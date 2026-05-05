Highlander Set Photos Reveal WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, Henry Cavill, Karen Gillan, And Kevin McKidd

Highlander Set Photos Reveal WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, Henry Cavill, Karen Gillan, And Kevin McKidd

New photos from the Scottish set of Highlander reveal a first look at the characters being played by Drew McIntyre and Kevin McKidd, and more of Henry Cavill and Karen Gillan in the past.

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Cameras are rolling on Chad Stahelski's Highlander at Scotland's Eilean Donan Castle, and we have a first look (via SFFGazette.com) at the characters being played by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre and Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd. 

Henry Cavill and Karen Gillan were also spotted on set. The former plays Connor MacLeod, while the Guardians of the Galaxy star takes on the role of the immortal's first wife, Heather MacLeod. It's previously been reported that McIntyre has been cast as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill's character. 

McIntyre has taken a break from WWE to shoot Highlander, and he was last seen being defeated by Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42 last month. For more on that, head to TheRingReport.com.

Highlander will mark a reunion for McIntyre and Dave Bautista after they co-starred in 2024's The Killer's Game. Stahelski's 87Eleven stunt and action team worked on that movie, suggesting the filmmaker was suitably impressed by what they saw from the professional wrestler.

Gillan, meanwhile, has also shared some of her own photos from set as she enjoys being back in Scotland to shoot the big-budget fantasy epic.

McIntyre previously said this about his role in Highlander:

"I don’t go into the ins and outs backstage in these things, but I had the chance to talk to a couple of people and get offered an opportunity. When we talk about this next time, if something’s out there and it’s not edited, and I don’t feel like an arse, because some people have been edited out, we just look like arses. And then we will go into details about it. But if it comes around the way you just mentioned, and Dave ends up killing me, I have an idea that we just keep doing feature after feature after feature where he murders me."

"I think he even mentioned me one time, ‘We can keep this going, and then you can get me the next time.’ No, screw that, I want it to be like Undertaker’s streak. I want it to be like 20 films in a row [where] I just get murdered, and then just out of nowhere, I go, ah! Like Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves, where he gets the Sheriff of Nottingham, just out of nowhere, and the whole place pops and lose their minds. I finally broke the streak."

Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organisation bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where "There can be only one."

Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious "Prize" becomes a battle for humanity’s soul.

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Russell Crowe (Kraven the Hunter), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), Max Zhang (Ip Man 3), and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. 

The movie is currently expected to be released in theaters next year. Check out these new photos from the set of Highlander in the Instagram posts below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/5/2026, 4:24 PM
I'm a huge Highlander fan. I can't wait for this. No way Batista can top Clancy Brown's Kurgen, though. He is one of the best screen villains ever IMO there can be only one
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/5/2026, 4:29 PM
As long as Drew hits the claymore and Batista does the Batista bomb this movie will soar.

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