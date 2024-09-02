LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM - Ian McKellen Confirms He's Been Approached For New LOTR Movies

LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM - Ian McKellen Confirms He's Been Approached For New LOTR Movies

The Lord of the Rings icon Sir Ian McKellen has now confirmed that he's been asked to reprise his role as Gandalf the Grey in Andy Serkis' The Hunt for Gollum...and potentially other future adventures!

Sep 02, 2024
It was back in May when Warner Bros. announced plans for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new movie set near the beginning of the original trilogy which will star and be directed by Andy Serkis (Venom: Let There Be Carnage).

Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote the previous movies, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). Filmmaker Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project and it appears the idea is for this to kick off a new slate of big screen Middle-earth outings. 

The hope among fans is that at least a few familiar faces will join Serkis in the prequel, and it appears Sir Ian McKellen will indeed be among them.

Talking to UK publication Big Issue (via SFFGazette.com), the legendary Gandalf the Grey actor said, "Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating. I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him."

This is quite a contrast to what McKellen said in July when he said he'd heard "stirrings in Tolkien land," adding, "I haven't shaved in months...But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan." As for whether he'd be up for returning, he joked, "If I'm alive."

Now, it sounds like plans for the iconic Wizard may stretch beyond just The Hunt for Gollum, suggesting the idea is to bring back as many of the original cast members as possible for prequels, sequels, and everything in between...assuming this first attempt is a hit, of course. 

Kicking things off with Gollum feels like as good an option as any, especially as he remains one of the franchise's most popular characters. Adding Gandalf and other familiar faces into the mix is also wise and McKellen factoring into this story is an absolute must. 

"Gollum has always stuck with me throughout all of these years," Serkis said of the movie when it was announced in May. "I’ve read audio books of the trilogy and the Silmarillion and The Hobbit, so Tolkien’s world has never left me in all of that time since we did the first films. And the character particularly has remained such an enormous part of my life."

"So it’s absolutely thrilling to be able to go back and do a deep dive into his world again, and specifically into Gollum's psychology," he enthused. "I know we’re all interested in investigating on a deeper level who that character is, and on top of that, to be able to direct and hopefully create a film which has its place within the canon, but also something that’s fresh and new and a different approach."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be released in theaters in 2026.

Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/2/2024, 7:40 AM
Hopefully they move quick, because he’s not getting any younger.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 7:42 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - yeah

Dude had a major fall recently and recently contemplated retirement from acting aswell
Fogs
Fogs - 9/2/2024, 7:56 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - And Viggo Mortensen has the age McKellen had when they filmed LoTR 😬
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/2/2024, 7:42 AM
“Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating.“

They got that right. The OG ext ed. trilogy is still a go to for my family at least once a year. Even had the privilege of introducing it to a young man a month ago. We watched it over 3 days.



Fogs
Fogs - 9/2/2024, 7:57 AM
@JustAWaffle - This is the way. That was peak Hollywood and unfortunately we'll never see anything like it again.
Floke
Floke - 9/2/2024, 7:48 AM
Hope it is better and more successfull than the game "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum".
That p.o.c. almost had Concord bad sales numbers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 7:53 AM
This might be blasphemous for some since Ian McKellen’s Gandalf is the most iconic version of the character and since these films or projects will be set in the same continuity as the Jackson films then it makes sense to use him…

However since they are doing this , do you think it would be better if they recast?.

Someone a bit younger like a Pierce Brosnan could work imo.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/2/2024, 7:59 AM
Can't help but bring to mind the video message from Christopher Lee expressing his hope to see The Hobbit films when they were completed if he should still be alive... He was older than McKellen is now, but all the same.

View Recorder