THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Debunk Popular "Dark Wizard" Theory - SPOILERS

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Debunk Popular &quot;Dark Wizard&quot; Theory - SPOILERS

Fans had assumed they'd figured out the identity of the mysterious Dark Wizard played by Ciarán Hinds, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners have now debunked one popular theory...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 05, 2024 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came to an end this week, and the finale seemed to leave little doubt as to the identity of the "Dark Wizard" played by Game of Thrones alum Ciarán Hinds.

However, all may not be as it seems when it comes to this mysterious and very powerful character.

We know that this blatantly evil sorcerer is an "Istar," and it was generally assumed that he must be Sarauman. Granted, it would be a pretty major change to the lore if this character "broke bad" prior to the events of Tolkien's trilogy, but so would the introduction of another Istari who was never mentioned in the saga at all.

This led to speculation that Hinds might be playing either Alatar or Pallando, the "Blue Wizards" who are never really discussed in any great detail in The Lord of the Rings or the History of Middle-earth.

The season 2 finale didn't confirm the wizard's identity, but did reveal that he knew The Stranger - who we now know as Gandalf - and considered him an "old friend." Now, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have all-but debunked the Saruman theory.

"I'll say something on the record. Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman," McKay told Vanity Fair. Payne chimed in, "If not impossible."

Mckay elaborated in a separate interview with THR.

"We know that in the history of Middle-earth, some wizards become corrupted. So there is precedent for this, but that doesn’t mean it’s the same guy. As you say, it wouldn’t actually make sense for it to be Saruman.

This makes either Alatar or Pallando the more likely possibility, but it doesn't sound like we'll find out for sure until season 3.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Concludes With Deaths, Betrayals, And Long-Awaited Answers - SPOILERS
Related:

RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Concludes With Deaths, Betrayals, And Long-Awaited Answers - SPOILERS
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Explain Stranger's Identity Reveal In Season 2 Finale
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Explain Stranger's Identity Reveal In Season 2 Finale
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/5/2024, 6:48 AM
4 billions dollars open nite rght there
Ghoul
Ghoul - 10/5/2024, 7:08 AM
I have very mixed reactions to this show. It looks great, they’ve cast some phenomenal acting talent, the design is often superb and impressive despite going for the Peter Jackson style it really works in this world. A lot of positives, but the writing often just takes me out of it. Some of the changes are just odd. Unlike other shows (The Acolyte namely) however, at least this is watchable! Would have preferred way more accurate take, but it has some great stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/5/2024, 7:18 AM
I hope we don’t go another season (if it gets it) with another “who is he” mystery so I would like them to reveal the identity of the “Dark Wizard” pretty early on…

Considering that he mentioned in the finale that they are 5 of them , I think he’ll definitely be one of the Blue Wizards whether it be Alatar or Pallando (even though he’s very Saruman coded) whose conception by Tolkien changed dramatically between his earlier and later writings.

He wrote initially that they went to the East to stop Sauron’s influence there but never returned , it was assumed they failed and perhaps fell to evil.

Then he changed his mind , gave them different names and said they played a decisive role in stopping Sauron at the end of the second & Third Age so ultimately even the professor wasn’t sure or was unclear on it like many other things.

Anyway contrary to some people’s beliefs , these showrunners seem to know their stuff imo and are being vetted by Tolkien’s estate and his son Christopher so I think it’ll turn out fine…

Looking forward to more especially after S2 which I liked more than the first one (though that was still enjoyable imo).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder