Legendary HARRY POTTER And DOWNTON ABBEY Star Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away Aged 89

Some sad news to report, as we've lost another true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Maggie Smith passed away this morning at the age of 89...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2024 11:09 AM EST
We lost another true icon of the stage and screen today, as reports are coming in that the legendary Dame Maggie Smith has passed away at the age of 89.

Smith's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Smith was born on Dec. 28, 1934 in Essex, England. She studied at the Oxford Playhouse School, making her stage debut in 1952. Smith credited her older twin brothers for inspiring her to pursue acting during an interview with NPR.

“I have no idea where I got the idea from to do what I do. But I think they – Ian and Alistair, my brothers kind of opened a lot of doors for me onto the world – you know, made it seem to be a very, very interesting place.”

During her prolific career, she won two Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, four Emmys, one Tony Award, three Golden Globes, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and six Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Arguably best known (to this generation, at least) for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, Smith also appeared in the likes of Hook, A Private Function, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Downton Abbey, and much more. 

Smith built a reputation for telling people exactly what she thought, and didn't suffer fools gladly. The actress addressed her bluntness during a recent interview with The Guardian.

“Every time I start anything, I think, ‘This time I’m going to be like Jude [Dench], and it will all be lovely, it will be merry and bright, the Quaker will come out in me.'” But, she added, “It’s gone too far now to take back. If I suddenly came on like Pollyanna, it wouldn’t work — it would frighten people more if I were nice. They’d be paralyzed with fear. And wonder what I was up to.”

Our thoughts go out to Smith's friends and family during this difficult time. Feel free to share tributes of your own and let us know your favourite performances in the comments section.

mountainman
mountainman - 9/27/2024, 11:25 AM
Legendary actress. RIP. Thanks for all the wonderful roles over the years.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/27/2024, 11:28 AM
dracula
dracula - 9/27/2024, 11:35 AM
you know she had breast cancer during filming of the last 3 potter movies
grif
grif - 9/27/2024, 11:35 AM
always think of HOOK with her. rip
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:36 AM
RIP Dame Maggie Smith , a true legend!!.

While I sadly haven’t had the opportunity to check out a lot of her work , just her performance as Professor Minerva McGonagall showed how much a genuine powerhouse she was…

Had such genuine gravitas , authority , fierceness & strength but could also be funny , warm & downright even wonderful at times (just thinking of the scene in Deathly Hallows Part 2 where she tells the castle guards to defend Hogwarts).

Also my parents watched Downton Abbey and she was a highlight of the show by just having the best lines.

We’ll miss you ma’am , rest now.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 9/27/2024, 11:37 AM
I remember seeing her in Hook when I was little and then around 10 or so when the first Harry Potter came out, I saw her and was like "SHES STILL ALIVE!!!" I didn't know at the time that they had aged her up for Hook lol. I was like she's got to be over 100. Even now the fact that was only 89 is insane to me lol. RIP, she will be missed.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/27/2024, 11:51 AM
@Mixedsuperman - They really nailed aging her up, got it right on the money for what she was going to look like
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:40 AM
Also I always forget her and Toby Stephens are mother & son…

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/27/2024, 12:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

The black flag waves at half mast tonight, lads...
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/27/2024, 11:52 AM
Damn R.I.P. to an legendary icon of acting, she was such a big part of my childhood with her roles in Hook, Sister Act and of course Harry Potter.

She absolutely will be missed.

abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/27/2024, 11:54 AM
Sister Act, Downton Abbey and Harry Potter <3
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/27/2024, 11:59 AM
That was bloody brilliant!-Ron Weasley
RIP Maggie Smith
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/27/2024, 12:01 PM
RIP to a legend.
Drace24
Drace24 - 9/27/2024, 12:11 PM
Oh no! That just hit me like a truck! She was the perfect Minerva McGonagall. A true idol for young teachers like myself. RIP Maggie Smith!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/27/2024, 12:23 PM
Damn, this one stings...

Takes some real mastery to be able to appeal to both elite theatre and mainstream nerd culture, and she excelled in both effortlessly.

Rest in peace, Professor. Thank you for everything.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/27/2024, 12:23 PM
Incredible actress!
Rest well, your legend lives on x
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/27/2024, 12:38 PM
Great actress and career always loved The Secret Garden

RIP

