THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM First Look Reveals Main Characters Of Animated Prequel Film

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM First Look Reveals Main Characters Of Animated Prequel Film THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM First Look Reveals Main Characters Of Animated Prequel Film

Following some impressive concept art, Warner Bros. has unveiled our first look at the characters designs for the animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via Toonado.com

"The Horn of Helm Hammerhand will sound in the deep, one last time!"

King Theoden channelled his mighty ancestor before leading the Rohirrim into battle in The Two Towers, and New Line and Warner Bros.' upcoming animated prequel film will explain how the first king of Rohan became such a revered - and feared - warrior.

20 minutes of footage from The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was screened during the Annecy Animation Festival on Tuesday, and while that preview has not been released online, the response on social media was very postive indeed.

A trailer will likely be released fairly soon, but for now, we have a first official look at the anime-style feature film thanks to some promo images.

The stills come via EW and People, and reveal the character designs for Helm Hammerhand, Héra, Haleth, Hama, and the villainous Wulf.

The Middle Earth adventure, which is set almost 200 years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic trilogy, follows mighty King of Rohan Helm Hammerhand as he defends the fortress that came to be known as Helm's Deep from a relentless siege.

“This is the story of the most powerful king in Rohan's history, someone who defeated his enemies with his bare fists,” director Kenji Kamiyama tells EW. “Why did his lineage have to end with him? I think there is a lesson in hubris there and also for a need for responsibility and awareness in their power. We live in an age where, all over the world, we face the reality of war again. What, then, is power? What is the responsibility of those who possess it? It is something they need to think about by thinking together with those who don’t.”

Check out the images below.

Brian Cox (Succession) will voice Hammerhand, with Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Hera; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) Wulf. Miranda Otto is also set to reprise the role of Éowyn from Peter Jackson's LOTR movies, but the character won't actually appear (as far as we know), and will serve as narrator.

The supporting voice cast will consist of Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

"A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep," reads the synopsis. "Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim releases in cinemas on December 13. 

Ian McKellen Teases Return As Gandalf In THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM: If I'm Alive!
Related:

Ian McKellen Teases Return As Gandalf In THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM: "If I'm Alive!"
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Stills Introduce The Actor Who Will Take Over As Adar In Season 2
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Stills Introduce The Actor Who Will Take Over As Adar In Season 2
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2024, 1:12 PM
the art style looks good.hopefully it'll be nothing like rings of power.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/12/2024, 1:57 PM
@harryba11zack - it's being produced by Phillipa Boyens with Weta mastermind Oscar winner Richard Taylor and OG Tolkien illustrator Richard Taylor directly involved-Rings royalty. With Brian Vox in the lead role. It's gonna be fire.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/12/2024, 1:16 PM
Looks great anime style, the only Lord Of The Rings content worth watching this year.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2024, 1:19 PM
@marvel72 - Don't be so sure... I hear this has a gay orc in it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2024, 1:21 PM
@MarkCassidy - haha
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/12/2024, 1:36 PM
@MarkCassidy - I'll wait for the trailer.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/12/2024, 1:57 PM
@MarkCassidy - Nah I don't believe it for a second, you know why? Because they would have gone on about it and made tried making it the whole selling point of the entire movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/12/2024, 1:57 PM
@MarkCassidy - what did you call me?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2024, 1:59 PM
@marvel72 - Just what I've heard. A gay orc and a trans Ent.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2024, 1:22 PM
Nice, top notch animation like Castlevania. I'm in, watched all the 4k extended editions this past weekend. It might be the only perfect trilogy in the history of cinema
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2024, 1:25 PM
@bobevanz - On this we agree. Best movie trilogy of all time by a long shot. I have a few minor quibbles with Return of the King, but the trilogy is so good it is easy to overlook them.

Too bad the franchise has been mishandled since then. This looks like it might be the first good thing released since that trilogy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 1:27 PM
Looks good imo , certainly can tell the anime influence no doubt!!.

The premise sounds decent as does the cast that I know atleast , the standout being the great Brian Cox as the king himself

User Comment Image

However , it being a theatrical release does give me cause for concern since idk if it will do well then (especially if it’s truly. 2 hrs & 30 mins as rumored)…

While I appreciate them bringing a Japanese animation studio & director on board , anime still tends to be a somewhat niche medium atleast in the US so to have a LOTR film in that style means it might not appeal to everyone thus not do strong business.

We’ll see but feels like it would be better suited for release on MAX or something.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 1:36 PM
Also speaking of Eowyn (who I’m glad is back seemingly as the narrator of this tale)…

I have been thinking if the LOTR films were released in this day and age , would this be considered “woke pandering”?.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 6/12/2024, 2:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh for sure
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2024, 2:23 PM
@Polaris - yeah sadly
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/12/2024, 1:55 PM
Can't go wrong with casting Cox.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/12/2024, 1:58 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that's hot.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/12/2024, 2:01 PM
Looks good but hopefully one day we may get an animated silmarillion show

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder