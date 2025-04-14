GOTG VOL. 3 Concept Art Reveals Early Alternate Designs For Adam Warlock

Hello,All…….been a min since last posted anything….taking a break from the wolfman sketches and posting some very early Adam Warlock designs for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 working at Marvel studios in Vis Dev lead by Andy Park….this designs is more of a space suit that would have a helmet….he would have a basic uniform of the sovereign fleet suits underneath and would form a spacesuit ontop when flying in space……really fun character to bring to life….it was early and we spit ball ideas to see what is liked or not…more to come…..humbly thanks #marvel #guardiansofthegalaxyvokune3 #adamwarlock #conceptart

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and another deleted scene has been shared online.

This sequence focuses on Sovereign leader Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), as she grows increasingly frustrated with her inability to exact revenge on the Guardians. Her son, Adam (Will Poulter), then promises to do some very bad things to his mother's enemies.

He starts off with a bit of skull stomping/brain smushing, but things soon escalate to carcass-peeing and... umm, a spot of necrophilia.

Yeah, probably not too difficult to figure out whey this scene didn't appear in the theatrical version!

Check out the scene in the player below, and let us know if you plan on re-watching (unless you skipped it in theaters?) GOTG Vol. 3 on Digital in the comments section.

"In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past." "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

