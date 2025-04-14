HARRY POTTER TV Show Casts Professors Dumbledore, Snape, Quirrell, And More; Hagrid And Filch Also Announced

HARRY POTTER TV Show Casts Professors Dumbledore, Snape, Quirrell, And More; Hagrid And Filch Also Announced

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has finally started rounding out its cast, with six adult actors officially attached to take on the roles of Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell, and Filch.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Several actors have been rumoured to be in contention for Harry Potter in recent months, but HBO has officially added six adult cast members to this small screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved series of novels.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, series regulars will include six-time Emmy, two-time Tony Award, Olivier winner, and BAFTA and Oscar nominee John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Tony Award, Golden Globe, and Olivier winner, and Oscar and Emmy nominee, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Emmy, Olivier, and BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Newly announced guest/recurring cast include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Lithgow is best known for his roles in Dexter and The Crown. Janet McTeer has appeared in The Menu and Ozark, while Paapa Essiedu recently starred in Gangs of London and The Lazarus Project. Nick Frost, meanwhile, was featured alongside Simon Pegg in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, and will next be seen in How to Train Your Dragon

Thallon is primarily a stage actor with no noteworthy screen credits but previously played Hamlet for The Royal Shakespeare Company. Whitehouse is a big name in the UK who has frequently collaborated with Bob Mortimer and appeared in Alice in Wonderland and The Death of Stalin.

"We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch," said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer.

They added, "We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.  

The upcoming series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Harry Potter as we have them.

HARRY POTTER: Nick Frost In Final Talks To Play Hagrid In HBO Adaptation
Related:

HARRY POTTER: Nick Frost In Final Talks To Play Hagrid In HBO Adaptation
HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 11:37 AM
BLATANT RACISM INCOMING!
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/14/2025, 12:03 PM
@Lisa89 - this casting is racist.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/14/2025, 12:08 PM
@Lisa89 -
The casting is actively racist and disrespectful in an adaptation sold as being 'faithful'
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 12:08 PM
@Odekahn - Because John Lithgow is American? 😏
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 12:08 PM
@Scarilian - Because John Lithgow is American? 😏
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 12:13 PM
@Lisa89 - Albus should be an English actor. Also way too old since this show would have to go until he's 95 and that is a massive gamble.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 12:17 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Mason Gamble for Dumbledore? I don't know. He's only 39.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 12:21 PM
@Lisa89 - Lol, Dennis the Menace isn't English either! Damn, I haven't thought about that movie in ages.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/14/2025, 12:34 PM
@Lisa89 -
Snape is defined by his looks as a parallel to Harry Potter, the idea that he's what Harry could have became if he had let the Dursleys abuse of him impact him. This adaptation was stated by those involved to be getting made entirely for a 'faithful adaptation' being as close to the books as possible.

• In the source material Harry Potter dislikes Snape instantly, this now has racial connotations.
• In the source material James Potter singles out Snape because of how he looks, this now has racial connotations.

By changing the race/visuals of the character you change the context of the story and if the source material is irrelevant to this then you devalue the project's entire stated goal.

At its core: John Lithgow still fits the visuals of Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape does not.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/14/2025, 11:37 AM
Am i the only one who finds the Harry Potter movies timeless?

I watch them annually after i finish the LOTR trilogy.
Matador
Matador - 4/14/2025, 11:42 AM
@OptimusCrime - Both great watches the show will be hard to beat the movies. Too bad The Chronicles of Narnia never reached that popularity.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 11:43 AM
@OptimusCrime - I can only get as far as 3, I'll rewatch clips of the later stuff with Voldmort and and that dark sh1t but the in-between stuff that came after the third film has always been hard to shit through, especially awkward romances.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/14/2025, 11:54 AM
@OptimusCrime - ummm somewhat… prisoner of Azkaban use to be my favorite of the series but my last watch of it, it was kind of rough for whatever reason. Chamber of secrets rocks though. I grew to appreciate the last two a lot more in my adult hood than I did as a young adult
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/14/2025, 12:13 PM
@OptimusCrime - Yeah we watch LOTR once a year in the Spring and HP closer to Christmas. I can’t imagine this show doing as well with that kind of traditional backdrop to it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2025, 11:44 AM
🤦🏾‍♂️ So they are still moving forward with this🤦🏾‍♂️

For [frick]s Sakes.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/14/2025, 11:47 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - It's such a shame that the only thing they could think to do with this rich world is a remake of something we already have. Why not a Hogwarts Legacy type of story set in the past ? Why not visit some of the other schools ? The lack of vision and imagination they have just hurts.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2025, 11:57 AM
@TheJok3r - 😂😂 After seeing what @HashTagSwagg posted, maybe if they did a black version of Harry Potter that could be something different. 🙄
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 12:24 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - "maybe if they did a black version of Harry Potter that could be something different."

they already did tho...

User Comment Image
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/14/2025, 11:44 AM
Is young James still going to hang young Snape upside down I wonder
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 11:45 AM
China1975
China1975 - 4/14/2025, 11:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 🤣🤣🤣
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2025, 12:00 PM
@HashTagSwagg - This is just stupid and brilliant at the same time 😂
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2025, 11:47 AM
I'm still a little concerned that Lithgow is concerningly old for the role. He seems to be in excellent health, but he'll be pushing 90 by the time the final season's airing . . .
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 11:50 AM
@Clintthahamster - If another actor must step in to finish the series, well, isn't that just tradition?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 12:15 PM
@Clintthahamster - Right? They will likely struggle to release a new season every 2 years, let alone annually. Much rather they cast Mark Strong.
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 4/14/2025, 11:48 AM
yeah I won’t be watching this. I already have the books and the movies. The only reason for this series was if they were going to do the books better than the movies, and this feels like the opposite: an ‘alternative take’ on the books. None of these castings are as good as the movies.

This is all besides the race-swapping thing, which I’m also done with.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/14/2025, 11:49 AM
The Half-Blood Prince of Bel Air
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/14/2025, 11:52 AM
All great casting so far, except for Snape. Sorry, I’m going in with an open mind, but a young, fit, handsome black Professor Snape was not on my bingo card. Call it racist if you want, but even if he was white, the young, fit and handsome part would feel weird.

I guess they can do a greasy wig and prosthetic nose, and maybe age him up a bit. But I’m not seeing it. And then the bullying victim turned wizard pureblood supremacist arc has a whole new set of unfortunate implications.

I’m still going to watch, as a fan of the books. But of all the characters to go completely off script with, Snape seems like he’d be towards the bottom of the list.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/14/2025, 12:04 PM
This casting is all over the place. I have very little interest in this so it'll likely be a pass for me
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/14/2025, 12:04 PM
🤣🤣🤣 DOA!
Irregular
Irregular - 4/14/2025, 12:07 PM
I'll reserve my judgement till the trailer.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/14/2025, 12:10 PM
“Lithgow is best known for his role in Dexter and The Crowin.” Maybe for those with short memories. How about his Oscar nominated roles in The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment or his six years as the lead in 3rd Rock from the Sun in which he is hilarious winning three Emmy’s for best lead actor in a comedy series. Short-term memories here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 12:17 PM
@RolandD - I guess it’s a generational thing because to me , he always be Lord Farquaad from Shrek first & foremost haha.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2025, 12:18 PM
@RolandD - Nah his best role was Santa Claus: The Movie!
User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/14/2025, 12:31 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I’ll see your Santa Claus: The Movie, and raise you a Harry and the Hendersons!
RolandD
RolandD - 4/14/2025, 12:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thanks! I meant to mention this role.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/14/2025, 12:11 PM
Snape's race is a fundamental part of his character. He's meant to be a parallel to Harry. This adaptation is sold on the fact it was supposed to be faithful.

By making him black, you make Harry Potter racist as he hates Snape from the day he arrives based on the first look. You make James Potter racist as he bullies Snape for his appearance. You recontectualize characters and actions and you actively change the dynamic. You can't have Harry be paranoid and worried about Snape now without Harry being racist.

Absolutely moronic decisions.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/14/2025, 12:15 PM
@Scarilian - so in the books Harry Hated Snaps because he was White? 😃
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@KaptainKhaos - meant this 🤣 one instead lol
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder