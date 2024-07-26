THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Unleashes Epic New SDCC Trailer Where No One Is Safe

During their Hall H presentation earlier today, Prime Video debuted a brand new extended SDCC trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two, offering an unbelievable new look at the upcoming batch of episodes that begins streaming next month.

The action-packed trailer emphasizes the long-dreaded return of the legendary villain Sauron, marking the resurgence of darkness and evil in Middle-earth after years of hard-won peace across its realms. It also showcases the forging of more Rings of Power, created through Sauron's powers of deception and manipulation.

We also get to catch a glimpse of a number of beasts that are set to appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, Ents, and more!

In attendance today were showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and main cast members Morfydd Clark ("Galadriel"), Charlie Vickers ("Sauron"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Queen Regent Míriel"), Robert Aramayo ("Elrond"), Maxim Baldry ("Isildur"), Ismael Cruz Córdova ("Arondir"), Charles Edwards ("Celebrimbor"), Trystan Gravelle ("Pharazôn"), Sam Hazeldine ("Adar"), Ema Horvath ("Eärien"), Tyroe Muhafidin ("Theo"), Sophia Nomvete ("Princess Disa"), Lloyd Owen ("Elendil"), Megan Richards ("Poppy Proudfellow"), Benjamin Walker ("Gil-galad"), and Daniel Weyman ("The Stranger").

The upcoming second season will consist of eight episodes, with four installments directed by Charlotte Brändström, who helmed two episodes in season one and also recently directed the third episode of FX's Shōgun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on August 29!

Watch the official trailer below: