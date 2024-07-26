THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Unleashes Epic New SDCC Trailer Where No One Is Safe

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Unleashes Epic New SDCC Trailer Where No One Is Safe

With a little over a month to go, Prime Video has debuted a jaw-dropping new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two, offering an incredible new look at the new season!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 26, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings

During their Hall H presentation earlier today, Prime Video debuted a brand new extended SDCC trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two, offering an unbelievable new look at the upcoming batch of episodes that begins streaming next month.

The action-packed trailer emphasizes the long-dreaded return of the legendary villain Sauron, marking the resurgence of darkness and evil in Middle-earth after years of hard-won peace across its realms. It also showcases the forging of more Rings of Power, created through Sauron's powers of deception and manipulation.

We also get to catch a glimpse of a number of beasts that are set to appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, Ents, and more!

In attendance today were showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and main cast members Morfydd Clark ("Galadriel"), Charlie Vickers ("Sauron"), Cynthia Addai-Robinson ("Queen Regent Míriel"), Robert Aramayo ("Elrond"), Maxim Baldry ("Isildur"), Ismael Cruz Córdova ("Arondir"), Charles Edwards ("Celebrimbor"), Trystan Gravelle ("Pharazôn"), Sam Hazeldine ("Adar"), Ema Horvath ("Eärien"), Tyroe Muhafidin ("Theo"), Sophia Nomvete ("Princess Disa"), Lloyd Owen ("Elendil"), Megan Richards ("Poppy Proudfellow"), Benjamin Walker ("Gil-galad"), and Daniel Weyman ("The Stranger").

The upcoming second season will consist of eight episodes, with four installments directed by Charlotte Brändström, who helmed two episodes in season one and also recently directed the third episode of FX's Shōgun

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on August 29!

Watch the official trailer below:

About The Rings of Power Season 2: Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

