THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Director Explains Sauron's Shocking Origin Story - SPOILERS

In the season 2 premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we get an origin story for Sauron. Now, director Charlotte Brändström and star Charlie Vickers share new insights about those reveals!

By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season concluded with the revelation that Charlie Vickers' "Halbrand" was secretly Sauron in disguise. It was a genuine shock and one which left fans with many questions heading into season 2.

The first three episodes of the prequel's sophomore season hit Prime Video today and address at least some of those. The premiere opens by exploring Sauron's origins thousands of years in the past, taking us to the Dawn of the Second Age. 

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden plays the villain as he attempts to assume control of the orcs. It's all part of his mission to "heal Middle-earth" as part of a "new and perfect order," but they're unimpressed by his statement that many of them will die in the process. So, as he's crowned, Adar stabs and kills him. 

Sauron's spirit escapes and begins feeding off living beings eventually managing to restore itself to physical form. We then follow him to the moment Galadriel encounters Halbrand at sea in season 1. 

Charlotte Brändström directs the premiere and, asked by Variety (via SFFGazette.com) about the sequence, said: "That [flashback] was meant to be in Episode 6 in the first season. Then there was no room, so they decided to keep it for this season. They opened the season with this look back, and I think it’s a very smart way to get into Sauron’s character."

"Because what the showrunners are really trying to show is that everybody is a real character. The evil characters aren’t just black; they have a lot of nuances to them."

"In the moment he meets Galadriel and the moment when he comes back and he’s reborn that’s thousands of years," the filmmaker continued. "First there is the first Sauron - that’s the very first scene thousands of years before. He takes this new shape into this blob and this creature, that’s thousands of years before."

"Then when he becomes Halbrand and meets Galadriel - when he comes back it’s like six months later after he has clothes on, and meets the old man on the road."

Brändström went on to say it was important for them to make sure Sauron isn't "100% evil," so "when he meets the old man on the road and looks back at the dark clouds over the trees and he makes the choice to go with the people onto the ship, he still doesn’t know what he’s going to be up to."

"He hasn’t made a choice of becoming what he’s going to become. I think the choice happens when the sea monster attacks the ship, it starts sinking and the old man is asking him to help him, and he doesn’t."

With it now clear The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just as much Sauron's origin story as it is for the titular rings, Brändström shared a few hints about where the character's story is heading throughout the reason of season 2. 

"Sauron wants to help everybody, but he wants to do that with the ultimate power and the ring. He is getting into everybody’s head and manipulating everybody," she teased. "This season is really about how Sauron is going to accomplish what he’s going to do. He’s starting off with nothing, he’s by himself, no army. He’s all alone."

"How is he going to basically conquer Middle-earth and also have Celebrimbor make the ring for him?"

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vickers addressed Halbrand/Sauron's decision to not reveal himself to Adar in the show's present-day timeline. The villain may have allowed himself to be humbled by his old foe so he can get back to Eregion and the forging of the Rings of Power, but that doesn't mean he won't be back for revenge. 

"He feels a huge amount of ownership over the idea of Mordor and his people," Vickers teased. "He leaves season 1 with a huge amount of anger towards Adar and wants to get retribution. But he has a level of power that someone like Adar can’t comprehend clearly."

"So he has this level of confidence knowing that he’ll stop at nothing to take revenge on Adar," the actor adds. "Their relationship is [a] really cool and complex part of season 2."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2024, 10:14 AM
Wow im shocked
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 10:20 AM
Brändström went on to say it was important for them to make sure Sauron isn't "100% evil,"
User Comment Image
knomad
knomad - 8/29/2024, 10:20 AM
This still isn't Sauron's "origin" story. That would be in the First Age, really at Creation. Sauron was a Maiar, much like the Istari. When Melkor/Morgoth rebelled, Sauron followed and became his 2nd in command. At the very least they could deal with his role in the destruction of Numenor.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/29/2024, 10:20 AM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 10:27 AM
You see now, this is where they’re [frick]ing up because Sauron is 100% evil, and there’s nothing wrong with that. He’s Sauron, for [frick]’s sake. Not some Spider-Man villain.

Time and time again it seems as if the only character they’ve got the balls to make legit evil is Joker 🙄
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 10:30 AM
@FireandBlood - Exactly!
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/29/2024, 10:34 AM
@FireandBlood - honestly the last true bad guy I can remember was this guy and he was great!
?si=C9nolvvYtARSIs0A
Yeah it's a kids movie but it was so [frick]ing refreshing seeing a bad guy just being evil for no other reason than he wants to.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/29/2024, 10:34 AM
@FireandBlood -

Even the Joker is an icon for misunderstood mental illness now. And no, I'm not blaming the latest movie for that. The internet has always held that character as the personification of their repressed rage. The movie just made them feel justified.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/29/2024, 10:35 AM
@EZBeast -

Puss In Boots 2 is f#ckin' kino.

Just don't tell reddit. Or twitter.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/29/2024, 10:37 AM
@DrReedRichards - as I was saying to the guy above you jack Horner from puss in boots was the last legit bad guy and he rocked mainly for that he was [frick]ing evil for the sake of being evil and fun to watch being cruel.

With lotr sauron is literally the disciple of the equivalent of satan but nah he is a decent fella these days...
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/29/2024, 10:39 AM
@DrReedRichards - whoops was typing when you responded 😅

Honestly I've watched that movie multiple times (which is a rare for me) and it was just so [frick]ing good!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/29/2024, 10:44 AM
@EZBeast -

I was lucky enough to run into it without expacting much, having ordered it for early afternoon screenings in our theatre, and God damn, was I blown away by how technically impeccable it was!

I'm saying lucky 'cause admitedly I can easily see myself having avoided it otherwise, given how early it surrounded itself with hype, which I probably wouldn't have bought had I not seen it for myself.

Animation, music, voice acting, pacing, it rolled like a perfectly told story. Seriously, such an excellent gem of a film.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/29/2024, 10:32 AM
EVIL EXISTS, FOR F#CK'S SAKE!

GET IT THROUGH YOUR DENSELY THICK, MORRALLY NARCISSISTIC, ETHICALLY IMBALANCED, DEAFENINGLY EMPTY SKULLS, YOU GOD FORSAKEN BELLENDS!

GOD F#CKIN' DAMMIT, NOT EVERYONE'S A MISUNDERSTOOD TRAGIC FIGURE!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 10:37 AM
@DrReedRichards - to be fair , even Tolkien has stated he didn’t believe wholly evil exists but Sauron was close to it

?si=W_hshXkD9rFm1W1U
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/29/2024, 10:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Gotta say, I'm with the interviewer on this one:



"If you don't believe in absolute evil, why did you create the Dark Lord who seems to be the apotheosis of it?"

I'm glad Tolkien acknowledges that even in his own stories, Sauron can be described as several stages worse than Lucifer himself, lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 10:55 AM
@DrReedRichards - I get ya

With all due respect to Mr Tolkien , sometimes I do feel like creators are talking out of their ass and don’t even entirely know themselves

I feel like going by his own interpretation of the Sauron , somebody like Voldemort who is so devoid of any good in him would fit the descriptor of the Dark Lord more then him lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 10:50 AM
I would feel them them playing up Sauron not being 100% Evil would be good news for all the fans or Tolkien purists since he himself had said he didn’t believe in that…

User Comment Image

I like that he has nuances to him atleast in this version and after his first defeat was aimless until his ambitions were unwittingly renewed by Galadriel and the journey he had went on as “Halbrand” post meeting her on the wreck.

Charlie Vickers did well as in the role in S1 so looking forward to more of him in this (especially since he’s been said to be one of the MVPS of the season).

