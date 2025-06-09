HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Reviews Point To Another Unnecessary Live-Action Remake (That Occasionally Soars)

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Reviews Point To Another Unnecessary Live-Action Remake (That Occasionally Soars)

The first reviews for How to Train Your Dragon have landed, and while it sounds like the movie has retained much of the animated version's charm, critics bemoan another unnecessary live-action remake.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disney has struggled to crack the code of successfully adapting animated classics to live-action. There have been plenty of box office hits, and while some (Maleficent) have successfully expanded those words, others are either shot-for-shot remakes or upset fans by making too many changes. 

It feels like the House of Mouse can't win, but there's money to be made, and DreamWorks is now looking to get in on the action with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

The trailers have pointed to it being more The Lion King than Snow White in terms of faithfully recreating its animated predecessor. However, the first wave of reviews indicates that much of the magic has been lost along the way. 

Variety's verdict is positive and explains, "Dean DeBlois protects his baby, showing that the leap from computer animation to 'live action' is safer than the trial-and-error update strategy that Disney has been attempting with its hand-drawn classics." 

The Telegraph felt otherwise, calling How to Train Your Dragon "a real dud that does drag on." The Independent adds to that by describing the movie as a "pointless, depressing copy-and-paste remake...which simply replicates the sounds and images of the 2010 original – only making them blander and more grey in the process."

Empire notes, "It’s clearly made with real love and care, but shows far too much deference to its progenitor. Even in a remake, we need more originality and less playing the hits." As for IGN, the site concludes, "The live-action How to Train Your Dragon can feel hemmed in by its faithfulness to the animated original, but it’s re-creating that film’s sense of heart and soul as well as its entire plot and most enduring images."

While Next Best Picture feels the movie is an "unnecessary addition to the animated film," the site promises, "With some breathtaking visuals, lovable dragons, and a perfectly cast Mason Thames, this is the rare live-action remake that captures the heart and soul of the original."

AV Club states that the "remake trades animated magic for money-hungry mediocrity," but IndieWire muses, "No one needs a live-action remake, but ones this faithful and sweet are not the problem." The Hollywood Reporter's review summarises everything you've read above by saying How to Train Your Dragon "retains charm but plays it safe."

We're still waiting on a Rotten Tomatoes score, but these verdicts are mixed and could take it into "Rotten" territory. These complaints are all too familiar; while critics can appreciate how this story has been reimagined in a new medium, it seems the movie fails to break any new ground. 

That hasn't stopped Lilo & Stitch from being a huge box office hit (it's already closing in on $800 million worldwide), and early estimates point to How to Train Your Dragon soaring to its own impressive heights in theaters this coming weekend. 

As long as that continues happening, then there's really no reason for studios to stop bringing these animated stories back to the big screen in live-action. 

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. 

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. 

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13.

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer - No Good Deed Goes Unpunished In Spellbinding First Look At Jon M. Chu's Sequel
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer - No Good Deed Goes Unpunished In Spellbinding First Look At Jon M. Chu's Sequel
WICKED FOR GOOD Poster Takes Us Back To Oz - Here's When Today's Trailer Will Be Released
Recommended For You:

WICKED FOR GOOD Poster Takes Us Back To Oz - Here's When Today's Trailer Will Be Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/9/2025, 7:24 AM
I LOATHE the fact that Disney is relying so heavily on remaking their classics instead of using the chance to put a new twist on these stories or expanding these worlds. They're on the right path with stuff like "Mufasa", we didn't need the movie but better a prequel story that hadn't been told yet than a remake of the second movie (although I'm sure that'll happen given Kiara's book-end appearances).

Of the others I've seen I didn't enjoy many par "The Jungle Book" and "Lady & the Tramp".

But this, even if it's DreamWorks, is even more unneccessary. The original movie isn't even old yet. WHY remake this already and not just tell a story years before or after?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2025, 7:24 AM
Not planning to see this in theaters.

The original was perfect
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/9/2025, 7:46 AM
@vectorsigma - agreed
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 6/9/2025, 7:29 AM
how long until studios are just popping a movie in and telling AI to make it look live action? if its like for like anyway ( looking at you Lion King ) then wont be long.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/9/2025, 7:30 AM
I tend to feel the remake, if almost identical, is at least 5yrs too soon as the sweet spot for something like that is when the child who watched the first has a kid the same age they were to take to it.

Even IF considered a cash grab there is a strong fiscal argument to remake a kids film if around the 25yr plus gap and if it is good don't see why not as helps fund original new content that runs a higher risk of flopping.

That said will likely do well enough if at least close to as good as the animated film with minor tweaks potentialy making the narrative of the sequals work better if they intend to remake ALL the films.

I will likely end up watching at some point but at home not big screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 8:21 AM
@Apophis71 - I read an interview with the director of this who was co-director of the original animated film and sole director of the next 2 installments..

He basically said that the studio wanted to do a live action remake and would have gone forward with it with or without him so he decided to do it in order to “preserve” the quality of the franchise essentially as much as he could while also hopefully improve on or flesh out (maybe even include) things they couldn’t do in the first one due to lack of time & money

In cases like that which I’m sure that are many in Hollywood , I can understand creators doing these remakes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 7:48 AM
Wait , so the problem for some is that the movie is too faithful thus seeming safe & “unnecessary” but then for others Indiewire (which is surprising), it being faithful is one of its positives?.

No wonder studios don’t know what to do when it seems like the audience can’t even make up its mind…

Also I hereby think the word “unnecessary” when talking about movies being made & such should be banned because no movie or show is necessary imo , the money used to make these could help feed starving children.

Anyway having said that , this movie just seems fine imo so it will likely make big money but personally I will wait to watch it at home then in theaters.

User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 6/9/2025, 8:05 AM
I never understand how someone can call a movie pointless and say the studio is money hungry for making it in the same breath. Like if a movie is going to make a lot of money that means a lot of people want to see it and what better reason to remake a movie is there than the idea that a lot of people would like to see it?
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/9/2025, 8:18 AM
Going to pre-screening this Wednesday. My daughter and her friends been counting down the days for months to see this. I’m sure universal is counting on this to raise hype for their new park attraction also.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/9/2025, 8:31 AM
All these live action remakes yet still no Gargoyles or Street Sharks ffs

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder