2024, 3:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - He’s my favourite actor because of Leon. You are referring to that film right? I always refer it it as Leon as opposed to the professional.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/22/2024, 3:59 PM
@TheMetaMan - Yes. Leon the Professional
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2024, 3:45 PM
ok but how many genders are recognized at hogwarts?
Deadinside
Deadinside - 5/22/2024, 4:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - Hogwarts is like the Heinz of Wizarding schools...57 varieties...!☮️😁
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/22/2024, 3:56 PM
That he had to explain himself is ridiculous. From an acting standpoint, that role and especially that sort of production just doesn't give him the proper heft to work with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 4:03 PM
@IAmAHoot - I don’t think it’s even that necessarily

Seems more like if he knew the arc of the character like Alan Rickman that he could have added more nuances and such rather then playing it film to film.

He just felt like it could have been an even stronger performance in his eyes, not that the material he was given wasn’t weighty enough.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/22/2024, 4:08 PM
However you feel about Potter movies (personally, none of them hold up as genuily great movies post the hype of Pottermania), while he did solid job and is overall a fantastic actor, I'm not sure anyone can seriously argue that his performance in any of them was some career highlight no other actor couldn't have pulled off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 4:12 PM
@FinnishDude - while I disagree with your assessment of the films since I do think the likes of Prisoner of Azkaban and Deathly Hallows Part 2 are quite good…

I do agree that other actors could have pulled it off but would it still have been as well as Oldman did with the limited material he had?.

That’s the question.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/22/2024, 4:11 PM
Suck killed his character off like him not many characters in movies I can say that about
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 4:21 PM
Very well said.

It just goes to show that what Mr Oldman considers “mediocre” is still better then some if not most actors…

I thought he did well as Sirius in the HP films he was in even though he didn’t have much to work with other then being the “cool” uncle & father figure to Harry…

Still , he was able to capture the despair & madness of the character when we first properly see him in Prisoner of Azkaban and then the endearing & caring nature of the character later on aswell (though maybe the turn was a bit too quick I feel).

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder