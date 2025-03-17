GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY's Chris Pratt Is Aware He's Playing Different Versions Of The Same Character In Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has acknowledged that he's started to notice similarities between the characters he plays in commercial movies following recent Star-Lord and Keats comparisons.

By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Chris Pratt is a hugely talented actor and his role as Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise put him on the map as a leading man in Hollywood. However, he's since played a lot of characters with undeniable similarities to the MCU's Star-Lord.

Jurassic World's Owen Grady isn't all that different from Quill and neither, for that matter, is The Electric State's Keats.

Now, Pratt has acknowledged that he's started to notice the similarities between his big screen roles, explaining that with a "big commercial tone like this," you'll get "a Sliding Doors version of the characters that I like to play."

"They're both products of the same era, and so there's a similarity in the sense of nostalgia for an era that's bygone," he said of the parallels while talking to Entertainment Weekly. "Although it's an alternate version [in Electric State], it's the '90s, and obviously, Quill has all of these pop culture references to the '80s, things that helped inform him and who he was before he left Earth at 13. Keats is also a product of that time. So in that regard, they're similar."

"I guess as a character arc goes, they have a journey; they find something bigger than themselves to want to fight for and are willing to sacrifice themselves for," Pratt continued. "There's him talking to an animated character through the course of it. So I guess, even now, just in this interview, I'm realizing that there are similarities."

"He kind of feels like what Peter Quill could have been if he didn't get picked up and go to space, but instead lived through a robot war and went on the run with his robot friend."

Despite that, the actor argued that The Electric State "feels like a completely different movie" than his Marvel Studios work and noted, "I think [Keats] is less competent than Star-Lord. I think he's a bit more inept, a bit more of a goofball, and looks different, the hair and the moustache."

Pratt added, "I kind of like to think, hopefully, that's like every character I ever play though, in this tone, something that's like a big, family-friendly, raucous, adventure, sci-fi film. When it's a big commercial tone like this, you're going to get a Sliding Doors version of the characters that I like to play."

An actor who stars in commercial fare can play more than just the same archetype, but it's not easy. Look at Robert Downey Jr. While he's since won an Oscar for a dramatic role in Oppenheimer, his versions of Tony Stark and Sherlock Holmes had a lot in common. 

Pratt will reteam with the Russo Brothers for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, two movies expected to put the Legendary Star-Lord front and centre with a lead role. 

The Electric State, which reportedly had a $320 million budget, hasn't fared well on Rotten Tomatoes with a disappointing 14% score. It has, however, been given 76% from audiences and fans and critics alike seem to agree that Pratt is a highlight in a movie that's otherwise lacking them.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Claims Disney Remains Eager To Make A Groot-Led PLANET X Movie
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Claims Disney Remains Eager To Make A Groot-Led PLANET X Movie
GOTG Star Chris Pratt Says We Will Make Good On Promise That The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return
GOTG Star Chris Pratt Says "We Will Make Good" On Promise That The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/17/2025, 2:52 PM
Im sorry to James Gunn. I know Superman will be great.

But my movie of the year is already Ne Zha 2. Not bad for Superman to be 2nd as it is that epic
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/17/2025, 3:12 PM
@vectorsigma -

You sure are over flacking for this. I haven't met many paid publicists since I stopped doing movie reviews years ago.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/17/2025, 2:57 PM
Nothing wrong with being a "type" actor. He's managed to use that type to great success. I couldn't see Denzel as a lovable goof. I can't see Paul Giamatti as a ruggedly handsome badass lead. Know your lane.
Pampero
Pampero - 3/17/2025, 3:04 PM
@DarthOmega - If you can only kill it in one lane, maybe you're not driving as well as you think. Great actors switch gears and still own the road
Kadara
Kadara - 3/17/2025, 3:25 PM
@DarthOmega - Bro, why did even bring Denzel, one of the greatest actors, nay, thespian!! Into your examples for Chris Pratt 🤦🏽‍♂️
PC04
PC04 - 3/17/2025, 3:06 PM
If that's what the Director wants then that's what he'll give.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 3:11 PM
The only importan conservative actor
Kadara
Kadara - 3/17/2025, 3:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - That's disrespectful to conservative actors. They have all the best like ahm..Dean Cain! And ahm..Kevin Sorbo! Huh? Remember Hercules? They got Hercules! And who can forget Kid Rock for goodness sake, shooting at beer cans, such a stable guy!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 3:41 PM
@Kadara - i mean there Is James Woods..he was in the Simpsons once.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/17/2025, 3:12 PM
Does Adam Sandler , Chris rock, Martin Lawrence, will Ferrell, John c Reilly , jack black know they play same characters in different movies ?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 3:42 PM
@dragon316 - Jack Black Is one More isekai movie from being an anime Character forever
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/17/2025, 3:14 PM
I remember when he was a really good supporting actor of sorts, pre GOTG, who would do brief, yet decent work in a number of different genre films. You would see him pop up in Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, Her, The Five-Year Engagement, etc. Post GOTG his filmography becomes super homogeneous.

But if it pays the bill, is what it is. And plenty of actors have made a career out of playing "the same type" over and over.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/17/2025, 3:26 PM
At least they are different versions. Most actor that play the same character play it the exact same way. Like Jason Statham and Melissa McCarthy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 3:31 PM
I don’t necessarily think atleast all the blame falls on him for it but aswell as partly the directors since they approach him for a certain archetype that they know he can do well so there’s that..

You could perhaps take issue with him taking these parts but that might be most of what he’s being offered aswell so you gotta eat lol.

Also it’s not like Pratt hasn’t shown any range in recent years since he did an indie western back in 2019 called “The Kid” in which he was a baddie aswell as a tv show called “ The Terminal List” that had him as a darker & more serious character.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/17/2025, 3:31 PM
I mean at least he's aware of it, but he's good with the material he's given.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/17/2025, 3:35 PM
No biggie...I play different versions of the same character every day.

View Recorder