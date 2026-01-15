THE DARK KNIGHT Composer Hans Zimmer Will Score HBO's Upcoming HARRY POTTER TV Series With Bleeding Fingers

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced that Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers will compose the score for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. This small screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels debuts in 2027 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max, where it’s available.

That includes recent launches in Germany and Italy, as well as the UK and Ireland, where the platform is confirmed to arrive in late March.

The Harry Potter movies primarily featured music by John Williams, who worked on the first three films; the subsequent movies featured scores by Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

In a joint statement, Zimmer, Kara Talve, and Anže Rozman said, "The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touch point for composers everywhere and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude. The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman do not take lightly."

"Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before," they concluded.

Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all media, cumulatively grossing more than $28 billion at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honoured with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award, seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination.

His credits include Dune, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Gladiator, and, most recently, F1: The Movie.

Bleeding Fingers Music is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy- and BAFTA-nominated collective of exceptional, sonically diverse composers who create superlative original film, television and multimedia scores.

Co-founded by Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky, Bleeding Fingers is guided by the principle that collaboration is the catalyst for innovation—and extraordinary music results from empowering artists to be adventurous, experimental and creatively generous.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The adult cast includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallo, Louise Brealey, Paul Whitehouse, Sirine Saba, Richard Durden, Bríd Brennan, Warwick Davis, Katherine Parkinson, Johnny Flynn, Bel Powley, Daniel Rigby, Anton Lesser, Bertie Carvel, and Leigh Gill.

As noted, HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.